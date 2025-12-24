In “A Winter’s Song,” Krista Marina finds home on screen and in song

In A Winter’s Song, the first English-language holiday romantic comedy filmed in Armenia, questions of identity, loss and belonging sit at the heart of the story. One of those threads comes to life through Liana, a diasporan Armenian who travels to Armenia in the wake of her father’s unexpected death — a role played by singer, songwriter and actress Krista Marina.

Born in Pasadena, California, Marina grew up in the Armenian community of Orange County, where her cultural identity was shaped through school, music and community life. Her family’s roots trace back to Jordan and Lebanon, with her mother’s side originally settling in Boston before relocating to California.

“There was always a deep craving and appreciation for the culture because we weren’t surrounded by it,” Marina told the Weekly. “The Armenian school I attended, Ari Guiragos Minassian, was a small Armenia within Orange County. Being Armenian was an integral part of my identity.” She recalled singing in the choir, dancing with an ensemble and being involved in the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) — experiences that grounded her connection to her heritage.

Music soon became more than a creative outlet. At 18, Marina experienced what she describes as a turning point. “I realized music was not a want, but a need,” she explained. “It’s my outlet and a part of my existence.”

From there, she committed fully to her craft — recording, performing and saying yes to every opportunity she could. Over time, her work expanded beyond music into public speaking and mentorship, driven by a desire to share what she learned navigating the industry on her own.

“I didn’t have people in my family who were in this industry. I had to learn it all myself, and I feel a responsibility to share that knowledge,” Marina explained. She added that art, for her, is not about competition. “You’re only competing with yourself.”

That philosophy carried into her involvement with A Winter’s Song. During the pandemic, Marina was releasing music regularly and had recently collaborated with Bei Ru on an album, Diasporan Dreams, when actor and producer Edgar Damatian approached her about the project.

“He told me about Liana’s character, and I thought, what a story this would be,” Marina said. Initially brought on for her musical contributions, she ultimately auditioned and was cast in the lead role.

“The script felt so aligned with my purpose and my passion for my culture,” she reflected. Marina also wrote the song “Yeraz” for the film, weaving her music directly into the narrative. “Having my music so deeply threaded into the film was amazing.

Marina emphasized the closeness of the cast and crew, noting that the relationships audiences see on screen reflect real bonds formed during filming. “The sisterhood between Sophia and Liana is truly Jessie [Bedrossian] and me,” she said.

She also believes the film’s strength lies in its universality. “Much like my music, which is equal parts Armenian and diasporan, this film is designed for everyone — Armenian or non-Armenian,” Marina explained.

Now working on a solo album, Marina continues to follow what she describes as a persistent calling. “When your dream is louder than your fear, you figure it out,” she remarked. “Fear isn’t a sign you shouldn’t do something. If your gut is telling you to do it, you listen.”

A Winter’s Song had a limited theatrical run at LOOK Cinema in Glendale and is now streaming exclusively on The Wonder Project via Amazon Prime Video.

You may follow Krista Marina on Instagram at @kristamarina_ and find her music on major streaming platforms.