ACAA renames Hairenik Building in honor of the Hachikian family

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Cultural Association of America (ACAA) proudly announces the renaming of its historic headquarters, at 80 Bigelow Avenue in Watertown, Massachusetts, to the Hachikian Family Hairenik Building, in recognition of a generous donation from Diana and Ken Hachikian. The gift reflects the Hachikian family’s enduring legacy of service, leadership and unwavering commitment to the Armenian nation.

The Hairenik Building serves as a central hub for Armenian organizational life in the United States. It houses the offices of the Armenian Cultural Association of America (ACAA), the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern U.S., the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Eastern Region, the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Eastern USA, the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) Inc., Homenetmen Eastern USA and the Hamazkayin Eastern Regional Executive. It is also home to the editorial offices of Hairenik Weekly and The Armenian Weekly, the Antranig and Alice Karjian Hairenik Media Center—a multimedia studio producing news, podcasts and video content that amplify Armenian voices across the diaspora—and the ARF Archives, which safeguard more than a century of national, political and cultural history.

In a joint statement, Diana and Ken Hachikian reflected on the enduring significance of the Hairenik Building, describing it as a symbol of Armenian perseverance and identity. They emphasized its role as the home of institutions that educate and empower our youth, safeguard our culture, advocate for our rights, keep our community informed and, now, amplify our collective voices through the Antranig and Alice Karjian Hairenik Media Center. They expressed pride in supporting the ARF, AYF, ARS, ACAA, the Hairenik newspapers and the media center, and shared their hope that this gift will help sustain the vital work carried out there every day.

“It’s an honor to pay tribute to my family and loved ones who instilled Armenian values in me from a very early age,” said Diana Hachikian. “The Hairenik Building is the heart of the Armenian community, as it pays homage to our ancestors and provides hope and prosperity for future generations.”

“For me, this is deeply personal,” shared Ken Hachikian. “The ARF and AYF have shaped every part of who I am—from my earliest days in the Boston Siamanto AYF to decades of activism for the Armenian Cause. This building represents the beating heart of our community, and supporting its mission is a way for our family to give back to the organizations that have given us so much.”

The Hachikian family’s connection to the United States dates back more than a century. Arakel and Armenouhi Hachikian, survivors of the Armenian Genocide, arrived in Boston in the early 1920s to rebuild their lives in the American Armenian community. Arakel was a dedicated member of the ARF for over 50 years and Armenouhi was a long-time member of the ARS. Their children, Vasken and Arpi, were active members of the South Boston AYF chapter. Arakel also played a meaningful role in establishing St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown, where Vasken later served on the Board of Trustees and supported the development of the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC).

Vasken and his wife, Anahid, raised three children—Diana, Ken and Steve—who were all active members of the AYF and continue to embody their family’s deep commitment to Armenian life and legacy.

Diana and Ken Hachikian, whose generous gift made this renaming possible, have each led distinguished lives of service within the Armenian community and, in Diana’s case, American public education. A lifelong parishioner and Sunday School teacher at St. Stephen’s, Diana also served 45 years as an elementary school educator in Illinois’ Aptakisic Tripp school district, where a service award now bears her name. In 2024, she retired as the longest-serving member in the district’s history and was present in Washington, D.C., when her school was honored as a National Blue Ribbon School.

Ken Hachikian has long been a pillar of Armenian activism. A former chair of the AYF Central Executive and founding chair of the AYF Foundation, Ken is a 58-year member of the ARF, a past member of the ARF Central Committee and served as chairman of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) from 2001 to 2016. During his tenure, he helped rebuild the organization’s financial foundation. He currently chairs the Armenian Legal Center for Justice & Human Rights.

Their brother, Steve Hachikian, served for many years on the board of directors of AYF Camp Haiastan, where his efforts significantly improved the camp experience for countless Armenian youth.

“The generosity of the Hachikian family—and especially Diana and Ken’s profound commitment—embodies the essence of our mission,” said ACAA chairwoman Ani Tchaghlasian. “Their lifelong devotion to Armenian organizational life helps ensure that the institutions within the Hairenik Building remain strong, vibrant and deeply connected to the needs of the Armenian nation.”

The newly renamed Hachikian Family Hairenik Building now stands not only as a home for some of the diaspora’s most vital institutions, but also as a tribute to a family whose enduring dedication has left an indelible mark on Armenian life.