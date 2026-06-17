Parliamentary elections widen Armenia’s political crisis

YEREVAN — Following widely questioned parliamentary elections in which Armenia’s ruling Civil Contract party retained power but failed to secure a constitutional majority, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has intensified what critics describe as an authoritarian campaign against opposition forces, business figures and political rivals.

Speaking from the floor of parliament, Pashinyan delivered one of his most confrontational postelection addresses to date, casting the opposition as political competitors and direct threats to Armenia’s future and regional security. He singled out former President Robert Kocharyan, businessman Samvel Karapetyan and Prosperous Armenia leader Gagik Tsarukyan, referring to them, respectively, as Kocharyan, the “Kaluga oligarch” and the “pro-Belarusian oligarch.”

“These threats have names,” Pashinyan said, declaring that they must be crushed “in their lairs.” He vowed that, for as long as he remains prime minister, he would personally and specifically pursue them.

The remarks marked a dramatic escalation in the government’s confrontation with Armenia’s opposition after the June 7 vote. Final results gave Civil Contract a working parliamentary majority but left it short of the two-thirds threshold needed for constitutional changes. That shortfall is politically significant, particularly as Pashinyan’s so-called peace agenda with Azerbaijan is widely understood to depend on constitutional revisions that remain deeply contested inside Armenia.

Pashinyan framed his speech around the legacy of the Artsakh movement, arguing that any attempt to revive it would endanger the country and could provoke a new war. He claimed that symbols and political narratives associated with Artsakh now represent a security threat and insisted that Armenia had overcome and brought under control all major regional security dangers except, in his words, the activity of a “three-headed party of war” and its allies.

The prime minister also issued an extraordinary challenge to citizens who reject his course, urging them to take to the streets and attempt a revolution if they believe the government has lost legitimacy. “Those who disagree with this line should make a revolution and change the government,” he said, presenting the confrontation as a decisive struggle between the continuation of his 2018 revolution and the return of what he called counterrevolutionary forces.

The address came amid a widening series of legal and administrative actions against opposition figures. Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission has authorized prosecutors to initiate criminal proceedings against Robert Kocharyan, the leader of the Armenia Alliance.

The move followed reports that Kocharyan had been prevented from leaving the country despite no publicly known criminal case having been announced at the time.

The same postelection atmosphere has also engulfed figures connected to the Strong Armenia Alliance. Narek Karapetyan, the alliance’s lead candidate and a prominent opposition figure, said he was barred from crossing Armenia’s border after his bloc challenged the election results. His camp has portrayed the restriction as part of a broader attempt to intimidate the opposition and weaken challenges to the official outcome.

Prosperous Armenia leader Gagik Tsarukyan has also come under renewed legal pressure in the aftermath of a razor-thin electoral defeat. His party finished at 3.989% — just fractions below the 4% threshold required to enter parliament — after recounts, legal challenges and the invalidation of results at several polling stations failed to alter the final outcome certified by the Central Electoral Commission. The margin, and the refusal to order a repeat vote in disputed precincts, have fueled opposition accusations that the electoral process was managed in a way that kept Tsarukyan’s party outside the National Assembly.

Soon after, reports emerged that criminal proceedings had been opened against Tsarukyan on tax-related allegations, while he was also reportedly prevented from leaving Armenia. Taken together, the sequence of events has strengthened opposition claims that state institutions are being deployed to shape the postelection balance of power and pressure political figures whose parties threatened to complicate Pashinyan’s control of parliament.

Opposition challenges election results amid mounting pressure

Six opposition forces issued a joint statement rejecting the official results of the June 7 parliamentary elections, saying the vote had taken place under conditions that “fundamentally call into question the free, fair and competitive nature of the electoral process.”

The statement was signed by the Strong Armenia Alliance, the Armenia Alliance, Prosperous Armenia Party, the Bright Armenia Party, the Armenian National Congress and the National Democratic Alliance. Together, they accused the authorities of presiding over “systemic and organized violations” throughout the campaign and on election day, arguing that those violations affected voters’ free expression of will, distorted political competition and damaged public trust in electoral institutions.

The opposition forces cited what they described as the large-scale use of administrative resources, pressure on state employees, threats of dismissal or legal prosecution, and the involvement of public institutions, local officials, schools, health care structures and law enforcement resources in the political process.

They also said that the campaign had been accompanied by “a wave of political persecution” targeting opposition figures, activists and supporters. According to the statement, arrests and detentions were used to isolate figures with public support and disrupt the opposition’s organizational work.

The signatories further accused law enforcement agencies of deliberately obstructing opposition campaign headquarters on the eve of the vote and on election day itself, saying searches, legal actions and arrests were aimed at paralyzing the opposition’s ability to monitor the electoral process.

The statement also criticized the information environment, alleging that public, pro-government and state-linked media resources were used to discredit the opposition, undermine the presumption of innocence, deepen public division and spread hate speech.

On the vote count, the six forces alleged arbitrary manipulation of results in numerous precincts and the selective invalidation of polling station results, saying these actions affected both the final outcome and the distribution of votes among political forces.

“The official data presented regarding the elections do not reflect the true will of the people or the accurate results of the vote,” the statement said. “Under such conditions, the recorded results cannot serve as the basis for forming a legitimate government that enjoys the confidence of the majority of the people.”

The opposition forces warned that responsibility for any further escalation in the country would rest “entirely with Nikol Pashinyan and his regime.” At the same time, they said they would continue to act “exclusively within the framework of the Constitution, the laws and democratic principles,” while defending citizens’ right to free expression and Armenia’s fundamental democratic and statehood values.

The ruling party, however, has moved quickly to consolidate its postelection position. Civil Contract lawmakers have introduced a bill that would restrict voting rights in parliamentary elections and referendums to citizens who have spent at least 183 days in Armenia during the year before a vote. Supporters of the proposal argue that national decision-making should be limited to citizens with a sustained physical connection to the country. Critics counter that the initiative appears designed to reduce the influence of labor migrants, citizens working abroad and diaspora Armenians who maintain Armenian citizenship but do not live in the country year-round.

For Pashinyan, the message is clear: The election did not close Armenia’s political crisis; it sharpened it. His government now controls parliament, but not the constitutional majority it needs for its most consequential ambitions. His opponents, meanwhile, are facing investigations, travel restrictions and increasingly severe rhetoric from the head of government.

What began as a contested election has now become a wider battle over Armenia’s institutions, its opposition and the political meaning of Artsakh itself. In parliament, Pashinyan did not simply defend his mandate. He declared a new phase of confrontation — one in which dissenting forces are no longer being treated as rivals to be defeated at the ballot box, but as threats to be dismantled.