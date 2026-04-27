Rededicated Hairenik Building a beacon of renewal

WATERTOWN, Mass. — On April 18, community leaders, benefactors and invited guests gathered for a luncheon and rededication ceremony marking a new chapter in the life of the historic Hairenik Building, which was rededicated as the Hachikian Family Hairenik Building — an enduring institutional pillar of the Armenian diaspora in the United States and a beacon of hope and survival for the Armenian nation.

Among those present were donors Diana and Ken Hachikian, Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, prelate of the Armenian Prelacy of the Eastern United States, clergy, ARF Bureau member Khajag Mgrdichian, members of the ARF Eastern Region Central Committee, representatives of affiliated organizations, and invited guests.

The program opened with a blessing by Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, prelate of the Eastern Prelacy. Hovig Charchafian, representing the ARF Eastern Region U.S. Central Committee, welcomed attendees as master of ceremonies. Following welcoming remarks, Armenian Cultural Association of America (ACAA) Chairperson Ani Tchaghlasian introduced the benefactors, siblings Ken Hachikian and Diana Hachikian, whose recent donation made possible the building’s revitalization.

The donation, reported by the Weekly in July 2025, reflected the enduring legacy of service, leadership and unwavering commitment the Hachikian family has toward the Armenian nation. The Hairenik Building serves as a central hub for Armenian organizational life in the United States, housing the ACAA; ARF Eastern Region U.S.; AYF Eastern Region U.S.; Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Eastern Region; ARS Inc.; Homenetmen Eastern Region U.S.; Hamazkayin; the editorial offices of Hairenik Weekly and the Armenian Weekly; and the Antranig and Alice Karjian Hairenik Media Center. The building also houses the ARF Archives, which represent treasured national, political and cultural history of value to the Armenian nation.

For the Hachikian family, as descendants of survivors of the Armenian Genocide who arrived in Boston in the early 1920s, their lives have long been linked to the Armenian American community. Grandparents Arakel and Armenouhi Hachikian were, respectively, ARF and ARS members for decades. Their children, Vasken and Arpi, also remained active members in the AYF, and later Vasken took on positions in the community, playing a meaningful role in the establishment of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown. Vasken Hachikian, in turn, had three children — Diana, Ken and Steve — who became active members of the community.

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Addressing attendees, Ken Hachikian spoke about the responsibilities members of the Armenian American community must bear, not only toward the diaspora but also toward the Armenian nation. Reflecting on his grandfather, Arakel Hachikian, he emphasized the necessity and privilege of giving back to one’s community through time, involvement or financial support. He framed giving back as an honor, as it helps sustain numerous institutions, including the ARF, ARS, AYF, Homenetmen, Hamazkayin and the church. He urged continued involvement and encouraged others to avoid passivity and indifference.

He also acknowledged and thanked his sister, Diana Hachikian, who served for 45 years as an elementary school educator in Illinois’ Aptakisic-Tripp School District. Ken Hachikian, a longtime ARF member, served on the AYF Central Executive, the ARF Eastern Region Central Committee, as chairman of the ANCA from 2001 to 2016, and currently chairs the Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights. Their late brother, Steve Hachikian, also served for many years on the board of directors of AYF Camp Haiastan.

In her remarks, Diana Hachikian said, “When Ken mentioned the idea of helping the Hairenik, it was not only an easy decision but the right one,” framing the donation as a natural extension of long-held family values rooted in service and community. She also paid tribute to her grandparents, Armenian Genocide survivors whose resilience and sacrifices shaped subsequent generations, instilling values of dedication, loyalty, hard work and love.

She added that the building “is the heart of the Armenian community,” and concluded, “May God watch over the Hairenik Building and its diligent workers so that the heart of the Armenian nation keeps beating.”

The program also featured a presentation by Member of the ARF Eastern U.S. Central Committee Ara Nazarian, who outlined preliminary concepts for a broader development initiative. The proposed project would integrate the Hairenik Building, the adjacent Armenian American Social Club (agoump), and a newly acquired neighboring property, with early plans and sketches shared with attendees.

Following the luncheon, participants and community members proceeded to the front of the Hairenik Building for a rededication ceremony. Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian, joined by clergy from the Boston area, offered a special prayer highlighting faith, heritage and the Hairenik’s role in preserving Armenian identity and education since 1899.

Member of the ARF Eastern U.S. Central Committee Sosy Bouroujian addressed attendees, saying: “Today is a deeply meaningful moment for our community. We gather to unveil a new name for the Hairenik Building — and to honor a legacy rooted in sacrifice, service and an unshakable dedication to the Armenian nation.” Bouroujian expressed gratitude to Diana and Ken Hachikian and the entire Hachikian family for their generosity, adding: “Your generosity is not simply a gift — it is a continuation of a story. A story that began with Arakel and Armenouhi Hachikian … and continued with Vasken and Arpi, who built upon that legacy through their dedication to their local community.”

Bouroujian continued, saying: “Since its founding in 1899, the Hairenik has served not merely as a publication, but as a national voice — documenting the full trajectory of Armenian history, from tragedy to resilience and from displacement to renewal. Over time, this mission expanded with the establishment of the Armenian Weekly, forming a network of publications that continue to educate, connect and mobilize Armenians across the diaspora.” She also spoke about the ARF Archives as invaluable and the building as their guardian. “These records tell the story of a nation and its heroes, and through our digitization efforts, we are ensuring that this legacy is made accessible to those who will build on it.”

She concluded by stating that the Hachikian Family Hairenik Building represents a commitment to the community and to continuing a legacy of service, adding: “And may this building continue to stand as a beacon of hope, resilience and Armenian identity for generations to come.”

The ceremony ended with the unveiling of the building’s new nameplate, the Hachikian Family Hairenik Building, followed by a guided tour led by ARF Archives Director George Aghjayan, who presented the building’s history, archives and media operations. The program concluded with a reception at the agoump.