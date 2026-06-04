Selective interference framing intensifies Russian economic pressure

YEREVAN — As Armenia’s government advances a European integration agenda while formally remaining in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the country is entering a politically sensitive period in which trade, borders, agriculture and foreign interference narratives have become inseparable from the June election campaign.

Armenia’s relationship with Russia and the EAEU has entered one of its most delicate phases in years. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government continues to present closer relations with the European Union (EU) as a strategic priority while insisting Armenia has not reached the point where it must make a formal legal choice between EU membership and continued participation in the EAEU. Moscow and other EAEU capitals, however, have increasingly framed the issue as one requiring clarity from Yerevan, including through a possible public referendum. EAEU leaders have called on Armenia to clarify its future course and requested an assessment of the possible consequences of suspending Armenia’s participation in the bloc.

The dispute has unfolded against the backdrop of Armenia’s June 7 parliamentary election, giving every economic or diplomatic development electoral meaning. Russian officials have accused the West of attempting to reshape Armenia’s foreign policy orientation, while Pashinyan’s team has repeatedly warned of Russian attempts to influence Armenia’s domestic politics. Critics of the Armenian government, however, argue that this framing is selective. They point to open Western political support for Pashinyan, including President Donald Trump’s public endorsement of his reelection and French President Emmanuel Macron’s strong backing of Armenia’s pro-European course during a state visit to Yerevan.

Recent remarks by senior Russian officials have sharpened the political debate over Armenia’s European course, with Moscow-linked messaging increasingly focused on the economic and sovereignty risks of pursuing EU integration while remaining in the EAEU.

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Pashinyan has “probably undertaken a personal obligation” regarding Armenia’s accession to the EU and is now fulfilling it. According to Volodin, Pashinyan is concealing from citizens the potential costs of leaving the EAEU. Comparing Armenia’s path with Ukraine’s, he argued that Kyiv had also been promised development prospects through European integration but that Ukrainian agricultural products were ultimately not granted meaningful access to European markets. “The same awaits Armenia,” Volodin said.

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Volodin later escalated the argument, saying Armenia would “lose its identity” if it joined the European Union, just as it had already lost the right to call its brandy “cognac.” Volodin also said Russia continues to help Armenia and its people, including through cheaper gas and access to the Russian market, but objects to what he described as “lies and double standards.” In the same remarks, Volodin framed Armenia’s current policy as a transactional use of Russia. He accused Armenian authorities of seeking to use Russia during a transitional period before moving toward the EU, calling such an approach immoral. He added, “Friendship is a two-way street.”

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also criticized Armenia’s attempt to pursue EU integration while remaining in the EAEU, saying the situation was “no longer even an attempt to sit on two chairs.” Using a travel analogy, she compared Armenia’s current position to that of a passenger who has registered for one destination but is trying to reach another. Zakharova said changing course is possible but must be done through a “civilized” and transparent process rather than through political maneuvering.

Taken together, the statements show that senior Russian officials are presenting the dispute as more than a technical question of trade rules, framing it instead as a broader argument over loyalty, identity, public consent and the costs of Armenia’s proposed geopolitical reorientation. For Pashinyan’s domestic critics, the comments reinforce the argument that the government is moving the country toward a strategic choice without first securing an explicit public mandate or preparing vulnerable sectors for the economic consequences.

That criticism has also extended to Turkey. Earlier this year, Armenian opposition figures accused Ankara of interfering in Armenia’s domestic politics after Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan voiced support for Pashinyan in the context of his reelection bid. For Pashinyan’s opponents, such statements undermine the government’s argument that outside influence is primarily a Russian problem. They argue that Western and Turkish political signals are also shaping the campaign environment but are treated more permissively by the authorities.

The economic dimension is now the most immediate concern. Russian regulatory agencies have announced temporary restrictions on several Armenian agricultural and food products, citing phytosanitary, traceability and safety issues. The affected categories reportedly have included fruits, vegetables, flowers, mineral water, fish and some alcoholic products. Moscow presents the steps in technical and regulatory terms, but in Armenia they have become part of a wider debate over whether the government is prepared for the real costs of changing the country’s geopolitical direction.

For farmers and exporters, the issue is not abstract. Armenia’s agricultural economy remains heavily dependent on the Russian market, and the overland export route through Georgia and the Upper Lars crossing remains essential for perishable goods. When inspections, restrictions or border delays intensify, the burden falls first on producers of strawberries, flowers, tomatoes, peppers, peaches, plums, grapes and other time-sensitive products.

Armenian Revolutionary Federation member and opposition lawmaker Garnik Danielyan reported that strawberry shipments headed to Russia had been stopped at the Bagratashen checkpoint on the Armenian-Georgian border, preventing them from continuing toward the Upper Lars route. Other reporting has described Armenian fruit trucks loaded with plums, peaches and grapes being turned back at the Russian-Georgian border over alleged phytosanitary issues.

Independent freight driver Narek Yegyan returned to Armenia after spending 17 days at the Lars checkpoint, with 20 tons of strawberries stuck in refrigerated storage and no clear answer on whether the shipment could still be saved. “They greet us with smiles and say, ‘Everything will be resolved,’ but in the end, it goes the way they want,” Yegyan said. He insisted the cargo had passed all required checks in Armenia before reaching the Russian border. “Everything was inspected — the phytosanitary documents, the quality of the strawberries, the farmer’s produce. But this is not about the product anymore. These are political decisions,” he said.

For Yegyan, the financial losses are growing by the day. “I don’t know what will happen to such a large amount of goods, or how much more I’ll have to pay just to keep it in the refrigerator,” he said.

He said drivers are not seeking to be drawn into politics but want urgent action from the government. “We are not anyone’s people. We are drivers. We work for our bread and support our families,” he said. “They should make decisions so that the economy does not suffer.”

Yegyan also expressed skepticism about government statements that Armenian exporters could quickly redirect goods to European markets. He said such plans may work for large companies but not for many individual drivers.

“My truck is from 2018. Europe has completely different requirements — taxes, fees, expensive insurance,” he said. “Big companies may be able to do it, but thousands of drivers like us will be left behind.”

Pashinyan’s government has responded by promising subsidies and support for alternative export routes. Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan has said Armenia could subsidize shipments to European markets, including destinations from Greece to Germany. The government also has discussed support packages for flower, tomato and pepper exporters. The message from Yerevan is that Armenia must diversify its markets and reduce dependence on a single export destination.

But government critics argue that this is precisely the problem: Diversification is being discussed after producers are already exposed. Opposition voices say Pashinyan is moving Armenia toward a strategic realignment without first securing a clear public mandate, a stable transition plan or viable replacement markets for vulnerable sectors.