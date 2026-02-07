Remembering Adiss Harmandian through his daughter’s eyes

Taline Harmandian remembers her father not only as the pioneering figure of Armenian pop music, but as a deeply present, protective and attentive parent — “the mountain standing firmly behind me,” as she describes him.

Born to Armenian Genocide survivors from Aintab and Marash, Adiss Harmandian was one of eight children raised in a household where music was constant. His father frequently hosted gatherings at home, inviting relatives to sing and play instruments late into the night. Recognizing his son’s natural talent early on, he encouraged Adiss to sing and learn instruments, buying him his first accordion when he was just 10 years old.

By 16, Adiss had formed his first band and was already performing at weddings and celebrations, singing in French, Italian and Spanish while accompanying himself on accordion. Those early performances laid the groundwork for a career that would ultimately reshape Armenian music across the diaspora.

A singer, composer, poet, author, actor and songwriter, Adiss was driven by a singular vision: Armenians, he believed, deserved their own modern popular music. In 1968, he pioneered the genre known as estradayin, blending European pop sensibilities and instrumentation with Armenian lyrics at a time when Armenian audiences were largely limited to folk traditions.

“Armenians had folk music, but not Armenian modern music,” Taline explains. “My father studied European and American pop and wanted to give his own people the same kinds of love songs and dance music — but in Armenian.” Watching Armenians gravitate toward non-Armenian popular music, particularly in Lebanon, Adiss set out to create something that felt contemporary yet culturally rooted.

His impact was immediate and enduring. Through jazzy, pop-infused compositions, Adiss helped shape Armenian identity both in the diaspora and the homeland, offering a musical language that felt modern without sacrificing heritage.

Taline’s earliest memories are inseparable from her father’s presence. During Lebanon’s civil war, the family relocated to Los Angeles for safety, a move initially intended to be temporary. But as the conflict dragged on, they settled in California.

As a child in Los Angeles, Taline understood that her father was a singer, but not yet the scale of his fame. That realization came years later, when she returned to Lebanon at age eight.

“It was the first time I truly understood how famous he was,” she recalls. “His posters were everywhere. People stopped us in the streets. Concerts were packed.” On her first day at an Armenian school in Lebanon, the principal introduced her as Adiss Harmandian’s daughter. Her classmates erupted in cheers, and one student dropped to his knees singing “Kisher e Kisher,” released just that year.

The family ultimately returned to Los Angeles permanently when fighting resumed.

Taline is keenly aware that younger generations often don’t realize how deeply her father’s work shaped the music they love today.

That influence was publicly acknowledged in 2016 at the launch of Adiss Harmandian’s autobiography, a widely attended event that brought together artists, musicians and admirers from across the Armenian community. During the ceremony, fellow Armenian music icon Harout Pamboukjian remarked that Adiss had influenced every singer who came after him — adding that if any claimed otherwise, “they are lying.” Footage from the book launch, as well as a similar commemorative event held in Lebanon, remains publicly available online, offering rare insight into the breadth of Adiss’ impact and the esteem in which he was held by his peers.

Over five decades, Adiss toured wherever Armenian communities existed, performing in places few Armenian artists had reached before him — from Damascus, Jordan and Iran to Istanbul, Europe, South America and across the United States. One of his proudest moments, Taline recalls, was his first concert in Armenia in 1974 with the Philharmonic, where overwhelming demand led to 29 consecutive performances: the final one coinciding with his 29th birthday.

At home, Adiss was relentlessly creative. He wrote constantly, waking in the middle of the night to jot down lyrics or test melodies so they wouldn’t be forgotten by morning. Taline remembers finding his handwritten verses scattered across the house — on tissue boxes, paper towels, magazines, even her schoolbooks. Many of those fragments remain carefully preserved.

Despite his public persona, Adiss was deeply private and gentle at home; a devoted father who insisted the family speak Armenian, loved animals, adored classic films and science fiction, and delighted in teaching his children through conversation and curiosity. He had a famously sweet tooth, rooted in a family tradition of pastry-making that later led him to open the Baklava Factory in Los Angeles in 1998, a business still run by the family today.

Music remained intensely personal. He wrote songs for each member of his family, including “Lucy Anoushes” for his wife, “Taline Anoushig” for Taline’s 10th birthday, and “Nor Hair” for his son Norair upon becoming a father, as well as an unreleased song titled “Im Palig.”

Adiss recorded more than 40 albums and over 400 songs, approaching each with meticulous care. “He didn’t just sing a song,” Taline says. “Every piece was analyzed, shaped and released with intention.”

When Adiss Harmandian passed away on Sept. 1, 2019, the outpouring of love from fans around the world affirmed what his family already knew: his music had soundtracked lives, memories and moments for generations of Armenians.

Now serving as the administrator and executor of the Adiss Harmandian Estate, Taline considers it both an honor and a responsibility to preserve that legacy.

“Adiss lives on eternally in our hearts,” she says; not only as the father of Armenian pop music, but as a figure who gave his people a sense of belonging, pride and voice through song.

All photos are courtesy of Taline Harmandian unless otherwise noted.