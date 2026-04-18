ARS of Eastern USA announces Annual Contest winners

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA Regional Executive Board proudly announces the winners of its Annual Contest, an ongoing initiative that encourages students attending Armenian day schools and weekly Armenian classes to reflect on their cultural identity.

Open to students in fourth through eighth grades, the contest invited written and creative submissions exploring personal and community contributions to the preservation of Armenian culture.

This year’s contest topic was: “Imagine you have the chance to teach the world about Armenian culture — its people, places, language or traditions — in your own special way. In your creative project, describe what you chose to share about Armenian culture, why it is meaningful or special, and how your creative project helps others learn or appreciate Armenia.”

Students were invited to present their submissions in one of the following formats:

Design an app

Create a video game

Make a short video

Write a book with illustrations

Create a board game

The Contest Committee suggested new submission methods this year and saw an incredible level of interest and creativity from students across multiple grade levels. It was truly rewarding to witness their enthusiasm and the pride they take in being Armenian, as well as in their heritage, history and traditions.

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The ARS Eastern USA Board of Directors extends its heartfelt congratulations to all participating students for their dedication and thoughtful essays. Their efforts, in addition to their regular schoolwork, are truly commendable.

Special thanks go to the principals and teachers whose guidance and encouragement made this educational experience possible.

The Regional Executive Board decided to recognize every student who participated in the contest. Each young writer will receive a special gift as a token of appreciation and encouragement for their meaningful contributions.

This year’s gifts include a board game about Artsakh and puzzles featuring We Are Our Mountains (Tatik-Papik sculpture), Ghazanchetsots Cathedral in Shushi and Dadivank Monastery in the Shahumian region.

Warm congratulations to the students from 11 schools across the region who took part in this year’s contest. Their voices are a vital part of keeping our Armenian heritage alive for generations to come.

Participating Armenian schools

One-day schools:

Taniel Varoujan Armenian School, Chicago

Nareg Armenian School, New Jersey

Hamasdegh School, Washington, D.C.

St. Illuminators School, New York

Haigazian Armenian School , Philadelphia

St. Stephens Armenian School, Watertown

ARS Zavarian Schools, Detroit

Day Schools:

Armenian Sisters Academy, Philadelphia

Holy Martyrs Armenian School, New York

Saturday Schools:

Fourth Grade – Armenian

Ariana Zoklu — Wrote a book with illustrations describing: Armenian traditions (Nareg Armenian School) Arin Khodaverdian — Designed and made an interactive game teaching Armenian vocabulary ( Taniel Varoujan School)

Fifth Grade – Armenian

Kevork Tatarian — Designed a bingo game containing information about Armenia written in Armenian with illustrations (Hamasdegh School)

Fourth Grade – English

Harout Arakelian — Handwrote a PowerPoint presentation on Armenian history (TVAS) Natalie Brullo — Wrote a book with illustrations: All About Armenians (Nareg Armenian School) Garo Shahabian — Made an Armenian educational board game (Hamasdegh School)

Fifth grade – English

Vivian Stoecker — Wrote an essay titled Armenia My Way (Taniel Varoujan School) Aren Arzoumanian — Wrote an essay about his dream of playing on the Armenian national football team (Haigazian Armenian School)

Sixth Grade – Armenian

Kyle Arabian — Designed a game with dice in Armenian using the Armenian alphabet (Nareg Armenian School) Sareen Papazian — Made a PowerPoint presentation describing what it means to be Armenian (Taniel Varoujan School)

Sixth Grade – English

Vicken Karakashian — Described a board game based on a map of Armenia (Nareg Armenian School) Elias Vartanian — Handwrote a page describing how he would make a video on Vartan Mamigonian’s life (Taniel Varoujan School)

Seventh Grade – English

Celine Khodaverdian — Wrote an essay titled Strength of Armenians (Taniel Varoujan School) Ara Megerdichian — Made a video about Armenian culture (St. Illuminators) Nareg Dukenjian — Designed a board game titled Anoush Hayastan (St. Stephen’s Saturday School)

Eighth Grade – Armenian

Peniamin Berberian — Wrote a comprehensive 177-page handwritten book in Armenian about Armenia with illustrations (Nareg Armenian School) Remi Hajjar — Made an Armenian cultural project video in Armenian (St. Stephen’s Saturday School) Vana Kojanian — Wrote an essay about being Armenian (St. Stephen’s Saturday School)

Eighth Grade – English

Tatev Manoukian — Made a video about Armenian culture and language (St. Illuminators School) Leo Mouradian — Prepared a PowerPoint presentation on Armenians as one of the world’s oldest civilizations (Nareg Armenian School) Auden Wulf — Designed a board game making Armenian learning fun through picture matching, word categories and history questions (Haigazian Armenian School)

Day schools:

Fourth Grade – Armenian

Gabriella Bibian — Made a video in Armenian about Armenians becoming the first nation to adopt Christianity (Holy Martyrs Armenian School) Nareg Thomasian — Hand-designed a board game titled Who Am I (Armenian Sisters Academy) Stella Hagopian — Handwrote a one-page essay in Armenian teaching readers about Armenia (Holy Martyrs Armenian School)

Fourth Grade – English

Harout Semerjian — Designed an online app to play and learn about Armenians (Armenian Sisters Academy) Olivia Torcomian — Wrote a book with illustrations about Armenia (Armenian Sisters Academy) Linda Yocobelis — Handwrote a one-page essay about speaking Armenian (Holy Martyrs Armenian School)

Fifth Grade – Armenian

Avedis Terterian —Narrated a video he made in Armenian sharing seven facts about Armenia (Holy Martyrs Armenian School) Talar Deese — Designed a Monopoly-style game in Armenian (Armenian Sisters Academy) Raffi Tatevosian — Handwrote an essay in Armenian about Armenia as the first Christian nation, the Armenian alphabet and Mesrop Mashtots (Holy Martyrs Armenian School)

Fifth Grade – English

Masis Kaligian — Designed an app titled Discover Armenia (Holy Martyrs Armenian School) Aleena Calliyuris — Designed a game titled Expedition Ararat (Holy Martyrs Armenian School) Lucy Khatounian — Handwrote an essay about Armenia (Holy Martyrs Armenian School)

Sixth Grade – Armenian

Nicole Hagopian — Narrated a video she made in Armenian inviting viewers to discover Armenia (Holy Martyrs Armenian School) Alique Balian — Wrote about Armenian costumes in Armenian (Armenian Sisters Academy) Ariana Stepanian — Handwrote an essay in Armenian about Armenia (Holy Martyrs Armenian School)

Sixth Grade – English

Lila Maria Tahmizian — Prepared a project titled Visit of Armenia (Armenian Sisters Academy) Souren Parsehian — Prepared a project titled Armenian Places (Armenian Sisters Academy) Juliana Sadoyan — Designed a board game about monuments in Armenia (Holy Martyrs Armenian School)

Seventh Grade – Armenian

Sofia Kazanjian — Designed an app titled Preserving Western Armenian (Armenian Sisters Academy)

Seventh Grade – English

Layla Vartanian — Wrote an essay titled Grandmother’s Suitcase (Armenian Sisters Academy) Nicholas Selverian — Prepared a project about Armenian culture and food (Armenian Sisters Academy) Noelle Croy — Wrote about the Armenian language in Armenian (Armenian Sisters Academy)

Eighth Grade – Armenian