Aliyev uses Yerevan EPC summit as political stage

YEREVAN — On Monday, 4 May, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed the European Political Community summit (EPC) via video link from Baku, combining a message on regional “peace” with pointed criticism of recent European parliamentary actions that have sharply strained relations between Baku and Brussels.

His intervention came days after an April 30 European Parliament resolution that was received with strong disapproval in Azerbaijan. In its immediate aftermath, Baku summoned the EU ambassador to the Foreign Ministry and announced the suspension of parliamentary contacts with the European Parliament, including withdrawal from the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly — moves that underscored the depth of the diplomatic rift.

The resolution, particularly paragraphs 12 and 13, reiterates support for “the rights of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians, including the protection of their identity, property and cultural heritage, and their right to a safe, unimpeded and dignified return under appropriate international guarantees,” while also calling for those responsible for the destruction of Armenian cultural and religious heritage to be held accountable and for an international assessment mission to be deployed.

The resolution also condemns “Azerbaijan’s unjust detention of Armenian prisoners of war, detainees and hostages,” demanding their immediate and unconditional release. It also notes steps taken so far, calls for additional confidence-building measures and urges full respect for international humanitarian and human rights law.

“This body, instead of supporting the peace process, prefers to sabotage it,” he said, claiming that since 2021 it had adopted “14 resolutions full of insults and lies about Azerbaijan.” Aliyev further asserted that instead of focusing on internal challenges, the European Parliament had targeted Azerbaijan.

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Aliyev’s speech also focused on framing the evolving relationship between Azerbaijan and Armenia as a success story of post-conflict normalization. Referring to earlier diplomatic contacts, he said both sides had even discussed future summits being hosted in Armenia and Azerbaijan, respectively. “This is a clear indication that peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a reality,” he said, adding: “We have lived in peace for only nine months, and we are learning to live in peace.”

Aliyev further referenced the August agreement signed in Washington, describing it as a turning point. “For us — and I am sure for our Armenian partners — peace is achieved,” he said, highlighting subsequent steps, including the lifting of transit restrictions and the reported flow of Azerbaijani goods into Armenia.

He also emphasized emerging regional connectivity initiatives, including the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity,” presenting it as part of a broader infrastructure vision linking Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan and the wider Middle Corridor trade network.

However, during his address, Aliyev reiterated claims characterizing the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh as “separatists,” a framing widely rejected by Armenian political figures and civil society representatives, who view it as a retrospective justification for the forced displacement of Artsakh’s Armenian population.

While expressing appreciation for the European Commission’s stance on the peace process, Aliyev drew a sharp distinction with other European institutions. He argued that bodies such as the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe have taken a markedly different approach, describing it as long-standing institutional bias.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan did not directly respond to Aliyev’s remarks. Instead, he offered only a brief acknowledgement, thanking the Azerbaijani leader for his address without engaging with the substance of his statements.

The only substantive response came from European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, who addressed Aliyev’s criticism directly after his intervention. Metsola underscored the institutional independence of the European Parliament, noting that it is a democratically elected body whose positions reflect majority decisions.

Responding to concerns raised over recent resolutions related to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, she stated that while such decisions may be unwelcome to some parties, they are the product of established parliamentary procedure..

Several Armenian opposition figures and commentators offered sharply critical assessments of the EPC summit in Yerevan, arguing that it exposed both political asymmetries and unresolved tensions beneath the official language of reconciliation.

ARF Armenia Supreme Body member and lawmaker Kristine Vardanyan characterized the summit as effectively serving domestic political objectives for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, describing it as a “preelection event” financed through state resources. She argued that key issues of national concern were notably absent from the formal agenda, including the status of Armenian prisoners and the question of displaced populations and territories.

Vardanyan also questioned the framing of the summit’s peace narrative, describing a situation in which identity is denied and cultural heritage is erased while affected populations are labeled “separatists.”

Former Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan argued that Aliyev used a platform hosted in Armenia to advance narratives that delegitimize the rights of the region’s Armenian community. Beglaryan framed Pashinyan’s nonresponse as reflecting a wider diplomatic imbalance, while also pointing to restrictions on public expression near the summit venue as evidence of unresolved tensions over rights, displacement and accountability.

Outside the heavily secured perimeter of the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex, where the European Political Community summit was underway, multiple protest groups gathered from early morning, turning the surrounding area into a parallel stage of political expression far removed from the closed-door diplomacy inside.

Demonstrators called for greater accountability from both European institutions and Armenian authorities. Their messages converged around a common theme: that democratic values were being invoked selectively rather than consistently applied.

Others broadened the scope of criticism, pointing to democratic backsliding and a lack of transparency in domestic governance, as well as shortcomings in foreign policy decision-making.

Among those present were families of missing persons and representatives of Artsakh Armenian communities, who called on both European officials and Armenian authorities to secure the release of detainees, safeguard cultural heritage in Artsakh and address the rights of those displaced by the conflict.