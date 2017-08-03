Musaner to Perform at Watertown’s ACEC Tomorrow Evening

The Second Installment of ‘Jazz in the Courtyard’ to Take Place on Aug. 4, at 7:30 p.m.

WATERTOWN, Mass. (A.W.)—The second installment of the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center’s and Hamazkayin Boston’s summer jazz concert series, “Jazz in the Courtyard,” will feature the critically acclaimed folk-jazz ensemble Musaner on Aug. 4.

Led by composer and pianist Ara Sarkissian, Musaner has performed widely at top venues in Boston and New York, and in Italy and Switzerland. The New York Music Daily referred to ensemble’s most recent recording, “Once Upon a Time,” as “one of the most picturesque, intensely vivid albums of the year,” while Boston’s own WBUR referred to Musaner’s sound as “something that bridges East and West, that’s both familiar and exotic, delicate and powerfully high-energy.”

More information on Musaner is available at http://musaner.com. The ensemble will appear in its five-person lineup for an evening that promises to be memorable.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at http://hamazkayinboston.org or by calling 617-926- 6067. Refreshments, drinks, and snacks will be available for purchase. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

***

The third concert, to be held on Aug. 18, will feature theyoung guitarist Shahan Nercessian and his new trio, SMB-3. This latest project of Shahan’s is a jazz trio with subtle Armenian folk undertones. The group is composed of musicians who met while studying jazz at Tufts University and who have played extensively in the Boston area in various musical settings.

The band plays original compositions drawing influences from jazz, rock, world music, and beyond. They will be releasing their first full-length album, “Echoes from a Distant Past,” in the summer of 2017.

All three concerts will be held in the outdoor courtyard at the ACEC, located at 47 Nichols Ave., Watertown. In case of rain, the event will be held indoors.