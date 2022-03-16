Armenians build relationships, network in Rhode Island

March 16, 2022 Garo Tashian Community News 0
Networking event hosted by the Armenian Professional Network of RI, March 15, 2022

PROVIDENCE, RIThe Armenian Professional Network of Rhode Island hosted its second meet and greet networking event at The Jake Lounge on Tuesday night. The event was sponsored by the Armenian Cultural Association of Rhode Island

More than 45 people attended the networking event and were able to establish new connections between Armenians of various career backgrounds and engage in dialogue for career advice in a social atmosphere.

As guest speaker, financial advisor Nora Simonian shared valuable knowledge about preparing for retirement and managing finances during unprecedented market volatility. She also spoke about her career change into finance and her role at Merrill Edge.

The Armenian Professional Network of RI plans to host more networking opportunities every quarter and invites all Armenians to join.

Garo Tashian

Garo Tashian is a senior engineer with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Rhode Island. He is a member of the Providence Kristapor ARF Chapter and Homenetmen Providence Chapter. He serves the Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church in Providence as a sub-deacon and is a graduate of the Mourad Armenian School. He is also a former AYF-YOARF Central Executive member, serving as chairman, and a former member of the Homenetmen Eastern Region Executive.

