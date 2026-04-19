‘Hike to Heal’ at Brand Park: A community gathering of remembrance and solidarity

GLENDALE, Calif. — The Armenian Hiking Society invites community members, friends and allies to come together on April 25 at 9:00 a.m. at Brand Park for its ‘Hike to Heal,’ a gathering rooted in remembrance, reflection and solidarity in honor of the Armenian Genocide.

Together, we honor the memory of the 1.5 million Armenians who perished beginning in 1915 under the Ottoman Empire. This tragedy remains one of the most profound examples of systematic violence against a people, and its legacy continues to shape Armenian identity and global human rights advocacy.

Recognized by historians and many nations, the Armenian Genocide was marked by mass deportations, forced marches and widespread atrocities. Remembering it is not only a tribute to those lost, but also a commitment to preventing such crimes from happening again.

In that same spirit, we must also acknowledge the 2023 events in Artsakh. After months of blockade along the Lachin Corridor, more than 120,000 Armenians faced severe shortages of food and medicine before being forcibly displaced in September 2023.

International observers described the situation as a severe humanitarian crisis, with the forced displacement of the Armenian population widely recognized as ethnic cleansing and a violation of international law, as families were forced to leave behind generations-old communities.

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We call upon the international community to recognize the Armenian Genocide, address the crisis in Artsakh, support displaced Armenians, protect human rights and cultural heritage and ensure accountability for violations of international law.

As we remember the past, we must also confront the present. Silence and inaction risk enabling history to repeat itself. By standing together, we reaffirm our shared commitment to justice, dignity and peace.