AYF D.C. supports ARS Camp Javakhk at annual Lenten dinner

WASHINGTON — The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Washington D.C., “Ani” Chapter renewed its commitment to the youth of Javakhk during its annual Lenten dinner on March 20, 2026, at Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church. Held in the spirit of Easter — a season of hope, renewal and reflection — the event brought together the local Armenian American community to raise funds for the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Camp Javakhk initiative.

This year’s dinner was a testament to the D.C. chapter’s powerful bond with the Javakhk Armenian community, the memories of incredible summers spent with local children and the celebration of shared cultural heritage. Before the dinner, AYF D.C. “Sevan” junior and “Ani” senior chapter members offered readings during the Lenten service, led by Rev. Fr. Sarkis Aktavoukian. Later, as the community broke bread over traditional Lenten fare prepared by AYF D.C. “Ani” seniors, parents and community members, stories from Camp Javakhk were shared.

U. Vartkaes Pamboukian, AYF D.C. “Ani” chairperson and a 2024-25 Camp Javakhk participant, shared his journey to the Armenian villages of Akhaltsikhe and Ninotsminda.

“It was life-changing,” he reflected. “Each day at camp was packed with activities designed to inspire, educate and engage the kids. We started with the national anthems and morning exercises, followed by various activities, including song and dance practice, sports, arts and cultural lessons. What stood out most were the bonds we formed with the campers. They were energetic, always eager to participate, and their enthusiasm was contagious.”

Pamboukian’s voice carried warmth and urgency as he described the program’s impact on local children. “They look forward to camp all year. The presence of Armenians from around the world means a great deal not only to the campers but to the entire community,” he said. “It brings people together, allows everyone to learn from each other and creates a truly special environment throughout the week.”

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D.C. chapter members shared their experiences alongside Pamboukian, with D.C. “Ani” member U. Areni Hamparian noting that “There is something to be said about the feeling when a diasporan Armenian returns to the hairenik — like a homecoming that makes the soul find the comfort of home in a place they did not grow up in. That is how I have felt in the three consecutive years I have had the honor of being a counselor at Camp Javakhk — like spending two weeks with my brothers and sisters in a place that my heart has always known. The people of Javakhk exude kindness, and the land brings a calm I have struggled to find elsewhere. Change your life — join Camp Javakhk, bolster the program and support it. It is unlike anything else.”

Over the years, ARS Camp Javakhk has grown significantly, attracting an increasing number of participants from around the world each summer. Local youth involvement has surged into the hundreds, reflecting Camp Javakhk’s lasting impact on the children of Akhalkalaki, Akhaltsikhe, Ninotsminda and Darakyugh. By offering a summer filled with friendship, cultural discovery and unforgettable memories, the camp ensures that Armenian youth in the region grow up with a strong connection to their heritage.

Through its immersive experiences, Camp Javakhk allows both local and diasporan participants to explore Armenian history, heritage and tradition. Highlighting the program’s role in reinforcing Armenian cultural presence in the region by fostering pride and unity across generations, AYF D.C. “Ani” Treasurer Arpa Shahnazarian said, “Seeing campers’ happy faces at the agoump every morning reminded me of what is really important: connecting and preserving the Armenian diaspora in all parts of our Hairenik — Camp Javakhk was truly one of the most gratifying experiences of my life”. The camp serves as a powerful bridge between communities separated by geography but united by identity and strives to continue to do so for years to come.

The AYF D.C. “Ani” Chapter asks the community to join in renewing its shared commitment to ARS Camp Javakhk. Just $50 is enough to sponsor a child’s weeklong camp experience — one that deepens cultural roots and inspires lifelong bonds.

To sponsor a camper and support this program, visit: https://givebutter.com/AYFDCLentenDinner.