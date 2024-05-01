ANC of Illinois hosts commemorative events throughout April 24 week

The Armenian National Committee of Illinois (ANC-IL) hosted and organized several events in commemoration of the Armenian Genocide highlighting its continuing efforts in support of the Armenian cause.

The week began on April 20, as the ANC-IL hosted a successful fundraiser at Demetri’s Restaurant in Deerfield, Illinois. Sponsored by Vatche and Maral Keuftedjian, the event, which supported the ongoing advocacy efforts of ANC-IL, brought together a dedicated community of 36 supporters and activists.

Under the stewardship of emcee Mike Demirjian, the evening featured enlightening speeches from esteemed speakers. Ani Apresyan shared her insights gained through participation in the ANCA Rising Leaders program in Washington, D.C., highlighting the importance of youth engagement in advancing the Armenian agenda. ANCA National Chairman Raffi Hamparian delivered a poignant address, underscoring the significance of continued activism and advocacy in seeking justice for the Armenian people. Additionally, Ken Hachikian, the chairman of Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights, provided invaluable perspectives on the legal dimensions of the Armenian cause.

Through their generous contributions and steadfast support, attendees reaffirmed their dedication to the mission of ANC-IL. Funds raised will directly support the operations of ANC-IL, enabling the organization to continue its vital work in fighting for the rights and dignity of Armenians worldwide.

The next day, April 21, Armenian All Saints Apostolic Church in Glenview, Illinois, served as the backdrop for a commemorative event honoring the legacy of the Armenian Genocide.

Organized by the ANC-IL, this gathering was marked by solemn remembrance and fervent advocacy, bringing together a diverse community united in its commitment to the Armenian cause. The event drew more than 300 attendees, highlighting the profound significance of the Genocide in the collective memory of the Armenian people.

Led by emcee Maral Abrahamian, a member of the ANCA Eastern Region Board, the event commenced with a stirring ceremony by the Homenetmen Scouts, who proudly presented the flags and recited both the American and Armenian national anthems, symbolizing the unity and resilience of the Armenian diaspora.

Distinguished speakers illuminated the significance of the occasion, offering profound insights into the ongoing pursuit of justice for the Armenian cause. ANCA National Grassroots Director Gev Iskajyan shared his experiences and perspectives gained through years of dedicated service to the Armenian community, including his impactful tenure as executive director of ANC Artsakh. ANCA National Chairman Hamparian delivered a powerful address, reaffirming the commitment of the Armenian diaspora to seeking recognition and restitution for the victims of the Armenian Genocide. Additionally, Hagop Soulakian, chairman of the ARF Chicago Christapor Gomideh, reflected on community engagement and advocacy.

The week’s events concluded on Wednesday, April 24, when the Armenian community of Chicago gathered at Richard J. Daley Plaza to solemnly commemorate the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and to raise awareness of the recent atrocities committed against Armenians in Artsakh by Azerbaijan.

The rally and flag raising ceremony, organized by the ANC-IL, commenced with Armen Alexanian serving as emcee and through the generous support of Dr. and Mrs. Aram Semerjian, who sponsored transportation for the demonstration, ensuring the participation of a diverse and passionate community. Speakers, including Areni Artinian from the Chicago “Ararat” AYF Chapter, Ken Hachikian from the Chicago Christapor ARF and Anoush Bargamian from the ANC-IL, delivered impassioned addresses, shedding light on the ongoing plight of the Armenian people and the urgent need for international recognition and justice.

The event was graced by the presence of religious leaders, including Fr. Samuel, Fr. Tavit, Fr. Hovhan and Fr. Andreas, who offered their blessings alongside godfathers Marty Tellelian, Alexander Khoja-Eynatyan, Robert Kaprielian and AYF members Taron Asatryan and Karoon Krikorian, symbolizing the unity and resilience of the Armenian community.

Following a solemn prayer, attendees united in singing the Armenian national anthem, a powerful expression of solidarity and remembrance. The rally continued until the event’s conclusion, serving as a platform for advocacy, education and commemoration.

The Armenian National Committee of Illinois extends its deepest gratitude to all participants, supporters and sponsors for their unwavering commitment to the Armenian cause and all the week’s events. Together, we stand united in our pursuit of justice, recognition and remembrance.

For more information about ANC-IL and upcoming events, please visit anca.org or e-mail IllinoisANC@gmail.com.