Boston’s Armenian Heritage Park to host “Celebrate Armenia!”

August 29, 2025
Campers from AYF Camp Haiastan walk the labyrinth, June 25, 2024

BOSTON, Mass.–The Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway will come alive with the sights, sounds and flavors of Armenia on Saturday, September 20, 2025, for “Celebrate Armenia!” The free, public event will feature live music, traditional dance, authentic cuisine and storytelling, held in honor of Armenian Independence Day.

Celebrate Armenia! is a collaboration of KAMURJNER (“Bridges”) Cultural Connections and the Friends of Armenian Heritage Park. Attendees can enjoy experiences for all ages, including children’s activities and musical performances spanning from traditional folk to contemporary jazz.

The event will run from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 20, with a rain date of September 27. The park is easily accessible via public transportation, and directions and parking information can be found at ArmenianHeritagePark.org/directions-parking.

Join us to experience the music, food and stories that bring Armenian culture to life for all ages.

