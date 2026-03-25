DC ARF marks century of service to Greater Washington community

In 2026, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation Sebouh Gomideh proudly marked 100 years of service to the Armenian community of Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. For a full century, the Sebouh Gomideh has served as a pillar of organized Armenian communal life in the Greater Washington area, dedicated to preserving Armenian identity, advancing the Armenian Cause, strengthening community institutions, and preparing future generations for lives of service, leadership and national commitment.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation, founded in 1890 in Tiflis, now Tbilisi, Georgia, is one of the most significant and influential Armenian political organizations worldwide. Established to defend Armenians’ rights and advocate for freedom and self-determination, the ARF played a historic role in the Armenian national liberation movement and in the defense of the Armenian people.

In Washington, D.C., the ARF chapter became known as the Sebouh Gomideh, named in honor of Commander Sebouh, Arshak Nersesian, one of the most respected Armenian leaders of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Known for his courage, leadership and unwavering dedication to the Armenian people, he embodied the spirit of sacrifice and resilience that continues to define the Gomideh.

Established in 1926, the Sebouh Gomideh has faithfully served the Armenian American community of the region for generations. Over the past century, it has remained deeply committed to community building and to Hai Tahd, or the Armenian Cause. Its work has included advocacy for recognition of the Armenian Genocide, efforts to strengthen U.S.-Armenia relations, and steadfast support for Armenia and Artsakh. Through demonstrations, commemorations, educational initiatives and community engagement, the Gomideh has consistently raised awareness of Armenian issues while strengthening the voice of the Armenian American community.

At the same time, the Gomideh has helped cultivate a vibrant Armenian communal life rooted not only in political advocacy but also in faith, culture, youth development, education and service.

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A defining strength of the Sebouh Gomideh has always been its close partnership with sister and allied organizations, each of which plays a vital role in sustaining Armenian communal life. Together, these organizations form the backbone of the Armenian community in the Greater Washington region.

Among them is the Armenian Relief Society Satenig D.C. Chapter, whose humanitarian and social service mission has long addressed the needs of Armenians in the homeland and throughout the diaspora. Through charitable initiatives, family support and programs that empower women and strengthen communities, the ARS has been an indispensable force for compassion and solidarity.

Homenetmen D.C., the Armenian athletic and scouting organization, has shaped generations of youth through athletics, discipline, teamwork, leadership and service. Its programs have instilled pride, resilience and a strong sense of Armenian identity among young members of the community.

Hamazkayin D.C., the Armenian educational and cultural organization, has played a vital role in preserving and promoting Armenian heritage through literature, music, theater and the arts. Through cultural events and educational initiatives, it continues to nurture creativity while safeguarding Armenian cultural traditions across generations.

The Sebouh Gomideh also works with the Armenian Youth Federation D.C. Ani Seniors and Sevan Juniors, the youth organization of the ARF. Through educational seminars, athletic programs, cultural events and activism, the AYF prepares the next generation of Armenian leaders while strengthening their connection to their heritage and community.

The Armenian Youth Center of Greater Washington has emerged as a vital hub of Armenian communal life, providing a welcoming space for education, athletics, culture and social connection for youth and families throughout the region.

The Armenian National Committee of America, a leading grassroots advocacy organization representing Armenian American interests, remains a key partner in advancing policy priorities and mobilizing community engagement.

Together with its sister and allied organizations, the Gomideh will continue to support Armenian churches, schools, youth programs and cultural institutions. The community has consistently supported Soorp Khatch Armenian Apostolic Church and St. Mary Armenian Church, recognizing the central role of the Church in preserving faith, identity, moral values and communal unity.

They have also supported Armenian education through institutions such as Hamasdegh Armenian Sunday School, Shnorhali Armenian Sunday School and the Baltimore Armenian School, recognizing that Armenian schools are essential to transmitting language, history, heritage and national consciousness to younger generations.

Looking ahead, the Sebouh Gomideh remains firmly committed to continuing this mission for generations to come. While honoring a proud century of service, the organization looks forward with renewed energy and determination on strengthening Armenian identity, expanding community institutions and deepening engagement among the next generation of Armenian Americans.

As the ARF Sebouh Gomideh enters its second century of service, it invites members of the community, friends and supporters of the Armenian Cause to remain engaged in its mission.

The continued vitality of the Armenian community depends on the collective participation and support of its members. Those interested in learning more about the activities of the ARF Sebouh Gomideh, becoming involved in community initiatives, or supporting its work are encouraged to connect with the organization.

For inquiries or to get involved, contact exec@arfdc.org.

To support the work of the ARF Sebouh Gomideh and its community initiatives, visit arfdc.org.

With the support of the community, the ARF Sebouh Gomideh looks forward to continuing its service to the Armenian people and the Armenian Cause for generations to come.