The Armenian spirit: The wartime legacy of the Agazarian family

The story of the Agazarian family begins with a fateful love that bridged distant worlds. In his late teens, Berge Agazarian left his beloved Armenia and arrived in Liverpool, England, in 1911, seeking a new life filled with promise. It was in England that he met Jacqueline Marie-Louise le Chevalier, a young French woman sent to London to study. From the moment he saw her, he knew his life would never be the same. She came from a world far different from the one Berge had known, yet despite the vast differences in their origins and cultures, they were drawn to each other—as if fate had destined them to meet. Together, they built a beautiful life in England, running a successful electrical business in London while raising four sons and two daughters.

One of their sons, Levon Agazarian, was born on July 31, 1914, in London. He was educated at Dulwich College and later worked in France. In 1940, as freedom and democracy came under attack, Levon joined the Royal Air Force, where he served with exceptional courage. He flew Hurricane aircraft during the defense of Calcutta, India, and later became part of the legendary Chindits, a special forces unit known for its unconventional tactics, carrying out deep penetration missions in jungle terrain to disrupt enemy forces. The Chindits played a crucial role in the Burma Campaign, supporting the 14th Army’s efforts to liberate Burma from Japanese control. Levon’s bravery and spirit led him to his appointment as the aide-de-camp to Major General Orde Wingate, leader of the Chindits.

In 1944, Levon was transferred to 146 Squadron, where he flew the P-47 Thunderbolt, a powerful aircraft used for low-level strikes. The squadron contributed significantly to the destruction of Japanese positions, helping the Allies continue their advance. After the war, Levon became a successful businessman in New York and remained actively involved in the P-47 Thunderbolt Pilots’ Association. He passed away in 1995, in Nice, France.

A second son, Jack Charles Stanmore Agazarian, was born on August 27, 1915, in London. His early life was shaped by the blend of cultures from both his Armenian heritage and his French mother’s background. After completing his education, he worked alongside his father in the family business.

When World War II broke out, Jack’s life took a different turn. He joined the Royal Air Force and soon found himself recruited by the Special Operations Executive (SOE), a secret British organization formed to conduct espionage, sabotage and guerrilla warfare in Nazi-occupied countries. The SOE’s mission was to “set Europe ablaze” by supporting resistance groups, disrupting German operations and gathering critical intelligence. As a wireless operator, Jack’s role was one of immense danger, with every transmission risking interception by German forces.

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In December 1942, Flight Lieutenant Jack Agazarian, codename “Marcel”, parachuted into France to join the Prosper network in Paris, one of the most vital SOE circuits. His missions required remarkable resourcefulness, precision and the constant movement to avoid detection. He was soon joined by his wife, Françoise Isabella Agazarian, who operated under the codename “Francine.” Together, they worked tirelessly to support the French Resistance, knowing that each day might be their last.

In June 1943, after sensing that the network had been compromised, Jack was exfiltrated back to England for debriefing. Within weeks, he volunteered to return to France and continue the work of rebuilding the Prosper network. Unfortunately, his mission was cut short when he was captured by the Gestapo during a meeting in Paris. He was eventually deported to Flossenbürg concentration camp in Germany, where he was executed on March 29, 1945—just weeks before the camp’s liberation.

Today, Jack Agazarian is honored on the Runnymede Memorial in Surrey, England; on the SOE Memorial at Flossenbürg, Germany; and also on the Roll of Honor on the Valençay SOE Memorial in Valençay, France.

Jack’s younger brother, Noel le Chevalier Agazarian, was born on December 26, 1916, in London. He attended Dulwich College and later studied Jurisprudence at Oxford, where he earned his degree with distinction. His passion for aviation led him to join the RAF Volunteer Reserve and, with the outbreak of World War II, he was called up to confront the forces of tyranny and defend our freedom.

After completing fighter training, Flying Officer Noel Agazarian joined No. 609 Squadron, flying Spitfires during the deadly Battle of Britain. This marked the first major military campaign fought entirely in the air, with the Royal Air Force defending Britain against the German Luftwaffe’s relentless bombing raids. Despite being vastly outnumbered, the RAF’s courage and strategic ingenuity stopped the Nazis from invading Britain, marking a turning point in the war.

On August 11, 1940, Noel gained his first victory, shooting down a German aircraft. Over the following months, he destroyed six more enemy planes and helped bring down several others, including a shared victory on December 2, 1940, against a Dornier Do 17 bomber. His bravery and skill in the skies made him a key figure in defending Britain against the Luftwaffe.

In January 1941, Noel Agazarian was transferred to North Africa, where he joined No. 274 Squadron. Sadly, on May 16, 1941, near Gambut, Libya, he was shot down and killed in action while engaging enemy fighters. He is buried alongside other fallen heroes in the Knightsbridge War Cemetery in Libya.

Today, one of the aircraft that Noel flew during the Battle of Britain, Supermarine Spitfire number R6915, is displayed at the Imperial War Museum in London. It stands as a poignant reminder of his extraordinary contribution to the war effort and the ultimate sacrifice he made.

Beyond their extraordinary courage, Levon, Jack and Noel had another common point: they all loved their sister, Monique Agazarian. Born on April 17, 1920, she was a brilliant woman, far ahead of her time. Educated at the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Roehampton, she finished her studies in Paris, France. Just like her brothers, her unshakable Armenian spirit led her to join the war effort. She served as a nurse with the Voluntary Aid Detachment (VAD), treating injured Royal Air Force personnel and burn victims at East Grinstead’s Queen Victoria Hospital.

In 1943, she was one of just 10 women accepted into the Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA)—an elite group of civilian pilots who ferried aircraft from factories to frontline units across Britain. Though slightly under the height requirement, her determination and dedication earned her a place in the skies. The work was perilous: blackouts, minimal navigational tools, poor weather conditions and the constant threat of enemy aircraft made every flight a risk.

After the war, Monique earned her commercial pilot’s license and launched a career in civil aviation. She became the managing director—and later chairman—of Island Air Services, a growing charter airline company based at Croydon, England. She was a pioneer in aviation training, especially with early flight simulators, and authored a popular manual on instrument flying. Monique passed away in London on March 3, 1993, her life marked by vision, leadership and an unrelenting love of flight.

For centuries, countless Armenian families have made sacrifices for causes greater than themselves—fighting for freedom, justice and a better world. The Agazarian family is no exception. Each of them followed a path defined by duty, resilience and selflessness. And each of them made a difference, showing the true spirit of what it means to be Armenian.