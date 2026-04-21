“Timeline of Our Ancestors” exhibit opens in Glendale

GLENDALE, Calif. — The Armenian Dress & Textile Project (ADTP), in collaboration with Litavie Art Gallery and with partial funding from the City of Glendale Arts & Culture Commission, presents “Timeline of Our Ancestors: Costumes, Textiles & Stories,” an exhibition and series of free public programs running from Saturday, May 2, through Saturday, May 30, 2026.

The exhibition is dedicated to “keepers” Victoria Demirci (née Dilsizian) and Nazelie Elmassian, honoring their role in preserving cultural memory through generations.

Visitors are invited to explore one family’s journey from 1893 Turkey to present-day Los Angeles, uncovering artifacts that survived genocide, migration and time. These treasured garments, textiles, photographs and stories serve as the foundation and inspiration for ADTP, founded by local poet and arts educator Tina Demirdjian.

More than an exhibit, “Timeline of Our Ancestors” is a reflection on rediscovery — an opportunity to reevaluate and revalue the lives of our ancestors through the clothing they wore, the embroideries they created and the stories they left behind. It calls on visitors to become active culture bearers, preserving and sharing family histories.

Public programs schedule

Saturday, May 2, from 6–8 p.m.

Opening Reception: Edwardian Costumes of Constantinople

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Gallery owners Gayane Matulian and Sarkis Damargi welcome the community, followed by an overview of the exhibit’s timeline by ADTP founder Tina Demirdjian. The evening includes an interactive lecture and live “dressing” presentation of Victoria Telfeyan’s pink silk Edwardian costume (Constantinople, 1900), reconstructed by Dr. Sofi Khachmanyan, ADTP co-director. RSVP required.

Saturday, May 9, from 6–8 p.m.

Ornament Revival: Archives & Ancestral Tech

Facilitated by Shago, founder of Folk Lounge, this lecture and embroidery social explores open archives, diaspora research, and the grammar of ornament and pattern. Participants are invited to bring their own textile projects or join a beginner-friendly Armenian stitch tutorial. Materials provided while supplies last. RSVP required.

Saturday, May 16, from 6–8 p.m.

Family Day Workshop

Led by arts educator Elmira Adamian, this all-ages workshop invites families to create keepsake ornaments inspired by traditional Armenian textile patterns and needlework. Materials provided while supplies last. RSVP required.

Saturday, May 23, from 6–8 p.m.

Poetry Workshop: Woven Metaphors (Ages 14+)

Facilitated by Tina Demirdjian, this interactive workshop uses clothing, embroidery and exhibit imagery as inspiration for writing. Participants will explore how shapes, symbols and patterns evoke memory and meaning. RSVP required.

Saturday, May 30, from 6–8 p.m.

Telling Our Family Story: Community Voices

Community members are invited to share family treasures, photographs and stories in a collective storytelling event celebrating ADTP’s 25th anniversary. Facilitated by radio host and writer Ankine Antaram, with closing remarks by gallery owners Gayane Matulian and Sarkis Damargi. RSVP required.

“The act of rediscovery reminds us that we are alive,” says Demirdjian. “It affirms that our stories still have a place in the world — waiting to be uncovered, documented and shared.”

Use links to RSVP for each event. For more information, contact Litavie Art Gallery.