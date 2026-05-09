“Root and Sprout” competition connects Armenian youth through family history research

YEREVAN, Armenia — Dr. Ani Manukyan, educator, author and president of the “Supporters/Ajakicner” NGO, is proud to announce the fourth edition of the “Discover Your Family History” project and the “Root and Sprout” (Armat and Tsil) research-creative competition. This unique initiative invites Armenian students from around the world to delve into their ancestral roots, bridging the gap between historical trauma and modern identity.

The project was born from the research for Dr. Manukyan’s book, They Won Through Living, which documents the lives of 34 orphaned girls raised in the Near East Relief orphanages in Alexandrapol (modern-day Gyumri) after the Armenian Genocide. As a descendant of one of these survivors, Dr. Manukyan has transformed her personal history into a pedagogical mission to empower the next generation.

“Our participants do not merely discover their family histories; they preserve them for future generations,” said Dr. Manukyan. “Through our 12-session workshop series, students develop critical research and analytical thinking skills, learning to transform oral histories into academic and creative essays.”

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The project has seen significant growth in its 2025-2026 cycle:

Global expansion: Participants now include students from the AGBU Alex and Marie Manoogian School in Detroit, Michigan, alongside peers from across the regions of Armenia.

Inclusivity: The program provides a vital platform for students forcibly displaced from Artsakh and participants from Armenia’s Yezidi national minority.

Bilingual publication: The 2024 competition culminated in a bilingual (Armenian-English) volume of student works, ensuring these narratives reach the global Armenian Diaspora.

Documentary project: A new documentary film is currently in production, chronicling the journey of four Artsakh students as they navigate their identity through their family’s survival stories.

The 2026 “Root and Sprout” Awards Ceremony is scheduled to take place in June-July. The organizers are currently seeking partners and sponsors to support the awards ceremony and provide educational prizes for the finalists.

Armenians worldwide are invited to follow the progress of these young researchers as they unearth the “roots” that will sustain the “sprouts” of the Armenian future.

For more information on how to support the project or to view past bilingual collections, please contact Ani Manukyan at animanukyan75@gmail.com.