John Berberian, Antranig Kzirian share oud compositions at AMA

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Armenian Museum of America presented a memorable evening of music on June 11 as part of its Music in Color concert series. The museum was honored to welcome legendary oud virtuoso John Berberian and acclaimed contemporary musician Antranig Kzirian for a captivating performance that bridged two generations of Armenian musical tradition.

John and Antranig performed 17 songs, including Gharapaghi Yeghnig, a beloved folk song from Artsakh that celebrates the region’s natural beauty and cultural heritage; Ghujin Ara and Sari Nor Yar Jan, collected and arranged by Komitas; and Maggi Aghchigner, a spirited dance tune associated with the Meghri region and popularized in America on John Berberian’s “Echoes of Armenia” album.

“The antiquity of the oud and the environment of the Armenian Museum with its timeless artifacts was a perfect venue for such a concert. Guests enjoyed exploring the exhibits, and for me, it will always be a night to remember,” John Berberian said after the performance.

“A memorable experience to share the storied history and artistry of Armenian oud and simultaneously breathe new life into our endangered oud music. To accomplish all this at such a venerable institution made it all the more impactful and fitting,” Antranig Kzirian said. “Cultural events such as this preserve and empower our community and serve a critical role to pass the responsibility as custodians of this music along to succeeding generations.”

The Music in Color program fosters meaningful engagement with the Museum’s exhibitions through live performance and educational elements, inviting audiences to experience the rich tapestry of Armenian music and art. The program is now in its second year and is generously supported by Nancy R. Kolligian.