The Region in Brief

Armenia

Attorney Astghik Matevosyan has raised serious concerns about the health of political prisoner Narek Samsonyan, who has been on a hunger strike for 13 days, following a visit on Wednesday afternoon.

In a post on Facebook, Matevosyan reported that Samsonyan’s condition had deteriorated compared with the previous day. Because of his weakened state, their meeting was brief, with plans to meet again to continue monitoring his health. While describing him as resolute and strong-willed, the lawyer noted clear signs of physical exhaustion, stating that the prolonged hunger strike has taken a significant toll on his body. According to her account, Samsonyan is unable to sit or walk for extended periods and expends considerable energy even while speaking.

Matevosyan also recalled that Samsonyan had pre-existing health issues prior to his detention and was scheduled to undergo surgery in December. However, she said legal actions taken on Nov. 13 prevented him from addressing his medical needs. During what she described as 69 days of unlawful detention and 10 days in a punishment cell, his health further deteriorated. Although Samsonyan requested an examination by his personal physician on Jan. 5, the visit did not take place until Jan. 15, at which point urgent surgical intervention was recommended.

According to Matevosyan, the combined effects of the hunger strike and Samsonyan’s existing medical conditions make his transfer to a medical facility an urgent necessity. She expressed hope that his transfer to a hospital, which she said should have taken place a day earlier, will be implemented without further delay.

Samsonyan declared an open-ended hunger strike on Jan. 9, following a court decision extending his two-month detention by an additional three months. He was detained after using an offensive term during a live broadcast. His primary demand remains his immediate release from what he considers unlawful detention.

On Thursday, 168.am confirmed that Samsonyan was transferred to a civilian hospital for examinations and, if necessary, surgical treatment. His lawyer, Ruben Melikyan, announced during a live broadcast today that Samsonyan has ended his hunger strike on medical advice. He is expected to receive treatment at the Izmirlian Medical Center.

Artsakh

With the blessing of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin Publishing House has released a new scholarly study by Ph.D. candidate Armine Tigranyan titled “Azerbaijan’s Policy of the Destruction and Forced Appropriation of Artsakh’s Cultural Heritage (2020–2025), the publishing house reported.

The study examines Azerbaijan’s policy of systematic destruction and appropriation of the historical Armenian cultural heritage of Artsakh in the aftermath of the wars launched between 2020 and 2025, as well as acts of ethnic cleansing and racial discrimination. It also analyzes international mechanisms for the protection of cultural heritage.

The monograph explores the international system for safeguarding cultural property during armed conflicts and documents cases of the unlawful targeting of Artsakh’s Armenian cultural heritage by Azerbaijan during and after the 44-day war, assessed through the lens of international legal principles. It details methods of destruction and appropriation and presents the relevant international legal and humanitarian frameworks for the protection of cultural heritage, including conventions, declarations, resolutions, charters and customary norms.

Drawing on academic research from UNESCO, the United Nations, ICOMOS, the Council of Europe, resolutions of the European Parliament, the Rome Statute and other theoretical and legal sources, the study seeks to identify effective pathways for safeguarding Artsakh’s cultural heritage. The author emphasizes the universal value of cultural preservation, the importance of applying international humanitarian law regardless of political circumstances and respect for cultural rights.

The publication is intended for cultural heritage professionals, government institutions, academic and research centers, students and a broad readership concerned with the protection and preservation of the cultural heritage of Artsakh Armenians.

Russia

Russia is closely monitoring developments involving the Armenian Apostolic Church, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference reviewing Russia’s diplomatic activities in 2025.

Lavrov responded to statements from Armenian officials alleging the presence of hybrid threats from Russia, calling such claims “perplexing.” “This can only cause bewilderment on our part,” he said.

He also expressed concern over the arrest of Gyumri Mayor Vardan Ghukasyan, following remarks reportedly made about the need for closer alignment with Russia. According to Lavrov, Ghukasyan was accused of advocating discussions on Armenia’s potential accession to the Russia–Belarus Union State.

“Arresting a person for expressing political views that are in no way aimed at undermining Armenia’s sovereignty or territorial integrity, but rather at maximizing its foreign relations for its own development, has naturally caused serious confusion and concern,” Lavrov said.

The foreign minister emphasized that such actions raise questions about the broader political climate surrounding freedom of expression and foreign policy discourse in Armenia.

Turkey

Turkey has openly reaffirmed its support for the so-called “Zangezur Corridor,” framing the project as both a strategic necessity for Azerbaijan and a critical component of broader regional connectivity initiatives.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that the implementation of the corridor aligns with Azerbaijan’s objectives and serves the interests of the “Middle Corridor,” a key east–west trade and transit route linking Asia and Europe.

“Thank God, we see that the realization of the ‘Zangezur Corridor’ is also in line with Azerbaijan’s wishes, because, as we have said, it is important for the Middle Corridor,” Fidan said.

He emphasized that a land connection between Nakhichevan and mainland Azerbaijan is crucial for long-term regional integration.

The foreign minister also revealed that Turkey and Azerbaijan have closely examined the agreement reached between the United States and Armenia during Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan’s visit to Washington concerning the so-called “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) initiative.

“This is what we refer to as the Zangezur Corridor,” Fidan said, adding that several technical issues remain, but the overall framework is clear. He noted nearly two hours of discussions with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and said that both countries’ presidents had been fully briefed on the details.

Fidan said Ankara expects Armenia and Azerbaijan to finalize their agreement through formal signatures and anticipates that Armenia–Turkey normalization will proceed without delay. He stressed that rapid progress would advance regional stability and prosperity.

The Turkish foreign minister also commented on Armenia’s upcoming parliamentary elections, scheduled for June 2026, describing them as an important factor in the broader regional process. Citing opinion polls, he said Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan holds a leading position within Armenian society. “We see that he is supported for his constructive role,” Fidan said. “It is important that this line and this political will continue.”





