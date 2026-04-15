AMVN founders: “It’s not just about teaching and learning — it’s about building community”

The Armenian Volunteer Network (AMVN) is an organization that pairs eager learners in Armenia with mentors who wish to share their knowledge. Volunteers are based both in the diaspora and in Armenia.

U.S.-based AMVN volunteer Susan Pogharian spoke with founders Kristina and Seroj Terian and Hasmik Torosyan to better understand the organization’s roots and future plans.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Susan Pogharian: Could you tell us about your backgrounds?

Seroj Terian: We all bring different expertise but share a common goal of helping students in Armenia. I’ve worked at nonprofit organizations for most of my life, including three years in Armenia and 17 years in the U.S. I find fulfillment in working at a job that helps others. As a young man, I earned degrees in mathematics and English. My passions outside of work are dominated by motorcycles. I’ve been an avid rider, racer and restorer of all kinds of two-wheeled machines for over 35 years. I’m blessed to have a loving wife, daughter and family who put up with me.

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Kristina Terian: I earned my master’s degree in linguistics from Brusov State University and have been teaching ESL for over 22 years. Over the years, I taught at Brusov State University and the European University of Armenia, both in Yerevan. I am currently teaching ESL at the Johnson County Adult Education program in Kansas City. Teaching has always been my calling. I truly love seeing my students grow and succeed.

After spending time away, I missed Armenia deeply. Thanks to my dear friend Hasmik Torosyan, co-founder of the Armenian Volunteer Network, my husband and I were given the opportunity to help found this educational organization. AMVN has become like my child — I see it growing every day and making a real difference in the lives of Armenian students.

Hasmik Torosyan: I am Hasmik Torosyan. I have a Ph.D. in psychology and am a professor of personality psychology at the European University in Yerevan. I have served as the director of the European Institute of International Languages for over 25 years.

Pogharian: How did AMVN get started?

Torosyan: AMVN was born during the COVID-19 pandemic, a period that deeply affected people’s emotional well-being and sense of connection. In conversations with Kristina, we reflected on how isolation and uncertainty had impacted our lives and communities. This inspired the idea of creating an NGO or nongovernmental organization, that would reconnect Armenians with volunteers from around the world. Our goal was simple yet powerful: to build meaningful connections, encourage communication and create opportunities for cultural exchange and personal growth through volunteer engagement.



Pogharian: What is AMVN’s primary goal?

S. Terian: AMVN has one simple goal: to improve educational opportunities for Armenian students while promoting ties between the people of Armenia and the rest of the world.

We believe in the potential of Armenian young people to change their country and, in turn, change the world.



Pogharian: What were your expectations for the organization versus the reality?

S. Terian: We really didn’t have any expectations when we started AMVN. We just wanted to do our little part in helping Armenia. We thought that the best investment we could possibly make was to invest in education for our young people.

There have been many unexpected surprises along the way — all of which I would say have been positive. We hoped that AMVN would create ties between Armenian young people and the rest of the world, but we didn’t realize how deep and meaningful those connections could be for both the volunteers and the students. We also didn’t expect the number of volunteers from around the world who would step up and want to help. We didn’t realize the number of lives that would be touched by this simple organization.

Pogharian: How have your students and volunteers evolved over time?

K. Terian: We founded AMVN in 2020, and like any new initiative, the beginning was full of challenges. Very quickly, we realized that in order to grow and truly serve our students, we needed strong partnerships. We began signing cooperation agreements with universities, colleges and schools across Armenia, which became a turning point for us.

Over time, we’ve seen a beautiful transformation. Students who first joined our free classes to learn English and other subjects became inspired not only to grow academically but also to give back. Many of them are now AMVN volunteers, supporting their own communities. That is something I am incredibly proud of.

Today, we offer both in-person and online classes, making education accessible to learners in every region of Armenia. We also launched a TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) program and ESL (English as a Second Language) workshops for teachers. Our TESOL Program Director, Astghik Altunyan, has been working tirelessly to support and empower ESL professors and teachers throughout the country. We are growing every day, and it is inspiring to see how our students and volunteers evolve into confident, community-minded leaders.

Pogharian: Tell us about volunteers: how they find you, their backgrounds, their commitment.

S. Terian: We are continually amazed by our volunteers — both by their talents and their desire to give of themselves. Initially, many of our volunteers came from our circle of friends and relatives. Many of our current volunteers say they found us online by searching for volunteer opportunities in Armenia or by hearing about us from other AMVN students and volunteers. We also have many volunteers who started off as students — after learning for free with AMVN, they decided to give something back.

Our volunteers come from all different backgrounds. We have diasporan Armenians, Armenians from Armenia, and people with no ethnic Armenian connection. We have young people just out of high school, and we have retirees. We have students, professionals, businesspeople, lawyers, artists, musicians, IT specialists and more. If there is a common denominator, it is that they want to help Armenia.

Pogharian: What common themes do you see among groups of students?

K. Terian: One common theme I see among our students is a strong desire to learn. Their motivation and dedication make me incredibly proud and give me real hope for Armenia’s future. When I see their commitment to education and self-improvement, I truly believe that Armenia will soon have an even stronger place in the world.

Many of our students cannot afford to pay for classes, which is why the Armenian Volunteer Network is so important. We provide free educational opportunities, but beyond that, we teach them the value of giving back. They don’t just learn for themselves — they learn to serve others and strengthen their communities.

Pogharian: What effect have you seen AMVN have on students and/or volunteers?

K. Terian: I have seen AMVN create truly meaningful connections between students and volunteers. They build strong bonds, exchange cultures and learn from one another in ways that go far beyond academics.

Our volunteers bring their knowledge, experience and global perspectives, while our students share their culture, values and aspirations. This mutual exchange creates understanding, confidence and lifelong ties. It’s not just about teaching and learning; it’s about building a supportive community that inspires everyone involved.



Pogharian: Was there one student, volunteer or story that stood out that you can share?

K. Terian: One story that really stood out happened just last month. Professors from the IT department at Yerevan State University in Ijevan approached us because they wanted to improve their English-speaking skills. We formed a group and began searching for a suitable volunteer teacher.

A wonderful volunteer named Nare from the United States applied. She is currently a medical student and was eager to contribute something meaningful to Armenia. When I told her that we had a group of professors from YSUIB who were looking to strengthen their English, she was surprised and deeply moved. She shared that she is originally from Ijevan and that her father used to teach at the same university.

She was incredibly happy and excited about the opportunity to teach professors from her hometown. It felt like such a meaningful, full-circle moment — a volunteer from abroad reconnecting with her roots and giving back to her own community.

Pogharian: What are the strengths of AMVN? Are there any aspects you would like to see improved?

Torosyan: One of AMVN’s greatest strengths is its human-centered mission. We dedicate our time and energy to supporting individuals through education, cultural exchange and meaningful connections. Our work is driven by compassion and a genuine commitment to helping people grow.

As we continue to develop, we aim to strengthen our organizational capacity, expand partnerships and increase access to resources that will allow us to reach a wider audience and provide even more structured programs.

Pogharian: How would you like to see AMVN evolve?

Torosyan: In the future, we envision AMVN growing into a dynamic international hub for volunteerism and intercultural learning. Establishing a physical office would allow us to host volunteers from different parts of the world, organize more in-person programs and create a welcoming space for collaboration, learning and community engagement.



Pogharian: Why would you encourage others to get involved in AMVN? And what is the best way to volunteer?

S. Terian: This is easy to answer — I encourage people to volunteer with AMVN because they will absolutely love it. We constantly hear back from volunteers who say they received so much more than they could have imagined. We believe everyone has something they can share.

The best way to volunteer is to visit our website, amvn.org, and complete the online application. Our program director, Kristina, will then reach out to find a good fit with an educational need in Armenia. We would love to welcome you to the AMVN family!