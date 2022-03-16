Armenians build relationships, network in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, RI—The Armenian Professional Network of Rhode Island hosted its second meet and greet networking event at The Jake Lounge on Tuesday night. The event was sponsored by the Armenian Cultural Association of Rhode Island.

More than 45 people attended the networking event and were able to establish new connections between Armenians of various career backgrounds and engage in dialogue for career advice in a social atmosphere.

As guest speaker, financial advisor Nora Simonian shared valuable knowledge about preparing for retirement and managing finances during unprecedented market volatility. She also spoke about her career change into finance and her role at Merrill Edge.

The Armenian Professional Network of RI plans to host more networking opportunities every quarter and invites all Armenians to join.