Faith under siege: Arrests and military purge mark new low in Church-state crisis

YEREVAN — The Armenian Apostolic Church, one of the world’s oldest Christian institutions, continues to face an unprecedented campaign of state pressure under Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s government. Church leaders, legal experts and international observers warn that the crackdown threatens the Church’s autonomy and raises concerns over religious freedom, constitutional law and human rights.

The tensions have drawn international attention. Last week, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) expressed “deep concern” over escalating conflicts between the Armenian government and Church leadership. Speaking during a session on the issue, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan dismissed reports of bishops’ arrests and government reforms affecting clergy as “rumors,” insisting that no persecution exists.

Mirzoyan said calls to overthrow the government or assassinate officials pose a threat to national security and emphasized that all citizens, including clergy, are subject to the law.

Church representatives reject those claims. Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, former head of the Tavush Diocese and leader of the Tavush for the Homeland movement, and 17 others are facing what supporters describe as fabricated terrorism charges. Galstanyan and his defense team deny wrongdoing, saying audio recordings presented as evidence were “manipulated.”

“Persecution is our honor. No one will intimidate us,” Archbishop Galstanyan said during a recent court hearing. “Yes, there is oppression against the Church and our identity, and I regret that the court participates in it. I am the first clergy member to be detained in this campaign.”

The pressure on the Church extended this week into Armenia’s armed forces, when Defense Minister Suren Papikyan issued an order dissolving the military’s Spiritual Leadership. Of the 42 clergy serving in the armed forces, only eight will remain as active-duty chaplains. The remaining 34 — including priests, vardapets and deacons — were dismissed.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from lawmakers and legal experts. Gegham Manukyan, a member of parliament from the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF), said that the decision represents a significant escalation in state interference with longstanding spiritual institutions.

In a video posted on Facebook, Manukyan criticized Papikyan’s order, saying it revoked a decades-old directive that regulated military chaplaincy and spiritual services within the armed forces. The original order, established in 2000, had governed the activities of the clergy, who historically provided moral, spiritual and practical support to soldiers.

“These chaplains have been by the side of Armenian soldiers since 1997, through the joint initiative of the late Catholicos Garegin I and the late Defense Minister Vazgen Sargsyan,” Manukyan said. “They have lived alongside the troops, fought with them, suffered casualties and, in some cases, went missing in action.”

Manukyan also questioned how the ministry would handle sacred artifacts, such as the cross of King Ashot II, also known as Ashot Yergat, which has been declared a patron and protector of the Armenian army.

Attorney Ara Zohrabian argued the defense minister’s decision violated Article 10 of the law governing relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian Apostolic Church, which guarantees the Church’s right to maintain permanent spiritual representatives within military units.

Zohrabyan also cited Article 5.1 of military service regulations, which stipulates that the service can be dissolved only with the blessing of the Catholicos of All Armenians and an official order from the defense minister.

“It is clear the minister could not unilaterally terminate the service,” Zohrabyan continued. He added that the clergy had refused to comply with directives tied to what he described as the government’s anti-Church agenda. “Rather than shielding the army from this shameful persecution, authorities have exacerbated it,” he said.

Members of the Supreme Spiritual Council are also under criminal investigation for allegedly obstructing court orders. Bishops have been summoned to appear before the Investigative Committee, and travel restrictions have been imposed, preventing their participation in an upcoming episcopal assembly in Austria.

Military police were deployed outside Kanaker Holy Mother of God Church in Yerevan — an unprecedented move in the absence of senior military officials. Citizens gathered at the church grounds to express solidarity, describing the scene as shocking and emblematic of state overreach.

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin strongly condemned the investigations, calling them a “blatant violation” of Armenia’s Constitution and laws. “On Jan. 31, notifications were sent to members of the Supreme Spiritual Council requiring their presence at the Investigative Committee as accused individuals,” the statement read. “This action represents yet another clear example of the ongoing campaign against the Armenian Apostolic Church and the pressure exerted on its clergy.”

The statement added that, as part of the criminal proceedings, bishops’ ability to leave the country has been restricted. The Mother See characterized the measures as a severe violation of fundamental human rights enshrined in Armenian law and international treaties. The restrictions, it said, are intended to disrupt the normal functioning of the Church, particularly ahead of an upcoming episcopal assembly in Austria.

The Mother See called on the Armenian government and law enforcement authorities to act strictly within the framework of the Constitution and national legislation, uphold principles of justice and truth and respect the Church’s right to autonomy.

International advocacy organizations have also spoken out. Christian Solidarity International President John Eibner visited Armenia and met with Catholicos Karekin II, citing the continued detention of clergy. The organization highlighted letters sent by Archbishop Galstanyan to the International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington and to U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who is expected to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan next week.

The Forum for Religious Freedom Europe (FOREF Europe) also condemned what it described as the Armenian government’s unprecedented intervention in Church affairs, warning that such actions threaten the Church’s independence and, by extension, Armenia’s national identity. The organization cited the abolition of military chaplaincy, travel bans imposed on bishops and the continued detention of clergy.

Clergy warn the government’s actions carry serious moral and operational consequences. Father Psak Mkrtchyan, a military chaplain for decades, explained that the Spiritual Leadership was not merely ceremonial but central to soldier morale, suicide prevention and ethical guidance, including in conflict zones such as Artsakh.

He added that the ministry’s decision could also open the door to involvement of clergy from other religious denominations, reflecting the army’s composition as a cross-section of Armenian society.

Analysts and political observers say the crackdown reflects a broader effort by the government to consolidate power by weakening one of Armenia’s most influential institutions. In a country that adopted Christianity as a state religion in 301 A.D., critics warn the intervention could reshape public perceptions of governance and Church-state relations.

International observers, clergy and citizens have voiced concern over what they described as efforts to undermine the Church’s role in Armenian society. Despite mounting pressure, Church leaders say the Armenian Apostolic Church will continue its spiritual mission.