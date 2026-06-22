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John Berberian, Antranig Kzirian share oud compositions at AMA

Armenian Museum of AmericaJune 22, 2026Last Updated: June 22, 2026
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Oud masters Antranig Kzirian, left, and John Berberian performed at the Armenian Museum on June 11. (Photo: Natalie Nigito)

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Armenian Museum of America presented a memorable evening of music on June 11 as part of its Music in Color concert series. The museum was honored to welcome legendary oud virtuoso John Berberian and acclaimed contemporary musician Antranig Kzirian for a captivating performance that bridged two generations of Armenian musical tradition. 

John and Antranig performed 17 songs, including Gharapaghi Yeghnig, a beloved folk song from Artsakh that celebrates the region’s natural beauty and cultural heritage; Ghujin Ara and Sari Nor Yar Jan, collected and arranged by Komitas; and Maggi Aghchigner, a spirited dance tune associated with the Meghri region and popularized in America on John Berberian’s “Echoes of Armenia” album. 

“The antiquity of the oud and the environment of the Armenian Museum with its timeless artifacts was a perfect venue for such a concert. Guests enjoyed exploring the exhibits, and for me, it will always be a night to remember,” John Berberian said after the performance.

“A memorable experience to share the storied history and artistry of Armenian oud and simultaneously breathe new life into our endangered oud music. To accomplish all this at such a venerable institution made it all the more impactful and fitting,” Antranig Kzirian said. “Cultural events such as this preserve and empower our community and serve a critical role to pass the responsibility as custodians of this music along to succeeding generations.”

The Music in Color program fosters meaningful engagement with the Museum’s exhibitions through live performance and educational elements, inviting audiences to experience the rich tapestry of Armenian music and art. The program is now in its second year and is generously supported by Nancy R. Kolligian. 

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Armenian Museum of AmericaJune 22, 2026Last Updated: June 22, 2026
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Armenian Museum of America

The Armenian Museum of America is the largest Armenian museum in the Diaspora. It has grown into a major repository for all forms of Armenian material culture that illustrate the creative endeavors of the Armenian people over the centuries. Today, the Museum’s collections hold more than 25,000 artifacts including 5,000 ancient and medieval Armenian coins, 1,000 stamps and maps, 30,000 books, 3,000 textiles and 180 Armenian inscribed rugs, and an extensive collection of Urartian and religious artifacts, ceramics, medieval illuminations and various other objects. The collection includes historically significant objects, including five of the Armenian Bibles printed in Amsterdam in 1666.

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