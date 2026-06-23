Sherman, McClintock to mark 1,000 days of Armenian hostages’ detention

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressional Armenian Caucus Vice Chair Brad Sherman (D-CA) and Reps. Tom McClintock (R-CA), Judy Chu (D-CA) and Laura Friedman (D-CA) will hold a bipartisan Capitol Hill press conference Tuesday marking the 1,000th day of Azerbaijani detention of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) leaders, Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages. ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian will speak on behalf of the Armenian National Committee of America.

The press conference comes as the House Foreign Affairs Committee prepares to hold a recorded roll call vote this week on the Sherman Amendment to the House Foreign Service Act (H.R. 9086), which calls on Azerbaijan to immediately and unconditionally release all Armenian prisoners of war and political prisoners. It also follows the introduction of seven pro-Armenian amendments to the FY2027 National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 8800) and the National Security and Foreign Operations Appropriations Act (H.R. 8595) — advanced by Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Caucus Vice Chair Sherman, and Reps. Gabe Amo (D-RI) and Jim Costa (D-CA) — now under House Rules Committee review.

WHAT: Bipartisan Press Conference — 1,000 Days: Release Armenian Hostages Now

WHEN: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

TIME: 5-5:45 p.m. ET

WHERE: House Press Triangle, U.S. Capitol East Front

(West side of the House office buildings, in the grassy triangle on the House side of the Capitol)

SPEAKERS:

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA)

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA)

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA)

Rep. Laura Friedman (D-CA)

Aram Hamparian, executive director, Armenian National Committee of America

Additional members of Congress are expected to attend.

In person / live webcast online: The ANCA will be webcasting the press conference live on its social media channels: X (https://x.com/anca_dc) | Facebook: (https://Facebook.com/ancagrassroots) | YouTube: (https://www.youtube.com/@ANCAgrassroots/streams)

Background: 1,000 Days: Armenian hostages in Azerbaijani captivity

June 23 marks 1,000 days since Azerbaijan began its unlawful detention of Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages following the genocidal ethnic cleansing of Nagorno-Karabakh’s entire Armenian population in September 2023. At least 19 Armenian prisoners of war and civilian hostages remain in Azerbaijani custody — among them eight Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) leaders: Ruben Vardanyan, state minister (2022–2023); Arayik Harutyunyan, president (2020–2023); Bako Sahakyan, president (2007–2020); Arkadi Ghukasyan, President (1997–2007); Davit Ishkhanyan, speaker of the National Assembly; David Babayan, adviser to the president and former foreign minister; Levon Mnatsakanyan, commander, Artsakh Defense Army; and Davit Manukyan, first deputy commander of the Artsakh Defense Army.

Armenian detainees have suffered torture and abuse in Azerbaijani custody and denied their fundamental legal rights throughout their detention. In February 2026, following sham trials widely condemned by human rights organizations and legal experts, Azerbaijan sentenced Armenian hostages to prison terms ranging from 15 years to life on politically motivated charges. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev flatly refused clemency despite repeated calls from international legal institutions, human rights organizations and U.S. officials for their immediate and unconditional release. The current peace framework contains no provision requiring the hostages’ release. Since September 2025, Azerbaijan has expelled the International Committee of the Red Cross — the only organization authorized to visit Armenian detainees — cutting off international monitoring of their treatment and well-being.

Congress has a critical role to play. The release of Armenian hostages would represent a meaningful confidence-building measure toward a just, dignified and durable peace in the region. The following ANCA-backed measures send a clear signal that Azerbaijan’s ongoing crimes against Armenians will not go unanswered.

The Sherman-Mast Amendment to H.R. 9086

The Sherman Amendment to the House Foreign Service Act cleared a House Foreign Affairs Committee markup with the support of Committee Chairman Brian Mast (R-FL), declaring it the sense of Congress that Azerbaijan should immediately and unconditionally release all Armenian prisoners of war and political prisoners. Rep. Sherman cited documented abuses in Azerbaijani captivity and verified battlefield executions of Armenian POWs confirmed by Human Rights Watch. The measure heads to a full House Foreign Affairs Committee roll call vote this week.

Seven Amendments to FY2027 National Security Legislation (H.R.8800 & H.R.8595)

Six pro-Armenian amendments to the FY2027 National Defense Authorization Act (H.R. 8800) and the National Security and Foreign Operations Appropriations Act (H.R. 8595) — introduced by Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Caucus Vice-Chair Brad Sherman (D-CA), and Reps. Gabe Amo (D-RI) and Jim Costa (D-CA) — are advancing through the House Rules Committee process. The measures call for the release of Armenian hostages and prisoners of war illegally held by Azerbaijan, the withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from sovereign Armenian territory, the protection of Artsakh’s cultural and religious heritage, and the safe return of forcibly displaced Armenian refugees to their Artsakh homes. The ANCA is urging members of Congress to cosponsor all six amendments by visiting anca.org/ndaa2027 ahead of Rules Committee consideration.