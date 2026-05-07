Apo Ashjian, founder of Sayat Nova Dance Company, passes away

WALTHAM, Mass. — Apo Ashjian, of Waltham passed away peacefully on May 4, 2026 with his family by his side.

Ashjian was the husband of Arlet Ashjian; father of Alina Ashjian Palanjian and her husband Sevag, Garineh Ashjian and her husband Hrag, and Vrej Ashjian and his partner Megan Kaloukian; and grandfather of Liana, Sevana and Alique Palanjian, and Arek and Aren Thomasian. He was the son of the late Joseph and Alice Ashjian; brother of Sona Ashjian, Hagop Ashjian and his wife Arpie, and brother-in-law of Alfred Ghoughasian. He also leaves behind his nieces and nephews, Araz and Sariné Ashjian, as well as many loving relatives, students, colleagues and dear friends.

Born in Aleppo, Syria, Ashjian moved with his family to Lebanon at the age of three. In 1970, the family immigrated to the United States and settled in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He later attended Northeastern University, where he majored in physical education and played collegiate soccer.

After arriving in the United States, Ashjian’s parents encouraged him to remain deeply connected to his Armenian identity by involving him in Armenian youth organizations. At age 17, he joined the Tekeyan Cultural Association, where he developed a lifelong passion for Armenian dance.

That passion led him to direct the AGBU Daron Dance Ensemble in 1980 and the Hamazkayin Erebuni Dance Ensemble from 1981 to 1985. In 1986, Ashjian and several collaborators founded the independent Sayat Nova Dance Company of Boston, envisioning a space free from political or religious affiliation where Armenians from all backgrounds could come together through dance. The company’s debut performance in November 1986 was held before a sold-out audience.

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In 1987, Ashjian traveled to Armenia, where he studied with prominent dance ensembles, choreographers and ethnographers. In 1994, he received certification as an Armenian dance director and choreographer.

A year later, he founded ABAKA Dance Academy, where he introduced generations of children to Armenian culture through dance and community. Through both Sayat Nova and ABAKA, Ashjian shaped the lives of countless students and families. Those who knew him remember not only his choreography and artistic leadership, but also his role as a mentor, father figure and teacher whose quiet guidance instilled discipline, pride and purpose.

Outside of dance, Ashjian worked as a hairdresser and often shared Armenian culture and music with his non-Armenian clients, many of whom were inspired to visit Armenia after hearing him speak about the country.

Known for his boundless energy and determination, Ashjian was also an 18-time marathon runner and a track-and-field coach who inspired many others to run and cycle alongside him. Even while competing in marathons, he proudly carried the Armenian flag across finish lines.

Though widely respected as a public figure and cultural leader, those closest to him say his greatest devotion was to his family. He met his wife Arlet in 1980, and the couple married in 1981. Together, they raised three children: Alina, Garineh and Vrej. His family says he took immense pride not only in his children, but also in their partners, Sevag, Hrag and Megan.

Above all, Ashjian cherished his role as a grandfather to his five grandchildren: Liana, Arek, Sevana, Aren and Alique. His love for them, his family said, was immeasurable, and his legacy lives on through them.

Funeral services will be held at Saint Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church on Friday, May 8 at 11 a.m. Visiting hours will take place at the church from 10-11 a.m., immediately prior to the service. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sayat Nova Dance Company of Boston.