ANC-International releases policy brief on TRIPP agreement

Produced by the Armenian National Committee-International, the “Framework Agreement between the Republic of Armenia and the United States of America on Strategic Cooperation Concerning the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP),” initialed on May 26, 2026, stems from the tripartite Armenia-Azerbaijan-United States agreements and understandings reached in Washington D.C., on Aug. 8, 2025. The TRIPP initiative was presented as a connectivity- and peace-oriented regional infrastructure project intended to facilitate multimodal transit between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic through the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, while simultaneously contributing to regional stability, economic development and broader international trade integration.

The present analysis focuses primarily on the legal, constitutional, institutional, governance, economic and sovereignty-related shortcomings and challenges embedded within the Framework Agreement itself, rather than on broader geopolitical considerations alone. While the project’s geopolitical dimension cannot be fully separated from its legal and institutional architecture, this document seeks above all to assess the agreement’s internal structural implications for Armenia’s sovereignty, legal order, democratic accountability, economic autonomy, environmental governance and long-term strategic flexibility.

The analysis identifies several major areas of concern arising from the current structure of the agreement. These include the granting of long-term exclusive development and operational rights over strategically sensitive infrastructure on Armenian sovereign territory; the establishment of a foreign-majority-controlled governance structure; extensive derogations from Armenian domestic legislation; preferential fiscal and taxation arrangements; weak dispute-resolution mechanisms; undefined governance and decision-making procedures; the absence of enforceable reciprocal connectivity rights for Armenia; and the lack of meaningful environmental safeguards or public accountability mechanisms.

The Framework Agreement also creates the risk of long-term structural dependency by embedding key aspects of Armenia’s transportation and infrastructure governance within externally influenced institutional arrangements extending potentially up to 99 years. At the same time, many of the anticipated economic benefits remain politically framed and not guaranteed, while Armenia assumes concrete sovereign, territorial, regulatory and political obligations.

The central concern raised by this analysis is therefore not opposition to regional connectivity or economic cooperation as such, but rather the possibility that the TRIPP Framework Agreement, in its current form, institutionalizes a deeply asymmetric legal and governance structure that does not provide enforceable reciprocal connectivity rights for Armenia. The agreement may significantly constrain the country’s future strategic autonomy while exposing it to long-term sovereignty, governance, economic, environmental and security risks in the absence of sufficient safeguards, reciprocity and democratic oversight.