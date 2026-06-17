Homenetmen Eastern Region scouts complete final Jamboree seminar in Detroit

From May 29 to May 31, 76 Homenetmen Scouts from the Eastern Region gathered for the third and final Jamboree Preparatory Seminar, organized by the Regional Scout Council and hosted by the Homenetmen Detroit Chapter. As the 13th Pan-Homenetmen Jamboree approaches, the weekend offered scouts from Boston, Providence, New Jersey, Detroit, Chicago and Washington, D.C., an opportunity to complete their final preparations for the Jamboree.

The weekend focused on strengthening bonds among participants from the Eastern Region, finalizing plans for activities in Armenia, including Daghavar Day (Pavilion Day), the Kharouygahantes (Campfire program), and our region’s Ashdarag (structure), while also building excitement and readiness for the Jamboree.

Saturday morning marked the first full day of the seminar, starting off with a Patsman Araroghoutyun (Opening Ceremony). Regional khmpabeds, K. Tina Barsoumian and Y. Shant Mehranian, gave opening remarks.

Throughout the day, scouts engaged in activities designed to strengthen their scouting skills and deepen their connection to Homenetmen. Scouts participated in committee work, bonding games and an arshav (hike), during which they honed their emergency-response skills in situations where someone is injured and proper medical supplies are unavailable. Each activity, whether chanting ganches or practicing sharkayin ashkhadank (marching drills), reinforced the values of the Homenetmen scouting experience.

The weekend concluded with Saturday night’s Pagman Araroghoutyun (Closing Ceremony), where closing remarks were delivered by K. Tina, Y. Shant M., and Y. Shant Jamgotchian, a member of the Regional Executive. Y. Shant Jamgotchian emphasized how proud he was of the Eastern Region as a whole. He spoke about the responsibility scouts carry while in Armenia and encouraged them to continue working hard and contributing to Homenetmen’s growth. Afterward, K. Pateel Jamgotchian of the Detroit Chapter received her vgayal gark, the highest gark awarded by the region. The night ended with the scouts practicing their kharouygahantes program by the fire.

Homenetmen expressed gratitude to the Regional Scout Council and the Detroit Chapter for hosting a successful seminar that reflected the bond and community created by Homenetmen.

As scouts count down the days until they reunite in Armenia for the 13th Pan-Homenetmen Jamboree, they invite members of the Homenetmen family and broader community to support their journey. Through the Sponsor a Mile Fundraiser, every $5 donation brings scouts one mile closer to Armenia, while contributions to the Amazon Wishlist help provide essential supplies for their Jamboree experience. Every contribution plays a part in helping create lasting memories and strengthening the bonds of Homenetmen across the world.