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Khachkar Studios unveils a new world-class template for U.S. Armenian churches’ annual financial transparency

Khachkar StudiosMay 9, 2026Last Updated: May 9, 2026
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A paradigm-shifting initiative launched by Khachkar Studios is poised to transform how U.S. Armenian churches approach financial accountability, introducing methodologies that challenge fundamental assumptions about institutional health and community engagement.

On May 1, 2026, Khachkar Studios released a comprehensive 23-page template grounded in transparency, accountability and performance (T•A•P), supporting Biblically inspired world-class benchmarking and management excellence, the “Framework.” This framework represents a systematic response to highly destructive, massive systemic misconceptions that have shaped current practices.

The template delivers four vital components: church attendance data analysis, financial profile development, the “Framework” and T•A•P principles, and pilot candidate resources. Saints Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church in Providence, Rhode Island, served as the foundation for this independent analysis, creating a model designed for widespread adoption.

Financial transparency builds trust and confidence across religious, government and business sectors in the U.S., and the Armenian religious sector benefits equally from these proven principles.

Khachkar Studios invites senior leaders and individual church members of all faiths who are passionate about T•A•P and the “Framework” to engage in 30-minute Zoom sessions. These interactive sessions take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 12:00 p.m. EDT (09:00 a.m. PDT). Those interested should email tap@khachkarstudios.com with their preferred session dates. Selected participants who complete the sessions successfully will receive an honorarium ranging from $100 to $1,000.

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This initiative embodies Khachkar Studios’ commitment to empowering the Judeo-Christian “Faithful.” Complete materials, including video, presentation slides and podcasts, are available at www.khachkarstudios.com.

Khachkar StudiosMay 9, 2026Last Updated: May 9, 2026
0 1 minute read
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Khachkar Studios

Khachkar Studios is a multimedia studio that empowers Christian role models through Good News education-training-retention, guided by world-class benchmarking and management excellence. Khachkar Studios is an affiliate of the Charles & Agnes Kazarian Foundation, JI-Analytics and Japonica Partners. 

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