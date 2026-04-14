April 26 commemoration in Times Square to highlight solidarity, remembrance and justice

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The 111th Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide will take place in Times Square, New York, at the intersection of 7th Ave. and 46th St. on Sunday, April 26, 2026. This annual event is sponsored by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan and co-sponsored by a cohort of leading Armenian-American organizations, including the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA), Armenian Bar Association (ABA), Armenian Democratic Liberal Party (ADL), Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), Armenian National Council of America, Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) and the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA).

Bringing together community leaders, advocates and members of the public, the event continues to be one of the most visible and widely attended commemorations in a landmark city. The program, taking place from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m., will include remarks from elected officials who support Armenian-American issues and have consistently advocated for the affirmation of the Armenian Genocide in the U.S., as well as scholars and cultural musical performances.

The event will remember the 1.5 million Armenian lives lost during the first genocide of the 20th century and will call for recognition from the Turkish government, which continues to deny this crucial piece of history to this day. Genocide recognition is an important step in the eradication of genocide. As Armenians face further injustice in Artsakh, we come together again to call to action the leaders who join us and prevent genocide from ever occurring again.

“Our New York community has come together to commemorate and recognize the Armenian Genocide through this impactful platform,” said committee chair Haig Gulian. “Once again, we gather in the heart of NYC to fight for global recognition of the Armenian Genocide and work towards a world free of the crime of genocide.”

Led by masters of ceremonies Chantelle Nasri, Nairi Diratsouian and Lucine Beylerian, the event will include prayers from clergy members representing the Prelacy, Diocese, Catholic and Evangelical Armenian churches. The event will also include remarks from Genocide prevention scholar Dr. Henry Theriault and Director of the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center, Dr. Jesse Arlen.

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Alongside remarks from elected representatives, academic scholars and religious leaders, Homenetmen Scouts will be in attendance, as well as Armenian Students from the Holy Martyrs Day School and Language School, who will sing the American and Armenian National Anthems. Armfolk Group, an international dance and music group from Armenia, and classical soprano vocalist Karina Vartanian.

Genocide prevention scholar Dr. Henry Theriault, associate vice president for academic affairs at Worcester State University, is set to deliver remarks on genocide prevention. Dr. Theriault has committed much of his work to genocide education as Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research and as a Past President (2017-2021) of the International Association of Genocide Scholars.

Dr. Jesse Arlen, director of the Krikor and Clara Zohrab Information Center at the Diocese of the Armenian Church of America (Eastern) and a research fellow at Fordham University’s Orthodox Christian Studies Center, will deliver remarks.

All are invited to attend this meaningful commemoration in solidarity and remembrance. The event will serve as a tribute to martyrs, in addition to being a powerful call to action to ensure such atrocities are never forgotten or repeated. Donations to help defray the costs of the Armenian Genocide commemoration in Times Square may be made here.

For more information, visit https://kofv.org/ or @knightsofvartannynj on Instagram.