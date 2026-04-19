ARF Sebouh Gomideh launches Round Table Discussion Series with strong community engagement

On March 22, 2026, ARF Sebouh Gomideh hosted the inaugural session of its Round Table Discussion Series at Soorp Khatch Church Hall in Bethesda, Maryland. The event drew a strong and engaged turnout from across the Greater Washington Armenian community for an afternoon centered on Armenia affairs and ARF policy.

The program featured speakers Aram Hamparian and Hovsep Avakian, who delivered insightful and timely presentations addressing current developments in Armenia and the broader region. Their remarks offered attendees a deeper understanding of the political landscape, particularly in light of Armenia’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

Avakian emphasized the importance of community awareness and engagement, noting that the event was designed “so that the people of our community could become closely informed about the events in Armenia—especially regarding the parliamentary elections to take place this June.” He underscored the urgency of the moment, describing the elections as “a significant turning point” for Armenia’s future, and stressed the need for unity and coordinated effort across Armenia and the Diaspora. “We want Armenia to emerge from these elections in a stable manner with the right leadership—one that ensures the security of Armenia, protects the rights of Artsakh and sees Armenia and the Diaspora through a unified vision,” he stated.

Avakian also highlighted the ARF’s longstanding principles and commitments, emphasizing that “such a policy is unacceptable to the ARF… rooted in our traditions, our principles and our 135 years of service to the nation.” He further noted the organization’s readiness to work with various forces to bring about meaningful change, calling the moment “a historic turning point” that requires cooperation, clarity of purpose and strong leadership.

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Hamparian reinforced these themes, emphasizing the importance of informed civic engagement and collective responsibility. He highlighted the critical role that Diasporan communities play in supporting Armenia’s long-term stability and prosperity, encouraging continued involvement, awareness and advocacy.

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The event included a robust question-and-answer session that allowed community members to engage directly with the speakers. Attendees posed thoughtful questions, shared perspectives and contributed to a meaningful dialogue reflecting both concern and commitment to Armenia’s future.

Overall, the event was informative, engaging and impactful, successfully setting the tone for the Round Table Discussion Series. ARF Sebouh Gomideh demonstrated its leadership in fostering community dialogue, promoting awareness and strengthening the connection between the Diaspora and Armenia.

Building on the success of this first session, the Gomideh looks forward to continuing the series with future discussions.