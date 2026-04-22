ANC–International condemns the destruction of Stepanakert’s Holy Mother of God Cathedral

ANC–International strongly condemns the destruction of the Holy Mother of God Cathedral (Surb Astvatsatsin) in occupied Stepanakert by Azerbaijani authorities. Occurring on the eve of the 111th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, this act marks a serious escalation in the systematic erasure of Armenian cultural and spiritual heritage in Artsakh.

Consecrated in 2019, the cathedral symbolized the revival of Armenian religious life and the continuity of indigenous Armenian presence. Its destruction—confirmed by satellite imagery—follows earlier attacks on Armenian cultural and religious sites and reflects a broader, deliberate effort to eliminate the Armenian historical footprint.

These actions constitute serious violations of international law and UNESCO instruments protecting cultural heritage, and they contravene binding orders of the International Court of Justice requiring Azerbaijan to prevent and punish such acts.

ANC–International expresses concern over the lack of a meaningful international response. Continued silence risks deepening impunity and undermining prospects for justice and the safe return of displaced Armenians.

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ANC–International calls for:

Immediate independent international monitoring of cultural and religious heritage in the affected territories;

Targeted measures to ensure accountability for deliberate destruction;

Elevating heritage protection within international engagement on the South Caucasus;

Urgent legal and diplomatic action by Armenia, including recourse to international judicial mechanisms.

The destruction of cultural heritage is an attack not only on a people’s identity but on the shared heritage of humanity, requiring prompt and principled international action.

Armenian National Committee – International

April 22, 2026