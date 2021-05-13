32 Artsakh youth organizations issue declaration

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh Republic – On one of the most symbolic and historic days of the Armenian people, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation’s youth organization of Artsakh organized an “Artsakh Youth Conference” in the main hall of the National Assembly. The conference, which was participated by 32 youth organizations of the Artsakh Republic issued the following historic declaration.

Declaration on behalf of all youth organizations of the Artsakh Republic

We, the representatives of all youth organizations of the Artsakh Republic.

Taking into consideration the 44-day war that was launched by Azerbaijan and Turkish terrorists against the peaceful population of Artsakh in the fall of 2020:

-The occupation of a significant part of the homeland.

-The martyrdom of thousands of soldiers, volunteers and freedom loving Armenians.

-The fate of thousands of soldiers missing, wounded, and disabled from the war.

-The forced expulsion of thousands of Artsakh-Armenians from their ancestral homeland.

-The severe socio-economic and political crisis.

-The serious challenges faced by the state.

Highlighting the importance of unity and the utilization of the Armenia – Diaspora – Artsakh trinity in rebuilding and strengthening;

Acknowledging the urgency of ensuring the development, strengthening, and longevity of the state;

We are committed with vigilant determination to:

-Restore the territorial integrity of the Republic of Artsakh.

-Pursue the international recognition and sovereign status of the Republic of Artsakh with respect to the principles of equality of people and right to self-determination.

-Engage in the pillars of nation-building including, national security, national identity, historical-cultural and spiritual institutions, as well as the sacred task of developing and strengthening the socio-economic infrastructure of the Republic of Artsakh.

Realizing that a just solution to Artsakh is the ultimate priority among all Armenians and the first step in the establishment of a United Armenia, we call on Armenians around the world –especially the youth– to use their strength, knowledge, and professional capacities to achieve the aforementioned goals and manifest an absolute and pro-Armenian resolution to the Artsakh conflict.

Organizations

ՀՅԴ «Արամ Մանուկյան» ուսանողական միություն,

ՀՅԴ Արցախի երիտասարդական միություն,

«Ապառաժ երիտասարդական միություն» ՀԿ,

Հայ Առաքելական եկեղեցու Արցախի թեմ,

«Հայկի Սերունդ» ԵՀԿ,

«Մտքի ուժը» ԵՀԿ,

«Վեկտոր» ԵՀԿ

«Միտք» ՀԿ,

«Հավատք և արիություն ռազմահայրենասիրական» ՀԿ,

«Արցախ նացիոնալէ» ԵՀԿ,

«Ազատ ալիք»,

«Կրթվի՛ր» ՀԿ,

«Միացյալ Հայաստան» ԵՀԿ,

«Հավասար հնարավորություն» ՀԿ,

«Խորենացի. Ազգային և հոգևոր արժեքների ուսումնասիրությունների կենտրոն» ԵՀԿ,

«Հաղթանակած սերունդ» ՀԿ,

«Արցախի կամավորական շարժում» ՀԿ,

«Երիտասարդական հանրային հետազոտությունների կենտրոն» ՀԿ,

«Զինվորի կողքին» ՀԿ

«Առաջ Արցախ» ԵՀԿ,

«Հայ բարեկամների միավորում» ԵՀԿ,

«Արցախի կամավորների միություն»

«Մեսրոպ Մաշտոց» համալսարան,

«Գրիգոր Նարեկացի» համալսարան,

Շուշիի Տեխնոլոգիական համալսարան

Արցախի պետական համալսարան,

«Սայաթ Նովայի» անվան երաժշտական քոլեջ,

«Գյուրջյան» կիրառական արվեստի ինստիտուտ,

Մարտունու արհեստագործական ուսումնարան,

«ԱԺԿ» երիտասարդական թև,

«Ազատ հայրենիք» կուսակցության երիտասարդական թև,

«Արդարություն» կուսակցության երիտասարդականի պատասխանատու: