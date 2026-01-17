“Celebrate Armenia!” virtual program highlights schools and youth programs in Greater Boston

On Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 at 7 p.m., the virtual program Celebrate Armenia! Schools and Programs for Children and Youth will be held. Presented by the Friends of Armenian Heritage Park in partnership with Kamurjner Cultural Connections, the program highlights schools and programs in Greater Boston that offer instruction in the Armenian language, culture, history and the arts during the school year, while recognizing their leadership and commitment to excellence.

All are invited to the one-hour virtual presentation, featuring leadership speaking about their respective schools and programs. For the full announcement and registration link, please visit https://www.armenianheritagepark.org/events.

Cindy Fitzgibbon, WCVB-TV chief meteorologist, will serve as emcee.

The Feb. 3 virtual program is also offered as a gesture of appreciation to the schools and programs that participated in Celebrate Armenia! held at Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway, Boston on Sept. 20, 2025, in observance of Armenian Independence Day.

The program aims to inform the community and beyond about Armenian educational and cultural resources available to children and youth in Greater Boston, while providing an opportunity for school and program leaders to introduce their missions and educational approaches.

This virtual program will introduce families, educators and community members to the breadth and depth of the day school, weekend schools and cultural programs that nurture Armenian language, identity, creativity and connection.

Participating schools and programs include the day school St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School and St. Stephen’s Armenian Preschool in Watertown, along with its Manoug and Me music and movement program. Weekend and church-based schools and programs include Erebuni Armenian School in Belmont and its Little Miracles Children’s Chorus; Holy Trinity Armenian School in Cambridge; St. Sahag & St. Mesrob Armenian School of St. James Armenian Church in Watertown; and St. Stephen’s Armenian Saturday School in Watertown.

Music programs also include the Hamazkayin Children’s Voice Academy in Watertown. Dance programs include Abaka Dance Academy in Watertown and Armenian Dance Studio in Waltham. Armenian-language storytelling programs include ԱԲԳ for Children at the NAASR headquarters and the virtual Armenian Crash Course.

Together, these schools and programs — with their exceptional leadership — form a vibrant, committed community dedicated to preserving Armenian language, culture, heritage and identity, while inspiring curiosity, creativity and pride for current and future generations.

Celebrate Armenia! 2026, held in observance of Armenian Independence Day, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, at Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway in Boston.

To register, please visit armenianheritagepark.org/events. Join us, and bring your family and friends!