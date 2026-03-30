The making of Armenian intelligence: Between survival and reinvention

Today, there are more Armenians living outside the Republic of Armenia than inside it.

Estimates suggest that 8 million to 11 million Armenians live worldwide, while just under 3 million reside in the Republic of Armenia, meaning that most Armenians today live in the diaspora.

This simple fact shapes how Armenians live and think.

We are a people dispersed, connected but fragmented, constantly interpreting two worlds at once; the homeland that exists through memory, ritual, celebration and social media feeds, and the country where we physically live, study, work, raise children and navigate everyday life.

This dual existence often demands cognitive flexibility, the ability to code-switch between languages and cultural norms, to translate not just words but expectations, and to hold multiple perspectives simultaneously.

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As a diaspora Armenian, I’ve noticed a pattern over the years.

When people learn that I’m ethnically Armenian, they often respond with some version of:

“Armenians are very intelligent,”



“I knew an Armenian who was brilliant,”



“Armenians work harder than anyone I know.”

I have noticed that these comments appear in various contexts, from academic to entrepreneurial to artistic. They are meant as compliments, but they also reveal a broader perception about Armenians.

These comments often surface in conversations about chess, mathematics, business acumen, artistic discipline and professional excellence. They highlight how, for years, Armenians have carried a reputation for strategic thinking, resilience and drive.

Consider Raymond Damadian, the descendant of genocide survivors who developed the first full‑body MRI scanner; Alex Manoogian, a survivor who patented the Delta single‑handled faucet and built a global business; Michel Ter‑Pogossian, whose family fled the genocide and who helped pioneer PET scanning; or Oscar Banker (Asatour Sarafian), the son of genocide survivor, who is widely recognized as a key inventor in the development of the automatic transmission.

In entrepreneurship, Kirk Kerkorian, also the child of genocide survivors, transformed global business with investments in aviation, Las Vegas real estate and entertainment, demonstrating extraordinary strategic vision.

In the arts, Sergei Parajanov transformed cinema with symbolism rooted in cultural memory, while Charles Aznavour, also a child of survivors, became an international musical icon bridging language and diaspora. Even in strategic fields, Tigran Petrosian rose to World Chess Champion.

Intelligence is not determined by ethnicity. No group possesses inherent cognitive superiority over another.

This article does not make claims about genetic advantage; it explores how culture, history and lived experience shape patterns of skill, adaptability and achievement within Armenian communities.

What I refer to as “Armenian intelligence” is the product of culture, migration, adversity, resilience, community networks and the complex psychological landscape shaped by navigating multiple worlds at the same time.

I want to explore how, as in other diaspora communities, the memory of our homeland on one side and life in our adoptive countries on the other, may have shaped a kind of intelligence that outsiders might see as brilliance.

It’s a form of adaptive intelligence: the ability to handle complexity, rebuild under pressure, read changing situations and turn instability into opportunity.

Juggling languages, expanding minds

An obvious consequence of diaspora life is multilingualism — the ability to communicate in two or more languages.

Many diaspora Armenians grow up speaking Armenian at home while using the dominant language of their country outside it. Some also add a third or even fourth language for work or community life.

This supports cognitive agility. Cognitive scientists who study bilingualism and multilingualism, such as Viorica Marian, have found that managing multiple languages changes the brain, enhancing executive control, working memory and perspective-taking.

Living between languages trains us to hold nuanced meaning in tension and detect subtle shifts — skills that transfer to analysis, empathy, problem-solving and social intelligence.

It is no coincidence that many Armenian diaspora writers, thinkers and diplomats have built careers out of interpreting cultural borderlands and reading between systems.

Sensing risk and acting fast

For many Armenians, the psychological landscape of diaspora history is shaped by inherited memory — not just narratives of survival but lived vigilance passed from elders to children.

In effect, trauma doesn’t disappear but can transform into attentiveness.

While scholarship on intergenerational trauma is still developing, community conversations underscore how families transmit risk awareness through stories about ancestors fleeing, hiding, negotiating or seizing opportunities.

This leads to learned attunement to threat, timing and strategy.

Diaspora scholars have noted that diasporas often maintain complex social links precisely because past insecurity trained them to sustain networks across borders through marriage, trade, community organizations and personal correspondence.

What looks like ambition or quick judgment to outsiders may simply be the practiced ability to scan environments and respond appropriately.

That capacity for risk assessment — to sense unstable situations and act — becomes an instinct across generations.

I notice in my own life the ability to anticipate new scenarios, adapt to unexpected challenges and creatively navigate obstacles — a kind of survival adaptation that feels inherited.

Resilience, resourcefulness and foresight seem to be encoded in the way we approach problems today, allowing diaspora Armenians to live with both caution and ingenuity.

Rebuilding through enterprise

For many Armenians, displacement has forced them to rebuild their lives.

Through the centuries and across the Middle East, Europe and North America, Armenian refugees have become shopkeepers, tailors, restaurateurs, jewelers, printers, carpenters, professionals and merchants.

Economists and diaspora studies researchers note that diaspora networks foster cross-border trade, investment flows and entrepreneurial collaboration that are unique to migrant communities.

They show that in many cases, immigrant entrepreneurs leverage cultural networks both in host and home countries, gaining a collaborative edge over those with singular rootedness.

In my own family, I carry a small but meaningful example. My great-grandfather, after facing exile following the Armenian Genocide, established the first taxi service in Cyprus.

Establishing such a business, in a foreign city, using multiple languages and networks, was not just good business, but proof of adaptation and resourcefulness. It required customer relations, legal understanding, logistical coordination and social navigation — skills that reflect practical intelligence.

Survival as education learned from a young age

For many diaspora Armenian communities, early cultural survival forms part of the education.

My own elementary school lessons included the genocide not as distant history, but as moral instruction. We were taught why language preservation, commemoration and cultural continuity matter.

Many Armenian families also teach continuity. The homeland is never just a location but a reference point for our identity.

Diaspora institutions such as churches, schools, youth groups and cultural associations function not only as memory custodians, but as training grounds for our resilience. They teach children how to represent their identity, how to honor collective memory and how cultural preservation intersects with modern life.

In a world that is rapidly flattening cultural differences, this emphasis on memory and preservation creates a community that is simultaneously rooted and cosmopolitan.

Living between worlds

What binds all of the above-mentioned qualities is this: Armenian diaspora life is defined by constant translation. We translate language, memory and identity. We translate expectations between parents and schools and societies. We learn to inhabit two psychological spaces at once.

Anthropologists and social theorists describe this as transnational identity — an existence that does not fit neatly into a single nation-state or cultural frame but instead navigates multiple at once.

Living between worlds cultivates perspective-taking, cognitive flexibility, strategic social navigation and adaptive resilience



These aren’t measured by IQ tests, but are forms of an intelligence that creatively responds to complexity, ambiguity and multiplicity.

Beyond survival, toward intention

When I hear someone say “Armenians are intelligent,” I know they are not talking about genes.

They are pointing to observable patterns — linguistic agility, entrepreneurial energy, political and social navigation and general behavioral patterns shaped by our shared history.

As diaspora communities become more interconnected online, and as Armenians integrate into global societies, the question becomes:

If survival once shaped our instincts, what shapes them now?

Perhaps it’s time to move beyond survival and embrace intentional intelligence. After all, living between worlds requires adaptability — one of the deepest forms of human intelligence.