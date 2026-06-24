Foundation for Armenian Youth supports first-time campers at AYF Junior Seminar

The Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Central Executive extends its sincere appreciation to the Foundation for Armenian Youth for its continued support of first-time Junior Seminar participants.

Over Memorial Day weekend, the 54th annual AYF-YOARF Eastern Region Junior Seminar welcomed hundreds of Juniors, Seniors and Leadership in Training participants to Ligonier, Pennsylvania, for a weekend dedicated to education, camaraderie and strengthening Armenian identity.

Guided by the theme “Our Identity, One Mission,” attendees explored the values, traditions and responsibilities that unite Armenians across generations and communities. The event also welcomed dozens of first-time attendees, highlighting the seminar’s continued role as one of the AYF’s premier educational programs.

The Foundation for Armenian Youth awarded a $5000 grant to the AYF to fund first-time campers at Junior Seminar. The foundation’s mission is to preserve Armenian heritage by supporting a variety of youth programs. Since 1973, it has awarded more than $780,000 in grants to more than 20 organizations and Armenian schools. Learn more about the foundation’s impact on the community and how to support its work by visiting FoundationForArmenianYouth.org.

Hear directly from first-time attendees about their experiences below:

Garisen Buchaklian, AYF Racine “Armen Garo,” Middle Group: “I was excited to go to Seminar this year for the first time after I heard about it from my cousin. He said how much fun they had and he was right. I loved meeting fellow Armenians from all over the United States. I have always been proud to be Armenian and I am even more proud now after learning more about Armenian history. Armenians are very strong people and we have amazing traditions.”

Kevork Tatarian, AYF Washington, D.C., “Sevan,” Younger Group: “AYF Seminar felt like being surrounded by family. I enjoyed meeting Armenians from different places, learning more about our culture and history, and making new friends. It was a fun and meaningful experience that I will always remember. I can’t wait to return next year!”

Aram Attarian, AYF Providence “Varantian,” Younger Group: “I enjoyed Junior Seminar because it gave me the chance to meet new friends from other states. The lectures taught me new things about our culture and Armenian history.”

Ardziv Ishkhanian, AYF Philadelphia “Papken Suni,” Younger Group: “I really enjoyed Junior Seminar. I got to see all my friends from Camp Haiastan and make new ones. The lectures about how to be a good AYF member were very interesting to me and I can’t wait to go again next year. I enjoyed the dance and the second-night activity which was glow-in-the-dark capture the flag.”

Isabella Piantedosi, AYF Greater Boston “Nejdeh,” Middle Group: “One of my favorite parts of seminar was participating in Armenian dance classes, where I learned traditional dances and gained a deeper appreciation for our culture. Junior Seminar taught me the importance of preserving our culture, supporting one another and celebrating our shared history. It was an experience that strengthened my identity and gave me a greater appreciation for what it means to be Armenian.”

Ani Shahbazian, AYF Albany “Shoushi,” Younger Group: “Junior Seminar was very meaningful to me because it reinforced what I already knew about my Armenian culture and gave me more knowledge about my Armenian heritage. Taking my Junior oath at Seminar was very exciting because I wasn’t the only one taking the oath; I had other friends to take the oath with me!”

Masis Kaligian, AYF New York “Hyortik,” Younger Group: “Even though it was my first year and I didn’t have many friends going, Seminar helped me make new connections. I had so much fun with my new friends, learned so much and can’t wait for next year!”

Abigail Tovmasian, AYF New Jersey “Arsen,” Younger Group: “I loved going to Seminar! It was fun to stay in cabins with cabin mates and explore the campsite. The lectures taught me so many new things about our Armenian culture and heritage and were not boring at all. I can’t wait to go back.”