ECHR obliges Azerbaijan to provide prisoners’ verdicts by Aug. 31

Azerbaijan has repeatedly submitted applications to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) requesting the lifting of interim measures requiring it to periodically provide information on the conditions of detention of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan, as well as details regarding their health. Azerbaijan maintains that all proceedings are conducted transparently and publicly.

On April 9, 2026, the ECHR rejected Azerbaijan’s request and reaffirmed its order requiring the government to continue submitting information on the detainees’ conditions, including their most recent medical records and other documents related to medical examinations and treatment.

The court also ordered Azerbaijan to submit copies of verdicts issued in criminal proceedings against Armenian prisoners of war, or summaries of those verdicts, including judges’ reasoning based on the evidence in each case.

The next deadline for submission of the report is Aug. 31, 2026.