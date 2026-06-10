Armenian Evangelical Church celebrates 180th anniversary

An evening of music filled the beautiful sanctuary of United Armenian Congregational Church on Saturday, May 23, 2026, in celebration of the 180th anniversary of the Armenian Evangelical Church. The program included Johann Sebastian Bach’s Cantata No. 80, “Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott” (“A Mighty Fortress Is Our God”), and Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 107, “Reformation” Symphony. Both works were based on the Lutheran chorale “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God,” a hymn composed by the architect of the Protestant Reformation, Martin Luther. These orchestral works were composed for the commemoration of the Protestant Reformation and were featured at the celebratory concert for the 180th anniversary of the Armenian Evangelical Church.

Under the baton of Maestro Garo Avessian, former conductor of the Lebanese Philharmonic and the Armenian Evangelical Armiss Choir, the orchestra and choir soared to the heavens, lifting our spirits in praise.

Prior to the concert, Doris Melkonian gave a pre-concert lecture providing the background to the composition of these works, their place in the repertoire of classical music and their place in the history of Christianity. Underscored was their significance today, on the 180th anniversary of the Armenian Reformation.

Rev. Vicken Cholakian created a video presentation of the Armenian Evangelical Churches and institutions for this anniversary celebration. The video of historic and present-day images underscored adherence to the Bible, the cornerstone of Armenian Evangelical faith. The video was projected to the accompaniment of the “Orchestral Medley of Protestant Hymns,” arranged by Maestro Avessian. Both the video presentation and the medley inspired pride in the church and reinforced the faith of attendees.

Maestro Avessian arranged the orchestration of the Doxology, “Park yev Badiv,” for the celebratory concert. The world premiere of this orchestration was electrifying.

The pastors’ wives and pastors’ children by being invited forward, and appreciation was shown for their support of the pastors. The sacrificial contributions of pastors’ wives and families were recognized.

A bountiful reception followed in Avazian Hall, spearheaded by Garine Abajian and Catherine Koundakjian. The celebratory evening continued with members and friends reminiscing about the Armenian Evangelical Church.

The concert was livestreamed and can be accessed through the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUy0rD1VokE&t=6556s