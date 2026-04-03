ARS Central Executive Board supports institutions and programs across homeland and diaspora

WATERTOWN, Mass. — From March 19-22, 2026, the Central Executive Board of the Armenian Relief Society convened its plenary session at its headquarters in Watertown.

The session featured a comprehensive agenda covering a wide range of topics related to the organization’s activities. All matters were discussed in depth, and corresponding decisions were adopted.

The ARS Central Executive Board is pleased to announce that, by unanimous resolution, financial allocations were approved in support of various institutions and programs. The decision reflects the Board’s belief that ARS structures across the diaspora, along with initiatives implemented in Armenia, play an essential role in strengthening the collective life of the Armenian people.

Accordingly, financial assistance was allocated to the following:

AYF Camp Haiastan in Massachusetts, USA

AYF Camp in California, USA

Armenian Blue Cross Camp “BelleFontaine” in France

Hamazkayin M. & H. Arslanian Jemaran ARS “Norsigian” Kindergarten

“Sosseh” Kindergartens in Bulgaria

ARS elderly homes in Argentina and Brazil

United Armenian College in Bourj Hammoud, Lebanon

United Armenian School and Karen Jeppe College in Aleppo, Syria

“Hot Meal” programs in Syria and Lebanon

ARCL A. Boulghourdjian Socio-Medical Center for the acquisition of a Carestream CR Classic X-ray system

Care programs for children with disabilities from Artsakh

Production of a documentary film dedicated to diplomat and public figure Diana Abgar

The total value of these allocations is $440,500.

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The ARS Central Executive Board reaffirms its commitment to national, youth, educational and philanthropic institutions, emphasizing their essential role in advancing the well-being of the Armenian people and shaping future generations. These allocations serve as a tangible expression of that commitment.

Armenian Relief Society

Central Executive Board