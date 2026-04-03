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ARS Central Executive Board supports institutions and programs across homeland and diaspora

Armenian Relief Society International Inc.April 3, 2026Last Updated: April 3, 2026
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ARS Central Executive Board held its plenary session in Watertown, Mass.

WATERTOWN, Mass. — From March 19-22, 2026, the Central Executive Board of the Armenian Relief Society convened its plenary session at its headquarters in Watertown.

The session featured a comprehensive agenda covering a wide range of topics related to the organization’s activities. All matters were discussed in depth, and corresponding decisions were adopted.

The ARS Central Executive Board is pleased to announce that, by unanimous resolution, financial allocations were approved in support of various institutions and programs. The decision reflects the Board’s belief that ARS structures across the diaspora, along with initiatives implemented in Armenia, play an essential role in strengthening the collective life of the Armenian people.

Accordingly, financial assistance was allocated to the following:

  • AYF Camp Haiastan in Massachusetts, USA
  • AYF Camp in California, USA
  • Armenian Blue Cross Camp “BelleFontaine” in France
  • Hamazkayin M. & H. Arslanian Jemaran ARS “Norsigian” Kindergarten
  • “Sosseh” Kindergartens in Bulgaria
  • ARS elderly homes in Argentina and Brazil
  • United Armenian College in Bourj Hammoud, Lebanon
  • United Armenian School and Karen Jeppe College in Aleppo, Syria
  • “Hot Meal” programs in Syria and Lebanon
  • ARCL A. Boulghourdjian Socio-Medical Center for the acquisition of a Carestream CR Classic X-ray system
  • Care programs for children with disabilities from Artsakh
  • Production of a documentary film dedicated to diplomat and public figure Diana Abgar

The total value of these allocations is $440,500.

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The ARS Central Executive Board reaffirms its commitment to national, youth, educational and philanthropic institutions, emphasizing their essential role in advancing the well-being of the Armenian people and shaping future generations. These allocations serve as a tangible expression of that commitment.

Armenian Relief Society
Central Executive Board

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Armenian Relief Society International Inc.April 3, 2026Last Updated: April 3, 2026
0 1 minute read
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Armenian Relief Society International Inc.

Armenian Relief Society, Inc. (ARS) is an independent, non-governmental and non-sectarian organization which serves the humanitarian needs of the Armenian people and seeks to preserve the cultural identity of the Armenian nation. It mobilizes communities to advance the goals of all sectors of humanity. For well over a century, it has pioneered solutions to address the challenges that impact our society.

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