In Loving Memory of Richard A. Berjian

With sadness the family of Richard A. Berjian announces his passing while visiting family in California on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age of 90 vibrant years.

Richard will be lovingly remembered by his beloved wife of 59 years Sally; his 3 daughters Janice, Leslie and Stephanie; his eight grandchildren; three sons-in-law, surviving extended family and many great friends. Richard was predeceased by his father Parker Berjian, mother Elizabeth Berjian and sister Gladys Aslanian.

A dedicated physician and surgical oncologist, enthusiastic and devoted medical researcher, compelling storyteller and novelist, talented musician, Richard lived a life with pristine integrity, optimism and passion in all his endeavors. His unique and enduring perspective on life touched family and friends alike! He was and shall always be remembered forever young.

A funeral service in memory of Richard will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 10:00 am at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 623 SE Ocean Bld., Stuart, FL. Interment to follow at Forest Hills Funeral Home, 2001 SW Murphy Road, Palm City, FL. Afterward, 12:30 pm luncheon welcome for all who wish to attend at Willoughby Golf Club, 3001 SE Doubleton Dr, Stuart, FL. A memorial service yet to be announced will be performed in Bergen County, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Armenian EyeCare Project, Special Olympics, and St. David Armenian Church, Boca Raton, FL.