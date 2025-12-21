Edgar Damatian on bringing Armenian culture to life in “A Winter’s Song”

If you’ve seen A Winter’s Song, Armenia’s landscapes and traditions may have left you mesmerized. From the music and food to the names in the credits, the romantic comedy celebrates Armenian heritage in ways that resonate far beyond the screen.

At the heart of the story is Edgar Damatian, who plays David, Liana’s love interest. Born in Hollywood and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, Damatian discovered his passion for performance in high school after attending an improv orientation. “I was extremely intrigued,” he said. He began taking classes, got a manager and eventually booked roles in numerous films, though this was his first lead in a romantic comedy.

“I met Angela [Asatrian, the film’s writer, director and producer] through a mutual friend and was drawn to the project right away,” Damatian told the Weekly. “I knew Judah personally — we’d already worked together on two films. I connected with Jessie through social media, and Krista, who was already a friend, brought her incredible singing talent. The chemistry among us was effortless and genuine. We often spent time together after filming, and that bond carried onto the screen. It was truly an amazing experience.”

Filming in Armenia took about a month, in Dec. 2024 and Jan. 2025. “We even shot on New Year’s Eve at the Christmas Market in Hraparak. Seeing Armenia during the winter was unforgettable,” he said.

Damatian described the experience as a collaborative effort. “I was excited to help Angela with the development of this film. There are so many components to making a movie. This film is set in Armenia, but it’s not just for Armenians — it shows the culture, traditions and beauty of the country. Music, food, hospitality and the importance of family were a huge part of the movie.”

A key figure behind the camera was cinematographer Mko Malkhasyan. “With a first-time director, it was essential to have someone experienced who could execute and elevate the vision,” Damatian explained. “Mko wasn’t just behind the camera; he was a storyteller. He shaped the film’s visual identity, capturing everything from the warmth of family dinners to Armenia’s sweeping landscapes. His artistry elevated every scene and gave the film its heart.”

Reflecting on his career, Damatian emphasized the discipline required to succeed in acting. “You have to devote your entire life to it. Find a mentor, take classes, and study the craft. Most of the career is rejection, but when you book that one role, it’s a huge win.”

He also spoke about the representation of Armenians in Hollywood. “There aren’t a lot of Armenians in this field, but there’s a solid group making noise in the industry. Many breakthroughs are on the way. I have a few upcoming projects I’m excited to announce — be on the lookout!”

A Winter’s Song marked a milestone as the first English-language romantic comedy filmed in Armenia. Armenian and non-Armenian cast and crew alike infused the film with warmth, humor and a true sense of place. It had a successful limited theatrical run at LOOK Cinema in Glendale and is now streaming exclusively on The Wonder Project via Amazon Prime Video.

Damatian hopes the film will inspire audiences worldwide to experience Armenia for themselves. “I want people to see the culture, the landscapes and the traditions,” he stated. “It’s a love letter to our homeland, and I feel honored to share it with the world.”

You may follow Damatian on Instagram at @dimpledamat.