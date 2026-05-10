The empathy of a revolutionary: Bidding farewell to Tatul Sonentz-Papazian

There were five of us on that June day in 2012 — the Armenian Weekly team and Unger Tatul Sonentz-Papazian. “Heave, ho, and up she rises, early in the morning,” sang Unger Tatul on the bow of the ship cutting through the water to Provincetown, as we sipped rum from plastic cups. He promised that sitting outside, facing forward and drinking rum would keep sea sickness at bay. He would know; he and his spouse, the late Seda Khatanassian, had come to America by boat in 1957 — a voyage that lasted around two weeks.

Born in Egypt in 1928, Unger Tatul graduated from the Mekhitarist College in Vienna, Austria, followed by the Academie Libre des Beaux Arts of Cairo. He took the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) oath and became a member in 1946.

An artist and a designer, he worked for the graphics departments of leading Egyptian newspapers from 1949 until 1951. These included Al Ahram, Le Progres Egyptien, La Bourse Egyptienne and the Egyptian Gazette. For the next seven years, he worked for the U.S. Information Agency (USIA, part of the U.S. Foreign Service) in Cairo as an art director in the publications and public relations section — it was in those years that his work first appeared in a Hairenik publication, when James Mandalian published his poem in the Armenian Review.

Once in Boston, he continued to hold executive and creative leadership roles in printing and publishing houses, designing and producing numerous books for Harvard University Press, MIT press and indie publishers. After 1978, he worked as a freelancer in publishing, editing, design and print, often bringing his services to Armenian organizations.

Unger Tatul told many stories that involved Armenian literary and political life, but — as is the case for those who have lived in different worlds — certain memories seemed especially vivid. He brightened when recounting episodes from his early life, zooming in on moments that had left him awestruck. He talked about the thrill of flying Cessnas — the rush and the freedom. A favorite of his was the story of how one morning knots of cobras were found in the U.S. Embassy in Cairo. Terrified, the Americans consulted locals, and soon an Egyptian snake charmer was summoned. What followed was a miracle of sorts. The baffled Westerners watched as the charmer led a quiver of cobras out of the embassy using nothing but spells and commands. When Unger Tatul would tell this story, I too would feel the wonder, as though we were conceding that perhaps there was a deeper, hidden law of nature connecting the world.

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“I am a sun-worshipper,” Unger Tatul would say, squinting at the sun. He would pace the perimeter of the Hairenik building, smoking a cigar and wearing a cargo vest. He preferred grays and army greens. He owned a flat cap and a Greek fisherman’s cap; they had a proletarian flair.

Around the centennial anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Unger Tatul’s poems gushed out of him — as did his poetry translations. We published many of them, including his stunning translation of “Requiem” by Hovhannes Tumanian.

That year — 2015 — I asked if he would contribute a piece to the special magazine issue I was editing, “The ARF at 125.” What he wrote — a short creed, “The Dashnaktsakan…” — crystallized what it means to be a revolutionary. The article was anchored in ARF leader Vahan Navasardian’s words: “There were Dashnaktsakans before there was Dashnaktsutiun” (“There were ARF-ers before there was an ARF”).

Unger Tatul believed in a national liberation movement entrenched in a transnational struggle against oppression. Freedom only existed insofar as it materialized for everyone else. At the core of that ideology, he saw empathy — in its clearest and most uncompromising form.

“…[T]he true Dashnaktsakan is an empath with a revolutionary soul, sworn to a life of service, ready to challenge all forms of injustice and oppression emanating from systems based on privilege and discrimination,” he wrote. “In this epic struggle, the ARF-er is not alone, and never will be, for as there were Dashnaktsakans before there was a Dashnaktsutiun, there will always be Dashnaktsakans, long after the Dashnaktsutiun is only a memory.”

Everything I can tell you about Unger Tatul will be too little, too incidental. In his presence, life’s pettier aspects receded and what emerged was a purposeful resolve. Our Dashnaktsakan was a man who contained a vastness as wide as the ocean that carried him here — to us.

To Hairenik.

Tat. Tatul. Baron Tatul. Unger Tatul. Comrade Tatul. He responded to them all.

“Ayo, jans.”

He was a contributor to the Armenian Weekly for 70 years. Maybe more.

That contribution, however, cannot be measured in words published — he was a constant source of guidance. With his command of Armenian history, culture, politics and language — along with profound insights into the ARF and its sister organizations — his input proved invaluable across decades. That, of course, had as much to do with his knowledge as with his extraordinary generosity and patience.

He combined institutional devotion with a strikingly progressive worldview.

When I first came to Hairenik as an employee in 2009, one of my roles was to sift through mountains of boxes containing donated books and papers, cataloguing them. Unger Tatul’s den was also in that basement where the air smelled sweet and musty. At first, I would timidly rap on his door before entering to show him some exciting find. It wasn’t long before I realized his door was always open to everyone—and their door was always open to him.

At the time, Khatchig Mouradian edited the Armenian Weekly, while Nayiri Arzoumanian was copy editor. In those years, I worked alongside them as a staff writer and later assistant editor. On the Armenian-language Hairenik Weekly side, Zaven Torikian was editor, assisted by layout designer Nora Mouradian, proofreader Garbis Zerdelian and me as backup proofreader and translator. Unger Tatul was often on the newspaper floor as well, as everyone consulted him for just about anything — from language usage to design to testing our historical and political interpretations of events.

Editor after editor, we found in him a mentor and a friend — in many ways he embodied the Hairenik.

And even those did not encompass the full extent of his service to the Weekly. There were also his drawings, masthead and logo designs, and caricatures. Sometimes, they arrived as delightful surprises.

One day, after Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev likened Turkey to an elephant and Armenia to an ant, I began drafting an op-ed. Unger Tatul walked up to my desk and slid a small piece of paper toward me. He had sketched an elephant hunched with exasperation, wearing a Turkish fez, glaring up at the tiny ant — with perky antennae, skinny arms and legs — sitting on top of its hat. The ant was waving the flag of the Armenian sun-cross (arevakhatch) — an eternity symbol tattooed on my shoulder. We burst out laughing. He didn’t want credit for the drawing. He signed it with a “T.” It appeared alongside my article in the paper. Framed, the drawing has sat on my desk ever since.

Unger Tatul carried within him the institutional memory of not only our newspaper and its sister publication, the Hairenik Weekly, but also of all the organizations headquartered at the Hairenik building. Through the years, he served as director of the ARF and First Republic of Armenia Archives, editor of the peer-reviewed Armenian Review journal, and executive director of the Armenian Relief Society’s (ARS) International Office (1993-2002). He was elected to successive ARF Eastern U.S. Central Committees, was a pillar in the Boston Gomideh, and brought his talents to the Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society, particularly the Hamazkayin Theater.

But even here, I’m only listing titles. From press releases to translations to speech-writing, he stretched himself as thin as the work required. When the Spitak Earthquake destroyed a third of Armenia, left 25,000 dead and scores injured, Unger Tatul threw himself into the humanitarian efforts of the ARS. The devastation was immense — but so was Unger Tatul’s dedication.

Until 2024, he served as the archives and publications director of the ARS. It was he who put out the “Hai Sird” magazine. When he retired, he was 96 years old.

For his lifelong commitment to the mission of these organizations, he was awarded the Mesrob Mashtots Medal from the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) Eastern Region Vahan Cardashian Award, and the E. Agnouni Award from the ARS Eastern Region.

By now, you won’t be surprised when I tell you that this was not all, that he experimented with various forms of art—from paintings to sketches to collages — and that his work was displayed in exhibit halls. I could also tell you that Unger Tatul was such a masterful translator that, according to one reliable source, writer Hakob Karapents only wanted him to translate his work. Return & Tiger (1995) is a selection of short stories translated by Unger Tatul.

I believe Karapents’s trust was shared by the majority of his literary peers and publishers. Through the years, Unger Tatul brought the works of both literary masters and newcomers alike into English. In 1988, together with Martin Robbins, he published Land, Love, Century, Gevorg Emin’s poetry collection. In 1994, came Artem Haroutiunian’s Letter to Noah, followed by young poet Areen Armenian’s Three Seasons. In 2018, he and former Weekly editor Rupen Janbazian published their English edition of Andranik Tzarukian’s 1944 Letter to Yerevan. In 2021, Daniel Varuzhan’s Song of Bread (Hatsin Yerge) appeared in a bilingual volume, followed in 2022 by Souls on Fire, a compilation of Yeghishe Charents’s poems— both edited by Viken Tufenkjian. This list is likely incomplete and does not attempt to tally volumes that featured his work, books he edited, or newspapers and magazines where his words appeared.

What you should know above all else is that Unger Tatul never bragged, never flaunted his accomplishments, and never sought credit. It was always just another day in service to the Armenian cause.

Unger Tatul was born on May 26, 1928 — two days before the ten-year anniversary of Armenia’s First Declaration of Independence. As we approach the 118th anniversary, he may not be here physically, but his life will always be tied to the legacy of the First Republic of Armenia.

For many, he was the heart of Hairenik.

He was our Unger Tatul. Our North Star.

To his family, especially his sons Armen and Vicken, thank you for sharing him with the rest of us.

Rest in sunlight, Unger Tatul Sonentz-Papazian (May 26, 1928 – May 6, 2026).

***

Below is a selection of four poems from those Unger Tatul shared with me over the years. Three are his own, and one is a translation.

For him, poetry was a gift he gave others.

REMNANT OF THE SWORD

To my Grandmother

Yes

You too became

A remnant of the sword

When its blade beheaded your love

Your spouse your dreams

Your life

When your offspring

Still blossoming on love

Were deprived of the canopy

Of his shade now a mere shadow

To be recalled in the night

That followed the shedding of the blood

Meant to be their lifeblood

Leaving only your blood

In their budding veins

To sustain them

In the night

That followed the flash

Of the sword…

The roof of your house

The hearth of your mothers

Fathers brothers

And countless forebears

The walls that kept

The winters and wolves at bay collapsed

Leaving dark sinister skies

As sole canopy

Listening to your prayers

Murmured in your sweet voice

To the stone deaf ears

Of an entity you trusted

All your life…

Yet

Your betrayed faith

Sustained you

To be passed on to us

As the essence of life in death

And sudden demise of all

That one believes in and loves

With silent passion

Sustained in screaming pain

Like the one you kept from us

Come rain or shine

The new brood of your own offspring born

Under alien skies whose ancient blood

of the same seed was shed

on that dark day under a glaring sun

when the sword severed you

from the love of your life

in his prime…

In a world besotted with blind hate

You remained all love and light

Sustained in your soul

Glowing in your dark eyes

And on your smiles

Lavished on us

Present and future remnants

Of the sword…

……………………..Tatul Sonentz

2016

***

P A T E R

“Come,” he said,

Taking me by the hand

And leading me towards

The clear, visible horizon, and

Beyond it, as it turned invisible,

Onwards, through sunflower fields

Moonlit trees and many galaxies

Of fireflies frozen as stars

Pointing to countless

Other horizons…

“It’s all yours,” he said,

“But keep in mind, son,

“The mere blind possession

“Of one single thing robs you,

“—In its sightless obsession—

“Of everything and all

“That was yours from

“The very beginning…

“Just for the not taking,

“But giving…”

————— Tatul Sonentz

2016

***

A THORN IN THE FOOT

To Nanore

I have a thorn

In my foot, a thorn

That followed me home

Embedded in my sole

Like a seed in living soil

As I walked barefoot

Stepping on a thistle root

Or a broken rose bush

Strolling in the woods

Insouciant, unshod…

It may sound inane

Yet aside the slight pain

That thorn in my foot

Dead as it may be

Ripped from its roots

Of perhaps thistle

Or a crushed rose bush

Now embedded in my sole

Prevents the demise

In mind and soul

Of that unshod stroll

And the lingering ache…

That followed me home

After a spring break…

……………………..Tatul Sonentz

2015

***

FORTUNE TELLER

Reading my palm, at her cavern,

The fortune teller said to me,

“Three wrinkles I do discern:

Dissimilar roads, all three…”

“One takes you on a land spree,

Leading to woods in moonlight,

Where golden streams flow free…

Break your staff, stay out of sight!”

“The other is born from the seas

And leads you to an island green,

Where a beguiling virgin dances…

Break your staff, remain unseen!”

“The third is the road to heaven.

Spread wide your very own wings

Until stars burn your heart, then

Fly forever on those bearings!”

———— Daniel Varoujan

Translated by Tatul Sonentz