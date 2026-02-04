ECtHR to examine extrajudicial executions of Armenian POWs from 2020 Artsakh War

The case of Adamyan and Hakobyan v. Azerbaijan is pending before the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), where the court has taken a significant step in examining one of the most disturbing cases from the 44-day war over Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020.

The application was submitted to the ECtHR through the joint efforts of Siranush Sahakyan, president of the Center for International and Comparative Law, and former Armenian Minister of Justice Artak Zeynalyan. The human rights lawyers claim violations of Article 2 (right to life), Article 3 (prohibition of torture), Article 8 (right to respect of private and family life) and Article 14 (prohibition of discrimination) of the European Convention on Human Rights. The application also alleges grave breaches of international humanitarian law, particularly regarding the treatment and protection of prisoners of war.

The ECtHR’s decision to communicate the case to the Azerbaijani government and invite further observations from the applicants on the merits marks a critical milestone in the proceedings. It confirms that the court has reviewed the factual and legal circumstances of the case and considers the allegations sufficiently serious to warrant a substantive examination. This is a critical development in the pursuit of justice and accountability for the victims and their families.

The legal team remains firmly committed to ensuring rigorous legal scrutiny throughout the proceedings and to pursuing accountability through international legal mechanisms.

In a press release dated Nov. 2, 2020, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights expressed serious concern over atrocities depicted in video recordings circulated through various channels, noting that the footage may indicate grave human rights violations.

The applicants’ lawyers stress that these international concerns must be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly, and that such evidence should contribute to stronger accountability mechanisms.

Beyond the individual victims, the case raises broader concerns regarding systemic hatred, discrimination and dehumanization that may have contributed to the commission of the war crimes. Its outcome could set important legal precedents related to the protection of human rights during armed conflict and state responsibility for extrajudicial killings and the mistreatment of captured individuals under international law.

For Armenia, the case represents a crucial opportunity to pursue justice through international legal mechanisms for alleged atrocities committed against Armenian citizens during the 2020 war. A favorable ruling could strengthen Armenia’s ability to advocate for the rights of captured soldiers and civilians and reinforce the international community’s obligation to uphold international humanitarian law.

Most importantly, the case underscores that sustainable peace cannot be achieved without justice. Genuine, lasting peace requires confronting allegations of war crimes and ensuring accountability for serious human rights violations.

Legal action before international courts is a lengthy and demanding process that requires sustained expertise, documentation and advocacy. Supporting this work means supporting justice for victims and their families and reinforcing the principle that war crimes must not go unpunished.

The case record is also available in the ECtHR database: Adamyan and Hakobyan v. Azerbaijan.

About the organization

The Center for International and Comparative Law is a leading human rights organization established in Armenia that operates internationally. The center works independently, apolitically, fairly and transparently. Its mission is to strengthen legal protection through unity and cooperation.

The organization’s activities include legal counseling, case strategy development, research and analysis, preparation of regular and special reports and the organization of academic and educational events. The center is actively involved in addressing the humanitarian consequences of the war in Nagorno-Karabakh and works in close partnership with the Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights.