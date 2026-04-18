News

ECHR obliges Azerbaijan to provide prisoners’ verdicts by Aug. 31

International and Comparative Law CenterApril 18, 2026Last Updated: April 18, 2026
0 1 minute read
European Court of Human Rights (Photo: ECHR)

Azerbaijan has repeatedly submitted applications to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) requesting the lifting of interim measures requiring it to periodically provide information on the conditions of detention of Armenian prisoners held in Azerbaijan, as well as details regarding their health. Azerbaijan maintains that all proceedings are conducted transparently and publicly.

On April 9, 2026, the ECHR rejected Azerbaijan’s request and reaffirmed its order requiring the government to continue submitting information on the detainees’ conditions, including their most recent medical records and other documents related to medical examinations and treatment.

The court also ordered Azerbaijan to submit copies of verdicts issued in criminal proceedings against Armenian prisoners of war, or summaries of those verdicts, including judges’ reasoning based on the evidence in each case.

The next deadline for submission of the report is Aug. 31, 2026.

Advertisement

Related Articles
Tags
International and Comparative Law CenterApril 18, 2026Last Updated: April 18, 2026
0 1 minute read
Photo of International and Comparative Law Center

International and Comparative Law Center

The International and Comparative Law Center (ICLaw) is a Yerevan-based NGO founded in 2010 by young legal scholars. It promotes the study and application of international and comparative law to strengthen Armenian statehood, improve the legal system, and inform foreign policy through research, analysis and advocacy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related Articles

Fears of trade disruptions in Armenia and “Black Wednesday” in Lebanon

April 13, 2026

Filmmaker Rojhilat Aksoy acquitted under Article 301

April 9, 2026

Armenia-Iran relations focus on TRIPP, aid and transit amid war

April 6, 2026

Mutual blame on Artsakh, dissatisfaction with CSTO in Pashinyan-Putin meeting

April 2, 2026
Back to top button