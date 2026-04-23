Remembering the Armenian Genocide through art

Art has a way of helping people express, process and heal from trauma, regardless of whether that trauma happened to us directly or if we inherited it from our great-grandparents. It has been more than 100 years, and still most Armenian artists cannot escape the Armenian Genocide.

With our wounds remaining open, the context and legacy of the genocide are especially resonant today, as genocides continue to occur across the globe.

In honor of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day on April 24, I have curated a list of works across art forms — literature, film, music and more — that document, memorialize or interpret the events and impact of the Armenian Genocide.

Literature

Armaveni: A Graphic Novel of the Armenian Genocide” by Nadine Takvorian (2026)

The debut of author and illustrator Nadine Takvorian, “Armaveni,” is an autobiographical graphic novel that follows a teenage Takvorian as she learns about her family’s story, from surviving the Armenian Genocide to settling in San Francisco.

“Armaveni” employs a unique form of storytelling to provide a fresh perspective on a familiar tale. By telling the story through her teenage self in this format, Takvorian creates a relatable, educational and emotionally resonant piece that delicately introduces young adults to a challenging topic.

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You can purchase “Armaveni” from your favorite bookseller or borrow it from your local library. Follow Takvorian on Instagram, TikTok, BlueSky and Threads.

“Orhan’s Inheritance: A Novel” by Aline Ohanesian (2015)

“Orhan’s Inheritance” is a work of historical fiction by author Aline Ohanesian, whose writing has also been featured in the collection of essays “We Are All Armenian: Voices from the Diaspora.”

The novel follows Orhan, a modern-day Turkish man, who travels from Istanbul to Los Angeles to meet the elderly Armenian woman his grandfather left the family estate to. Through this meeting, Orhan uncovers family secrets, a forbidden love story, and an unimaginable past.

Ohanesian elegantly explores the generational trauma and guilt caused by the Armenian Genocide, as well as the hidden histories that haunt so many families, both Armenian and Turkish.

You can purchase “Orhan’s Inheritance” from your favorite bookseller or borrow it from your local library. Follow Ohanesian on Instagram and Facebook.

Podcasts

“Danny Bedrosian on the Armenian Genocide” – Episode 78 of “The Foreign Report with Seena Ghaznavi” (2026)

“The Foreign Report” is a podcast that began in 2024 and delves into the historical context and motivations behind geopolitical current events, hosted by comedians Seena Ghaznavi and Travis Irvine.

Following JD Vance’s visit to Armenia and the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in February, “The Foreign Report” invited Danny Bedrosian to join the show. Bedrosian, an author, historian, and keyboardist for George Clinton & Parliament-Funkadelic, discusses the events of the Armenian Genocide, its legacy, and how it relates to what’s happening today in many parts of the world.

You can listen to “Danny Bedrosian on the Armenian Genocide” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and The Last Podcast Network. Follow Danny Bedrosian on Instagram.

“The Great Crime: A Podcast History of the Armenian Genocide” by James Robins (2018-2020)

“The Great Crime” is a 40-episode podcast that chronicles the history of the Armenian Genocide. It begins with Armenia’s ancient past, describes life in the Ottoman Empire, outlines the events that led to the Genocide, details the massacres and deportations, discusses the aftermath (including the global response and Operation Nemesis), and ends with reflections on its legacy today.

The show was created by James Robins, a journalist and historian, whose book “When We Dead Awaken: Australia, New Zealand, and the Armenian Genocide” provides a narrative history of the Armenian Genocide through the accounts of Anzac (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) Prisoners of War in Gallipoli. Robins also discusses his podcast and book on Episode 61 of “The Sod’s Law Podcast.”

You can listen to “The Great Crime” on Spotify and purchase “When We Dead Awaken: Australia, New Zealand, and the Armenian Genocide” from your favorite bookseller or borrow it from your local library.

Music

“Silent Cranes Suite” (from the album “Witness”) by Mary Kouyoumdjian and the Kronos Quartet (2015/2025)

While first commissioned for the Kronos Quartet in 2015 on the centennial of the Armenian Genocide, Mary Kouyoumdjian’s “Silent Cranes Suite” is a standout part of her 2025 album “Witness.”

The suite shifts between moods that are yearnning, foreboding, unsettling and finally hopeful. The second, third, and fourth movements of “Silent Cranes” also feature spoken word – heart wrenching testimony from Genocide survivors and defiant poetry by David Barsamian – that add deep layers to an already poignant piece.

You can buy or stream “Silent Cranes” and the full “Witness” album via Phenotypic Recordings. Follow Kouyoumdjian on Instagram.

“Lives” (from the album “Dictator)” by Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway (2018)

A rocking “Song of the Summer,” “Lives” is an anthem for the Armenian people. The music video showcases a number of traditional Armenian dances against a backdrop of Armenian rugs and our homeland. “Lives” is an energetic call to action: to fight, to survive, and to dance.

Malakian is best known as a vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter of System of a Down. The band’s songs “P.L.U.C.K.” (Politically Lying, Unholy, Cowardly Killers) and “Holy Mountains” are about the Armenian Genocide, while their more recent releases “Protect The Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz” are about the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War.

You can listen to “Lives” on Spotify and other music streaming platforms. Follow Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway on Instagram and Facebook.

Film

“Aurora’s Sunrise” Directed by Inna Sahakyan (2022)

Directed by documentary filmmaker Inna Sahakyan, “Aurora’s Sunrise” leverages animation, archival film footage, and interviews to showcase the true story of Genocide survivor Aurora Mardiganian.

After fleeing the Genocide and while searching for her brother in America, Mardiganian first shared her story in the book “Ravished Armenia,” which was adapted into a silent film of the same name (also known as “Auction of Souls”) soon after. Mardiganian is also the namesake of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, which aims to honor and elevate humanitarians around the world.

“Aurora’s Sunrise” is a tribute to the resilience of the Armenian spirit and was chosen as Armenia’s entry for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023.

You can buy or rent “Aurora’s Sunrise” on Prime Video and Vimeo. Follow “Aurora’s Sunrise” on Instagram and Facebook.

When “The Promise” was released in 2016, it was the first big-budget, major motion picture set during the Armenian Genocide. Directed by Terry George (of “Hotel Rwanda” fame), the historical fiction film stars Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon, and Christian Bale in a love triangle at the onset of the Genocide. However, as soon as the film premiered, it was “review bombed” by genocide deniers.

“Intent to Destroy” is a documentary that highlights the many challenges “The Promise” (and other Armenian Genocide-focused projects) faced. Director Joe Berlinger weaves together behind-the-scenes footage from “The Promise,” interviews with prominent Armenians and Turkish historians, and historical context to illustrate a pattern of censorship, diplomatic pressure, and outright denial by the Turkish government.

You can buy or rent “Intent to Destroy” on Prime Video and Apple TV. You can watch “The Promise” on Xumo Play and Starz, and buy or rent it on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and other streaming platforms. Follow Berlinger on Instagram.

Visual art

Launched in 2015 to honor the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the AGMA online museum is a joint project of the Armenian Genocide Museum and Memorial, the Armenian National Institute and the Armenian Assembly of America. The interactive exhibits showcase the sights and sounds of an ancient civilization, the events of the Armenian Genocide, interviews with survivors, and the Genocide’s legacy. The museum also allows visitors to download galleries of photos, maps, and posters.

You can visit the Armenian Genocide Museum of America online.

“Campaign for Compassion: Lady Anne, General Azgapetian, and Near East Relief” – A Virtual Exhibit from the Armenian Museum of America

Based in Watertown, Mass., the Armenian Museum of America first opened in 1985 and is the largest Armenian museum in the diaspora today.

As part of its mission to preserve Armenian heritage and promote awareness of Armenian culture, the museum has made a series of exhibitions available virtually, including “Campaign for Compassion: Lady Anne, General Azgapetian, and Near East Relief.”

This exhibition highlights the work of General Mesrop Nevton Azgapetian and his wife, Lady Anne Azgapetian, who led a Near East Relief campaign to aid survivors of the Armenian Genocide. Curated by visiting scholar Dr. Alisa Dumikyan, the virtual exhibition includes photographs, letters, and medals that demonstrate the contributions of the Azgapetians.

You can visit “Campaign for Compassion” and other virtual exhibits online. Follow the Armenian Museum of America on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.