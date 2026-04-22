ANCA endorses Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey for re-election

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) has announced its endorsement of U.S. Senator Ed Markey for re-election, citing his decades-long Congressional leadership on issues of special concern to Americans of Armenian heritage across Massachusetts and around the United States.

“Senator Markey has been a consistent and courageous voice for justice,” said ANCA activist Steve Mesrobian. “From advancing U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide to holding Azerbaijan accountable for its aggression and ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’s indigenous Armenian population, Senator Markey has demonstrated a clear and unwavering commitment to truth, accountability and a true and sustainable peace.”

Throughout his tenure, Senator Markey has worked closely with ANCA advocates in Massachusetts to promote policy priorities that strengthen Armenia’s security, restrict U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan and support the rights and safe return of displaced Armenians from Artsakh. He has also been a vocal advocate for enforcing Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act and advancing humanitarian assistance to those impacted by Azerbaijan’s aggression.

During a Capitol Hill commemoration of the Armenian and Artsakh genocides, Senator Markey unequivocally stated, “Azerbaijani forces have committed documented war crimes… These crimes demand accountability.” In Nov. 2025, he was joined by over 25 Senate colleagues demanding that Azerbaijan “release unjustly detained Armenian prisoners” and urging the imposition of sanctions on officials responsible for human rights abuses. “The United States can no longer adopt a path of inaction in the face of these war crimes,” stated Sen. Markey and his colleagues.

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Demonstrating his commitment firsthand, Senator Markey traveled to Azerbaijan during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP29 summit, where he used the international stage to call attention to the Aliyev regime’s human rights abuses and ongoing detention of Armenian prisoners. In a meeting with Aliyev’s presidential advisor Hikmet Hajiyev, Senator Markey was blunt: “The Azerbaijani government must immediately and unconditionally release all Armenian and Azeri political prisoners, guarantee the right of return for ethnic Armenian civilians to Nagorno Karabakh and negotiate in good faith a peace agreement with Armenia that protects regional peace and internationally agreed-upon borders.”

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“Senator Markey has stood with us every step of the way — during his tenure in the U.S. House and now in his role as a senior U.S. Senator,” shared ANCA activist Aram Kaligian. “Now is our time to stand with him.”

The ANCA’s endorsement reflects Senator Markey’s proven record of engagement with Armenian American constituents and his leadership on issues of direct importance to Armenia and Artsakh has earned him an A+ rating from the organization.

The ANCA encourages Armenian American voters to participate actively in the democratic process and make their voices heard in support of candidates who reflect our values and priorities.