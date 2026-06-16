AYF “Hyortik” Chapter members reflect on 2026 AYF-YOARF Junior Seminar

This past Memorial Day weekend, members of the AYF New York “Hyortik” Chapter traveled to Ligonier Camp in Pennsylvania to participate in the 2026 AYF-YOARF Junior Seminar. Centered on the theme “Our Identity. Our Mission.,” the weekend brought together Armenian youth from 13 chapters across the Eastern Region, fostering education, leadership development, cultural pride and ungeragan spirit.

AYF “Hyortik” Chapter was well represented with three first-time attendees, 16 juniors, three leaders-in-training and nine seniors, for a total of 29 participants. For many first-time attendees, Junior Seminar provides their first glimpse into the strong sense of community fostered by the AYF-YOARF. Reflecting on his experience, first-time attendee U. Masis Kaligian, a junior, shared, “Even though it was my first year and I didn’t have many friends going, Seminar helped me make new connections. I had so much fun with my new friends, learned so much and can’t wait for next year!”

The weekend began with a chapter presentation activity focused on the question, “What fuels your chapter’s love for the AYF-YOARF?” Each chapter was encouraged to creatively showcase the experiences, traditions and values that make it unique while highlighting the five pillars of the AYF-YOARF.

The AYF “Hyortik” Chapter used the opportunity to reflect on how it embodies each pillar through its activities. Created by the “Hyortik” Junior Executive, the presentation highlighted the chapter’s accomplishments over the past year. Hearing from other chapters left “Hyortik” members inspired by new ideas and initiatives shared by fellow ungers.

Throughout Saturday, juniors and seniors participated in lectures, workshops and presentations that fostered thoughtful discussion on Armenian identity, Artsakh, the role of the ARF, the future of Hai Tahd and the growing impact of digital media.

AYF “Hyortik” Chapter senior U. Andre Shamlian noted that every session and activity was thoughtfully organized. He especially enjoyed the “AYF Identity Across Borders” educational, which strengthened participants’ understanding of the organization’s global presence. Seminar also provided opportunities for members to apply the skills they have developed within the chapter.

Reflecting on her experience as a member of the Junior Executive, U. Rita Wanesian, a leader-in-training, shared, “It felt good to show the leadership skills that I learned from being on Junior Executive at Junior Seminar.”

Several guest speakers and educational sessions left a lasting impression on attendees. AYF “Hyortik” Chapter senior U. Vahan Gostanian said Raffi Hamparian’s lecture on how politics work was especially memorable for many AYF juniors.

Reflecting on the overall experience, AYF “Hyortik” Chapter senior and leader-in-training U. Ashley Garzili shared: “This was my third year at Junior Seminar, and each year I have attended, it has been the most memorable time. I enjoy listening to and learning from all the lectures, both new and old. My favorite part of the weekend is seeing all my friends from the other chapters. This is such an enlightening experience, and I encourage anyone who hasn’t gone to Junior Seminar to go next year.”

While educational lectures remained a priority of Junior Seminar, the weekend’s social activities — from free time to night dances — provided opportunities to strengthen friendships and create lasting memories. U. Taleen Anastasian, a junior, reflected, “The Seminar was a great experience — from reconnecting with friends from other chapters to participating in interactive lectures, I got to learn many new things.”

Saturday evening concluded with the traditional dance, where AYF “Hyortik” Chapter’s own U. Nikolas Yaziciyian served as DJ. Reflecting on the experience, he said the weekend reflected the cornerstones of Armenian culture and strengthened bonds he first formed at previous seminars.

As the weekend came to a close, AYF “Hyortik” Chapter members returned to New York with a renewed sense of energy and appreciation for their Armenian identity. Junior Seminar once again demonstrated that the AYF-YOARF is a lifelong community dedicated to educating, empowering and inspiring the next generation.