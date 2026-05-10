Apraham “Apo” Ashjian remembered for preserving Armenian folkloric dance

The Armenian community is mourning the loss of Apraham “Apo” Ashjian, visionary artist, choreographer and cofounder of the Sayat Nova Dance Company, whose decades-long dedication to Armenian folkloric dance helped preserve and celebrate Armenian cultural heritage across generations.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC), President Vatche Seraderian described Ashjian as a “beloved mentor, visionary, and guardian of Armenian heritage,” whose artistic contributions left an enduring mark on the community.

Together with the late choreographer Shaghig Palanjian, Ashjian founded the Sayat Nova Dance Company, recognized as the first Armenian folkloric dance ensemble in the community. Through performances rooted in authenticity and cultural pride, the company introduced generations of Armenians to traditional dance, music and storytelling.

“Apo’s unique choreographic talent, expressive face choreography and deep understanding of storytelling through movement brought Armenian heritage vividly to life on stage,” the ACEC statement read.

Alongside his choreography, Ashjian became known for his ability to transform dance into cultural memory. Through carefully preserved regional movements, expressive performance and theatrical storytelling, he helped audiences connect to Armenian identity and tradition.

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Over the years, Sayat Nova Dance Company became a cultural institution within the Armenian diaspora, mentoring countless dancers and serving as a living bridge between generations. Ashjian’s work helped ensure that Armenian folkloric traditions remained vibrant and accessible for young Armenians growing up far from their ancestral homeland.

His influence extended beyond the stage. Students and community members remember him as a patient teacher, passionate mentor and devoted cultural steward whose commitment to Armenian heritage shaped the lives of many who passed through the ensemble.

“His legacy lives on in every performance, every dancer he mentored and every heart touched by his work,” the ACEC statement continued.

“May his memory remain eternal, and may the light of his contributions continue to guide future generations.”