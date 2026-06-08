Pashinyan claims victory amid electoral violations and loss of two-thirds majority

The 2026 Armenian parliamentary elections were held June 7, with turnout at 58.97%, or about 1.497 million voters. That was higher turnout than in 2018, at 48.62%, and 2021, at 49.37%, but slightly lower than 2017, when turnout reached 60.86%, still the highest on record. The highest turnout was recorded in Syunik, at 66.67%, while the lowest was reported in Gegharkunik province, at 54.6%. The number of invalid ballots in Armenia’s parliamentary elections was 17,097, a record high compared with the previous few elections. In the 2021 parliamentary elections, the number of invalid ballots was 4,593, while in 2018, the figure was 4,706.

As the vote-counting process began, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared victory from Civil Contract headquarters at 2:10 a.m., when only 15% of votes had been counted. Asked about his premature declaration of victory, Pashinyan said, “I want to emphasize that the Civil Contract party has received more votes than it did in 2021,” reporting that party representatives at all polling stations had provided figures showing Civil Contract’s victory. In the same address, Pashinyan continued his campaign attacks against Samvel Karapetyan, Robert Kocharyan and Gagik Tsarukyan, accused them of vote-buying and called for their imprisonment.

Strong Armenia Alliance leader Samvel Karapetyan and Wings of Unity party leader Arman Tatoyan accused Pashinyan of declaring victory to influence the outcome of the elections before the completion of the vote-counting process.

Karapetyan described Pashinyan’s announcement as “disgraceful” and said, “You all saw over the past month what kind of persecution and violence we have been subjected to.” Karapetyan also emphasized that numerous violations occurred at polling stations, citing the alleged entry of soldiers brought in to vote after midnight at a polling station in Meghri.

Tatoyan, meanwhile, said: “The head of government has no authority to declare his sole victory when only slightly more than 10% of the voting results have been counted. We consider Nikol Pashinyan’s statement to be an open illegal influence on the Central Electoral Commission aimed at affecting the election results, which is criminally punishable.”

In another instance, citizen Gayane Gabrielyan alerted the “Ishkhanutyun” news outlet and reported that, in addition to herself, seven other people were registered at her home address, though she does not know them. “We bought our house 30 years ago and know the previous owners, but we have no idea who these seven people registered at our address are,” she said.

Meanwhile, some heads of state have begun congratulating Pashinyan on his victory.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “The Kremlin is awaiting the publication of the final election results in Armenia and is taking note of all reports, including those of numerous violations.” Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the parliamentary elections in Armenia were held under unprecedented pressure on the opposition and Western interference.

Central Election Commission Chairman Vahagn Hovakimyan said at a news conference that it remains unclear whether three or four political forces will be represented in the upcoming parliament because of uncertainty over the results of the Prosperous Armenia Party, led by Gagik Tsarukyan. Prosperous Armenia spokesperson Ivet Donoyan said the party had begun the vote recount process in a number of polling stations. Donoyan detailed the party’s position by giving the following examples: “At polling station 27/7, the party received 77 votes, whereas the CEC website shows 1 vote. In polling station 12/20, 26 voters cast their ballots for the party, while the CEC website shows 1 vote. At polling station 27/26, the party received 19 votes, while the CEC website shows 3 votes. At polling station 37/53, the party received 7 votes, while the CEC website shows 4 votes.”

As it stands, the ruling Civil Contract party will hold on to a parliamentary majority but will no longer benefit from a constitutional majority of two-thirds.

Assuming the Prosperous Armenia Party, which has recorded 3.996% of the vote, does not meet the 4% threshold required to enter parliament, the upcoming parliament will be composed as follows:

Civil Contract: 64 seats

Strong Armenia Alliance: 29 seats

Armenia Alliance: 12 seats

That would mean the ruling party would control three-fifths, or 60%, of seats, while the opposition would control two-fifths, or 40%.

In this scenario, according to the Constitution, at least three-fifths of the total number of deputies’ votes is required to pass laws, including the Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly, and to adopt or amend the Election Code, the Judicial Code, the law on the Constitutional Court, the law on referendums, the law on political parties and the law on the ombudsman. A three-fifths majority is needed to elect or dismiss judges of the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court, or members of the High Judicial Council. Without a three-fifths majority, the ruling party cannot elect or dismiss the prosecutor general or the ombudsman. It cannot elect or dismiss members of the Central Election Commission, the Television and Radio Commission, the Audit Chamber or the governor of the Central Bank.

While retaining these prerogatives, the ruling party can no longer amend the Constitution or put the Constitution’s fundamental articles to a referendum. This could mean that the goal voiced by Armenian authorities over the past year or two — to amend the Constitution through a referendum or adopt a new one — could be called into question. Amending the Constitution, especially its preamble, which refers to the Declaration of Independence, has been one of the ruling party’s commitments.

ARF Armenia Supreme Body Chairman Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a lawmaker from the opposition Armenia Alliance, said: “Dear compatriots, thank you for every vote you gave us and for the trust you have placed in our team. We will continue our unwavering fight for our homeland until victory. We will speak more comprehensively about our future steps in the near future.”