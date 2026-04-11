AEF announces U.S. scholarships for Armenian students

The Armenian Educational Foundation (AEF) has announced the opening of its U.S. Scholarship Program applications. The foundation is now accepting applications for the 2026–2027 academic year, continuing its longstanding mission to support Armenian students pursuing higher education around the world.

AEF awards annual scholarships to Armenian students attending accredited colleges and universities throughout the United States. The program is designed to assist students who demonstrate academic achievement, financial need and active involvement in the Armenian community.

For the 2026–2027 academic year, AEF is offering several scholarship opportunities:

The Richard R. Tufenkian Scholarship will award three $3,000 scholarships to Armenian undergraduate students attending accredited colleges or universities in the United States.

The Makarian-Arakelians Scholarship will award two $3,000 scholarships to Armenian graduate students pursuing degrees in music or performing arts.

The AEF Sponsored Scholarship will award seven $3,000 scholarships to Armenian undergraduate and graduate students attending accredited institutions in the United States.

To qualify, applicants must be of Armenian descent, reside in the United States, maintain a minimum GPA of 3.0, demonstrate financial need and show active involvement in the Armenian community. The application deadline for U.S. Scholarships is May 15, 2026. Interested students may apply directly on the AEF website.

In addition to these scholarships, AEF also funds a number of institutional awards administered directly by schools and organizations. These include scholarships for outstanding high school seniors in Glendale and surrounding communities, Armenian high schools in the Los Angeles area and students transferring from Glendale Community College to four-year universities.

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Since 1950, AEF has supported Armenian students around the world through scholarships and educational initiatives. Today, the organization provides more than 1,300 scholarships annually and continues to invest in educational opportunities across the United States, Armenia and the diaspora.

Applications for the 2026–2027 academic year are now available online through AEF’s website. Interested students may learn more and apply at aef.org/scholarships/us-scholarships.

About the Armenian Educational Foundation

Founded in 1950, the Armenian Educational Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Armenian students around the world through scholarships and educational initiatives. Today, AEF provides more than 1,300 scholarships annually across its US, Armenia, and diaspora programs, and has invested in educational opportunities spanning higher education, school infrastructure, and youth development for over 75 years. AEF is headquartered in Glendale, California. Learn more at aef.org.