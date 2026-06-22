Junior Seminar 2026 unites youth under “Our Identity, One Mission”

LIGONIER, Pa. — This year’s 54th annual Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Eastern Region Junior Seminar brought together 238 dedicated juniors, along with 91 seniors and LITs, from across the region and beyond for a powerful Memorial Day weekend rooted in identity, education, unity and renewed commitment.

Held from May 22-25, the Seminar centered on the theme “Mer Inknutiun, Meg Nbadag,” or “Our Identity, One Mission,” reflecting the unity, pride and shared purpose that continues to bring AYFers together in service of the Armenian Cause.

Grounded in the spirit of Mayr Hayastan, this year’s theme challenged juniors to reflect honestly on the responsibility they inherit as Armenian youth shaped by struggle, resilience and collective identity. Throughout the weekend, participants were reminded that Armenian identity is not simply something preserved from the past, but something lived, strengthened and carried forward through action. Junior Seminar served as a call to deepen their understanding of who they are, who they must become and how their generation will continue advancing Hai Tahd with intention and pride.

Setting the tone for the weekend, this year’s cabin names reflected the values, symbols and responsibilities that shape Armenian identity and collective mission. The younger group focused on the goals of the AYF, including truth, language, Hai Tahd, community and unity. The middle group drew from symbols and ideals of the ARF and AYF, such as the lion, the quill and the fist. The older group cabins highlighted the characteristics of fedayis, including being fearless, volunteering, resisting oppression and practicing patience, reminding juniors that identity and mission are carried forward through memory, discipline and action.

The educational programming throughout the weekend brought the theme to life through nine diverse and meaningful lectures. Each session encouraged juniors to see identity as an active responsibility and mission as a shared commitment. Through discussions on Armenian dance, language, the fedayagan movement, multimedia storytelling, Hai Tahd, Artsakh, ARF community building and AYF identity across borders, juniors explored the many ways Armenians preserve, defend and strengthen their nation.

This year’s lectures included:

Dancing our identity – Alex Avaneszadeh

The character of Armenians in the Fedayagan Movement – Yeghso Chouldjian

Our mission as the youth organization of the ARF – Sebouh Hamakorzian

AYF identity across borders – Vrej Dawli

The role of the ARF in building a thriving Armenian American community – Aram Kaloustian

The future of Hai Tahd : Digital advocacy and cyber tools for the 21st century – Vicken Sosikian

Understanding multimedia: Shaping and preserving stories – George Aghjayan

Zartonk: Responsibility after Artsakh – Raffi Hamparian

Together, the lectures helped juniors understand Armenian identity as something active, lived and constantly strengthened through participation. They explored how culture is preserved through dance, language, song and storytelling, learning that these traditions are inherited and carried forward through intentional practice. From shared movement to the Armenian language, from ARF archives and multimedia to the stories preserved across generations, Juniors were reminded that identity survives when it is used, spoken, documented and passed on with pride.

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Juniors reflected on the courage, discipline and selflessness of the fedayagan spirit, while also considering their own role within the AYF, the ARF and the broader Armenian Cause. The sessions emphasized that the work of Hai Tahd continues in many forms: through organized service, informed civic engagement, responsible media use and unity across chapters, regions and generations. By the end of the weekend, juniors were encouraged to see themselves as active participants in shaping the future of the Armenian people.

The Council concluded the educational program with a reflective letter-writing activity. Each junior wrote a letter to their future self, outlining how they hope to contribute to the AYF while reflecting on the organization’s five pillars and setting tangible goals for themselves and their communities in the months ahead. The letters will be returned to the Juniors later this year, serving as a reminder of the commitments they made at camp and inspiring them to continue growing as engaged AYF members and future leaders.

A vital pillar of the weekend was the Leadership in Training program, led by Areni Margossian and Nareh Mkrtschjan. LITs participated in dedicated leadership sessions while also engaging with the broader lectures and cabin experience. Through this structure, they were able to connect education with practical preparation, strengthening the skills and mindset needed to serve their chapters and the AYF-YOARF. The LIT program once again reminded participants that leadership is about responsibility, humility, preparation and service.

Outside the lectures, the weekend was filled with the unique spirit and energy that make Junior Seminar unforgettable. Upon arrival Friday afternoon, Juniors settled into their cabins, met their counselors and gathered for the first night of activities. The Friday night activity invited each chapter to answer the question: “What fuels your chapter’s love for the AYF?” Through slides, photos, word clouds, inside jokes, favorite activities and reflections on the five pillars of the AYF-YOARF, chapters shared what makes their local communities meaningful and what inspires their continued commitment to the organization.

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Later that evening, the middle and older groups gathered for a heghapokhagan song night, where chapters were paired to explain the meaning and historical significance of a revolutionary song before leading members in singing it. The night ended with the heartfelt singing of Akhpers Ou Yes.

Saturday and Sunday continued with full days of educational sessions, bonding, and evening activities designed to build friendships across chapters. Saturday night activities ranged from Capture the Flag to AYF Jeopardy and Armenian karaoke, allowing each age group to compete, learn about the organization and their identity, and challenge their knowledge of Armenian and AYF trivia.

Sunday evening brought the long-awaited Junior Seminar dance, with Armenian music, shoorch bars, laughter and pride filling Joshua House. The Central Junior Council also announced the winners of the AYF-YOARF Camp Haiastan Campership Essay Competition. First-place recipients were awarded $1,000 scholarships, while second-place recipients received $500 scholarships., The winning essay submissions will be submitted to the Armenian Weekly.

The younger group prompt challenged juniors to imagine what Armenia and Artsakh could look like in 10 years and reflect on the steps they can take to help build that future. The middle group prompt focused on the future of Armenian community life in the diaspora, while the older group prompt reflected on the responsibility to preserve the identity and sense of community of Artsakh following the 2023 Artsakh Genocide. This year’s winners were:

Older group

1st place – Nick Lopez, AYF Philadelphia “Papken Suni”

2nd place – Narineh Haroutunian, AYF New Jersey “Arsen”

Middle group

1st place – Aline Killian, AYF Chicago “Ararat”

2nd place – Lori Baldemian, AYF Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian”

Younger group

1st place – Kevork Tatarian, AYF Washington DC “Sevan”

2nd place – Shahen Attarian, AYF Providence “Varantian”

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For the first time this year, the Council introduced an initiative to recognize a junior who consistently demonstrated exceptional engagement throughout the educational program. Following each lecture, presenters were asked to identify ungers who stood out for their thoughtful contributions, active participation and enthusiasm. At the conclusion of camp, the unger whose name was recognized most frequently by the lecturers was awarded a special surprise prize.

Farrah Ibrahim of the New Jersey “Arsen” Chapter was awarded the camp prize, of an AYF lego set, for her tremendous participation and presence in lectures, as noted by several presenters. After celebrating the winners of the weekend, the night concluded with the middle and older groups coming together arm in arm as they powerfully sang revolutionary songs and enjoyed their last night at Junior Seminar.

Junior Seminar reminded participants that they should become the architects of the future for our organization and the Armenian nation.

As members departed Ligonier on Monday morning, the 2026 Junior Seminar Council felt confident that every Unger returned to their chapters with deeper knowledge, stronger friendships and a renewed sense of responsibility. This year’s Seminar reaffirmed that while AYFers come from different chapters and communities, they remain united by one identity, one mission and one commitment to the Armenian people, homeland and Cause.