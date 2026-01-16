Sovereignty or strategy? U.S. to take majority stake in company managing TRIPP corridor

YEREVAN — Armenia and the United States have signed a framework agreement establishing the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity” (TRIPP) project, officials announced following meetings in Washington on Jan. 13–14.
The agreement establishes the TRIPP Development Company, which will manage transit infrastructure through Armenian territory, connecting Azerbaijan with Nakhichevan and linking to the Trans-Caspian Trade Route.
Under the terms of the agreement, the United States will hold a 74% stake in the company in exchange for financial investments, while Armenia will retain a 26% share, contributing development rights and access to infrastructure. After an initial 49-year period, Armenia’s share is expected to increase to 49%.
The project is set to include railway and road networks, energy pipelines and digital systems such as fiber-optic infrastructure. It introduces a “front office-back office” operational model, under which U.S. operators will handle document collection and initial service functions, while Armenian authorities will retain responsibility for customs clearance, security checks, migration control and law enforcement. All taxes and fees generated through TRIPP operations will be paid to the Armenian state budget.
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said the ownership structure reflects the respective contributions of both parties, with the United States providing financial investment and Armenia contributing development rights. He emphasized that Armenia’s sovereignty and jurisdiction over border and customs operations will remain absolute and that security of the route will be fully controlled by Armenian authorities.
Mirzoyan also noted that the participation of Turkey and Russia was not discussed within the framework of TRIPP, though he suggested that broader regional coordination may be required to ensure logistical connectivity, including the Gyumri-Kars road linking goods to European markets.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan described the agreement as a framework defining the operational structure of TRIPP. He noted that bilateral trade between Armenia and Azerbaijan has begun earlier than anticipated and characterized the project as a step toward regional connectivity. Pashinyan also highlighted the role of U.S. President Donald Trump in promoting the initiative.
Ayhan Hajizadeh, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, stated that the framework agreement reflects the United States’ commitment to the Washington summit agreements of Aug. 8. He said ensuring unimpeded communication between Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan remains a priority for Baku and described TRIPP as contributing to the diversification of trade and transport in the wider region while fulfilling obligations previously undertaken by Armenia.
According to the joint statement, the TRIPP Development Company will have an initial 49-year exclusive right to develop the transit corridor, overseeing transport, logistics, energy and digital infrastructure. Private operators from the United States will manage technical services, document collection and payment processing, while Armenian authorities will retain physical presence and oversight over all sovereign functions.
Pilot projects are planned to digitize customs procedures and implement a “single checkpoint” system. Armenian authorities will retain control over all border, customs and security functions, including migration and law enforcement operations.
Despite being framed as a project to enhance regional connectivity, the scale of foreign investment and operational control raises questions about the long-term implications for Armenian sovereignty over transit infrastructure.
The TRIPP agreement has already affected Armenia’s relations with regional neighbors and drawn scrutiny from multiple states. On Jan. 14, Iran’s ambassador to Armenia, Khalil Shirgholami, expressed concern that Armenia is becoming a hub for activities hostile to Tehran.
Speaking at a press conference in Yerevan, Shirgholami said that groups had been allowed to stage protests near the Iranian Embassy for six consecutive evenings, during which “disrespectful and offensive statements” were made. He emphasized that Iran has repeatedly lodged formal complaints with Armenian authorities, but the demonstrations have continued.
Shirgholami warned that some actors are seeking to exploit instability in Iran to encourage separatist movements and fragment the country. He claimed that such efforts were initially planned by external actors, naming Israel, and cautioned that if these attempts succeeded, Armenia “would find itself among the losers.” He added that Iran has historically supported Armenia during difficult periods and said the ongoing protests have left a mark on the historical memory of the Iranian people.
According to Shirgholami, Tehran is concerned that the TRIPP project could be leveraged by the United States within the framework of its security policy. “We have conveyed these concerns to our Armenian counterparts,” the ambassador said. “They have assured us that Armenia will never become a source of threat to Iran. It was agreed that discussions will continue on a regular basis to assess the full scope of this project.”
The comments come amid widespread unrest in Iran, where preliminary reports indicate that more than 2,000 people, including security personnel, have been killed during protests. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera that terrorist groups were responsible for both civilian and security force casualties, and Tehran has threatened death penalties for those damaging state property or confronting law enforcement.
Meanwhile, Russia has also voiced concerns. Russian media host Vladimir Solovyov suggested publicly that Armenia’s role in TRIPP could conflict with Russian interests, implying that military measures might be justified in areas within Russia’s perceived sphere of influence. His remarks were widely criticized by Armenian officials as interference in Armenia’s sovereignty.
Turkey has likewise signaled its strategic interest in the project, framing the Kars–Iğdır–Aralık–Dilucu railway as critical for the so-called “Zangezur Corridor.” Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu emphasized the corridor’s importance and noted that Azerbaijan continues work on the route, including unfinished sections in Nakhichevan expected to begin this year. He also highlighted U.S. involvement in the corridor’s construction and projected that it could become operational by 2030.
Republican Party Vice President Armen Ashotyan sharply criticized the recent TRIPP-related statements by the government, in which Pashinyan reportedly framed the initiative as a diplomatic success, calling the agreement “unprecedented” in its implications.
Ashotyan argued that the document, while legally non-binding, carries long-term consequences for Armenia’s geopolitical position and represents what he described as a “geopolitical gamble.”
Ashotyan argued that the document, while legally non-binding, carries long-term consequences for Armenia’s geopolitical position and represents what he described as a “geopolitical gamble.”
He further stated that the TRIPP framework risks turning Armenia’s logistical potential into a tool serving Turkish and Azerbaijani strategic interests, rather than national priorities. According to Ashotyan, the agreement effectively ensures unhindered connectivity between Azerbaijan’s main territory and Nakhichevan, while Armenia receives only conditional, long-term promises of “mutual benefit.” This, he said, allows Azerbaijan to achieve immediate strategic gains, leaving Armenia dependent on future reforms and bilateral relations.
Ashotyan also criticized the operational model outlined in the TRIPP statement, saying it would leave customs and security decisions formally under Armenian authority while placing operational flows, data collection and logistics under the control of foreign capital through private operators. He argued that this separation between formal sovereignty and practical authority threatens the state’s ability to function independently within its territory.
He concluded that references to “full sovereignty” in the framework are inconsistent with its operational design, and warned that the government’s policies continue to impose growing risks on Armenia’s future.
3 Comments
Making any agreement that greatly benefits Azerbaijan prior to the total release of the Armenian hostages held by the Azeris is plainly irresponsible. The establishment of this corridor between Azerbaijan and their enclave in Nakhichevan is likely the most significant asset that Armenia holds in dealing with their neighbor. I have to wonder why the current Armenian administration is foregoing the release of the hostages…
Sovereignty Through Strategy: Why the TRIPP Framework Strengthens Armenia, Not Weakens It
The reaction to the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) framework has revealed a familiar pattern in Armenian political discourse: any major infrastructure initiative involving external powers is reflexively framed as a threat to sovereignty. The recent article questioning whether TRIPP represents “sovereignty or strategy” follows this well-worn path, invoking historical analogies, regional anxieties, and speculative risks while overlooking the legal, operational, and strategic realities of the agreement itself.
A sober examination of TRIPP shows that far from undermining Armenian sovereignty, the framework consolidates it—legally, economically, and geopolitically.
Sovereignty Is Jurisdiction, Not Ownership Percentages
At the heart of the criticism lies a fundamental misunderstanding of sovereignty. Sovereignty is not measured by corporate shareholding structures or investment ratios. It is defined by jurisdiction: control over territory, borders, customs, security, and the application of domestic law.
Under the TRIPP framework, Armenia retains absolute authority over all sovereign functions. Border control, customs clearance, migration management, law enforcement, and security operations remain exclusively in Armenian hands. The TRIPP Development Company does not exercise police powers, does not control border crossings, and does not operate outside Armenian law. All taxes and fees generated by the corridor are paid directly into Armenia’s state budget.
The United States’ majority stake in a development company does not equate to territorial control, extraterritorial rights, or political authority. Equating the two is legally incorrect and strategically misleading.
False Historical Analogies Cloud the Debate
Critics, most notably Republican Party Vice President Armen Ashotyan, compare TRIPP to the Panama Canal, the Suez Canal, and the Black Sea straits. These comparisons collapse under even minimal scrutiny.
Those projects emerged from colonial-era concessions involving foreign military presence, internationalized waterways, or long-term territorial control. TRIPP does none of these. It does not internationalize Armenian land, does not grant foreign security rights, and does not remove Armenian legal supremacy.
A more accurate comparison would be modern European transit corridors, port concessions, or cross-border energy infrastructure—all of which operate under full national sovereignty while relying on foreign investment and expertise. Armenia is not entering a historical anomaly; it is adopting contemporary state practice.
Modern Governance Requires Operational Delegation
Much criticism has focused on TRIPP’s “front office–back office” model, which assigns document collection, logistics, and payment processing to private operators while reserving sovereign decisions for Armenian authorities. Opponents frame this as a dangerous separation between “formal” and “real” power.
In reality, this model reflects how modern states function. Airports, ports, customs systems, telecommunications networks, and even tax collection platforms around the world rely on private operators under state regulation. Outsourcing operational tasks does not diminish sovereignty; it enhances state capacity by improving efficiency, transparency, and enforcement.
Armenian authorities retain the power to approve, deny, inspect, detain, and enforce. Private operators execute processes under Armenian law. This is not erosion of authority—it is administrative modernization.
Strategic Balance, Not Strategic Capitulation
The claim that TRIPP delivers immediate benefits to Azerbaijan while offering Armenia only vague future promises misrepresents the strategic balance of the agreement.
Azerbaijan gains transit access only through Armenian-controlled territory, under Armenian law, without extraterritorial privileges or security control. Armenia, meanwhile, secures long-term infrastructure investment it cannot finance alone and embeds U.S. strategic interests directly into the stability of Armenian territory.
This creates a critical shift in leverage. Any disruption to Armenia’s sovereignty or territorial integrity would now directly affect American commercial and strategic interests. For a country historically exposed to unilateral pressure, this is not a liability—it is a shield.
Regional Objections Reflect Discomfort, Not Legal Defects
Iran’s concerns regarding TRIPP are geopolitical, not legal. Tehran has not alleged any treaty violation, loss of Armenian jurisdiction, or security breach. Its discomfort stems from the reduction of its monopoly over regional transit routes and the expansion of U.S. economic presence.
Armenia has provided assurances, retained full control, and committed to dialogue. What Armenia is not obligated to do is forgo economic development to preserve another state’s strategic comfort.
Russia’s reaction further underscores TRIPP’s strategic value. For decades, Armenia’s vulnerability has been amplified by overdependence on a single security and economic axis. TRIPP introduces diversification—economic, strategic, and diplomatic. Resistance from entrenched power centers is not evidence of national harm; it is evidence of changed dynamics.
Long-Term Frameworks Are Standard, Not Surrenders
Criticism of the 49-year term and initial equity structure ignores global infrastructure norms. Long-term concessions are standard for large-scale transport, energy, and logistics projects. Armenia contributes development rights rather than capital, limiting financial exposure, while its equity stake increases over time.
The infrastructure remains on Armenian soil, governed by Armenian law, subject to Armenian courts and future legislation. There is no dispossession—only structured risk-sharing.
The Real Dispute Is About Armenia’s Strategic Autonomy
Ultimately, the backlash against TRIPP is less about sovereignty and more about mindset. The agreement challenges a model of permanent isolation framed as security and rejects the notion that Armenia must exist solely as a buffer between competing powers.
TRIPP positions Armenia as a governing state rather than a passive corridor—a regulator of transit rather than a hostage to geography.
Conclusion: Sovereignty Strengthened, Not Surrendered
The TRIPP framework preserves Armenia’s jurisdiction, enhances its economic resilience, and embeds powerful incentives for regional stability. It modernizes state capacity, diversifies strategic partnerships, and reduces exposure to coercive pressure from any single actor.
Claims that TRIPP undermines sovereignty rely on outdated analogies, selective readings, and fear of strategic independence. In reality, Armenia does not lose sovereignty by governing transit—it exercises it.
In a region where isolation has long been Armenia’s greatest vulnerability, TRIPP represents not surrender, but strategic maturity.
How on earth is this a “win” for Armenia? On paper, the corridor is de jure Armenian territory and under Armenian jurisdiction, but de facto it will be controlled and run by the United States to the benefit of itself, Azerbaijan and Turkey. The only loser in all of this is Armenia. From a position of weakness, cowardice and stupidity, Pashinyan has squandered the only major trump card held by Armenia by conceding control of this corridor. That the lease is for 99 years, with Armenia holding 26% of the shares and the United States holding 74% of the shares, is fraught with dangers for Armenia. Who can guarantee that this 99 year lease might not become a fait accompli and entail the permanent loss of this corridor and territory for Armenia? No one. In fact, even this rotten agreement could be violated by the three beneficiaries, despite this agreement being so advantageous for them – especially by Azerbaijan, which certainly awaits its opportunity to annex this Armenian territory with no repercussions, either by seizing it or by illegally being awarded by the majority shareholder. There are many historical examples of countries losing their territories this way. Armenia is the victim of old fashioned imperialism, which never went away, along with insatiable Azerbaijani irredentism.