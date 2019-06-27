AMAA to Celebrate Centennial in Boston

PARAMUS, NJ – “We’ve got to do something,” they said, and they did, and continue to do so, declared Zaven Khanjian, Executive Director and CEO of the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA).

The “they” are John and Michèle Simourian who with “commitment, goodwill and action” took devoted action and inspired the members of the AMAA to help the survivors of the 1988 earthquake in Armenia 30 years ago.

The Simourians have continued to dedicate their efforts for four decades to the AMAA.

Last year marked the 100th anniversary of the founding of the AMAA, an organization that has been a “Good Samaritan” to orphans, widows, the poverty-stricken sick and grieving around the world. The organization celebrated its centennial in Armenia by inaugurating the new AMAA Community Center and Sanctuary in Gyumri. The Center “will bring joy, add a smile on the faces of its children and bring honor to God,” said Khanjian.

In Boston, Massachusetts later this fall, the AMAA will celebrate this milestone in grand style at a banquet. The Simourians will be the co-chairs of the banquet scheduled for October 19, 2019.

This is “a wonderful and far-reaching organization, going strong for more than 100 years,” said John Simourian, who will also be the master of ceremonies. “It responds to the physical and spiritual needs of the helpless and the homeless,” he added.

“Out of our great respect for its sterling reputation, and what it stands for during the past 100 years, it has been a privilege to be involved with the AMAA,” said Michèle Simourian, who is also an AMAA Board member and founding co-chair of the AMAA Orphan and Child Care Program. “Our intense love for our Armenian ancestry has played a huge role in working for our people.”

“Our task as the blessed recipients of those who walked before us is set, and we are ready to embrace the future,” said Khanjian. “With added resources, expanded services and multiplied vigor, a brighter future is on the horizon of the mission of the AMAA.”